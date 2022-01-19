The global electric farm tractor market was valued at $116.5 million in 2020, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% and reach $218.9 million by 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Farm Tractor Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220420/?utm_source=GNW





Impact of COVID-19



The supply chain for the majority of the industries across the globe was impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the electric farm tractor industry.During the COVID-19 pandemic, agricultural production was hindered for farmers, which led to a decrease in their revenue generation.



This has left the farmers in no position to invest in modern agricultural equipment.



Market Segmentation



Global Electric Farm Tractor by Application



The global electric farm tractor market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by light-duty vehicles followed by medium-duty vehicles. Since light-duty tractors have low curb weight, battery performance is better, which attracts the farmers towards these tractors.



Global Electric Farm Tractor by Drivetrain Technology



The global electric farm tractor market in the drivetrain technology segment is expected to be dominated by hybrid-electric vehicles. Hybrid vehicles are a great starting point for further growth in the electric farm tractor market as these vehicles are run by both fuel and battery.



Global Electric Farm Tractor by Battery Type



The global electric farm tractor market in the battery type segment is expected to be dominated by lead-acid batteries in 2020. Further in the forecast period, the adoption of lithium-ion batteries is expected to grow due to the advantages of these batteries over lead-acid batteries.



Global Electric Farm Tractor by Region



North America generated the highest revenue of $40.1 million in 2020, which is attributed to technological advancements and government support. Also, leading players in the electric farm tractor market are operating in the North America region, which gives a wide range of options to the growers purchasing electric farm tractors.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include Alke, Cummins Inc., Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, Fendt, Kubota Corporation, Motivo Engineering, Solectrac, Inc., Sonalika, Monarch Tractor, Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., AutoNxt Automation Pvt. Ltd., Cellestial, Ztractor, and EcoFactor.



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the electric farm tractor industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-North America

• Europe

• Norway

• France

• Germany

• Netherlands

• Sweden

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Egypt

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• Indonesia

• Australia and New Zealand

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• South America

• Chile

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220420/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________