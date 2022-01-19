Worldwide Solar Powered ATM Industry to 2030 - Featuring Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India, Diebold Nixdorf and Fujitsu Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Powered ATM Market By Component, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Solar-based automated teller machine (ATM) is a banking outlet, which facilitates banking services without the requirement of branch representative and runs through solar power. It helps the customers by providing banking services, including fast withdrawal, deposit, and mini statements. Furthermore, it also helps customers to avail banking services in areas where availability of electricity is minimal.

Growing demand and increase in need of continuous electricity supply technology among banks and financial institutions and rise in power cut issues in rural areas are boosting the growth of the global solar powered ATM market. In addition, rapid adoption of solar power ATM among banks across the U.S. and Canada has positively impacted the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness toward solar powered ATM hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in key player initiatives, such as product launch, product development, and partnership, is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The global solar powered ATM market is segmented on the basis of component, type, end user, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into deployment and managed service. By type, it is categorized into on-site, off-site, and others. By end-user, the market is divided into banks and bank service agent Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the solar powered ATM market analysis are Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India Pvt Ltd, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., HESS Cash Systems GmbH, Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd., Hyosung Global, NCR Corporation, and Vortex Engineering. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global solar powered ATM market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global solar powered ATM market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping global solar powered ATM market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in need of continuous electricity supply technology among the banks and financial institution

3.3.1.2. Rise in power cut issues in rural areas

3.3.1.3. Rapidly adoption of solar power ATM among the banks across U.S. and Canada

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Lack awareness towards Solar Powered ATM

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Increase in key player initiatives such as product launch, product development and partnership

3.4. Patent analysis

3.4.1. By region (2000-2020)

3.4.2. By applicant

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis on solar powered ATM market

3.5.1. Impact on market size

3.5.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.5.3. Economic impact

3.5.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.5.5. Opportunity analysis for solar powered ATM providers

3.6. New strategies boost demand for solar ATMs



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL SOLAR POWERED ATM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Deployment

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Solar powered ATM deployment market, by type

4.2.4.1. Hardware

4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.1.2. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4.2. Software

4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2.2. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Managed services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL SOLAR POWERED ATM MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-site

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Off-site

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL SOLAR POWERED ATM MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Banks

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Bank agent

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: GOBAL SOLAR POWERED ATM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Key players positioning analysis, 2020

8.2. Competitive dashboard

8.3. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE

9.1. Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India Pvt Ltd

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executive

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executive

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. Business performance

9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Fujitsu Ltd.

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executive

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.5. GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executive

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. HESS Cash Systems GmbH

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executive

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. Hitachi Payment Services Pvt. Ltd.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executive

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. HYOSUNG GLOBAL

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executive

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. NCR Corporation

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executive

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. Business performance

9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Vortex Engineering

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executive

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgtxj3