The global embedded antenna systems market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9%

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Embedded Antenna Systems Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Antenna Type, Connectivity, End User And Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220418/?utm_source=GNW





Chip antenna segment to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period

On the basis of antenna type, the embedded antenna systems market has been segmented into PCB trace antenna, chip antenna, patch antenna, FPC antenna and others. The chip antenna segment of the embedded antenna systems market is projected to hold the largest market share than all other antenna types owing to the heavy consumption of chip antennas by consumer electronics manufacturers globally.



Consumer Electronics to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the embedded antenna systems market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, industrial, communication (datacom & telecom), healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment holds the largest share of the embedded antenna systems market from 2021 to 2027, as these antennas are used extensively in smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables, gaming consoles, and other peripheral devices for wireless applications such Bluetooth, WLAN, Wi-Fi, GPS, and others.



APAC to account for the largest share of embedded antenna systems market during the forecast period

Among all regions, APAC held the largest market share in 2020.The market in APAC is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers in the region.



The growing penetration of smartphones and smart home devices in the developing countries in APAC is expected to spur the demand for embedded antennas in the region. Government investments in urban planning and smart city development in China and India are expected to provide new growth opportunities for IoT devices during the forecast period; this, in turn, is expected to drive the adoption of embedded antennas in cellular and LPWAN connectivity devices.

The novel coronavirus has affected the global economy to a large extent.The economies in APAC, including Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Australia, have a significant contribution toward the global economy as they are home to various manufacturing and assembly plants in the world.



China, which is known as the manufacturing hub of the world, faced a serious economic crisis owing to the spread of the virus and brought all economic activities to a standstill for weeks. The other countries, such as India, Australia, South Korea, and Japan, have also witnessed a downfall in the economic activities across various sectors.



Breakdown of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 25%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 40%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40%

• By Region: North America = 14%, Europe = 43%, APAC = 29%, and RoW = 14%



Some of the key players in the embedded antenna systems market are Molex (US), Taoglas (Ireland), Kyocera AVX (US), Linx Technologies (US), Antenova Ltd. (UK), Yageo Corporation (Taiwan), Abracon (US), Ignion (Spain), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and so on.



Research Coverage:

In this report, the embedded antenna systems market has been segmented on the basis of antenna type, connectivity, end user, and geography.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.



It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the embedded antenna systems ecosystem.



Key Benefits to Buy the Report:

• This report includes statistics for the embedded antenna systems market based on antenna type, connectivity, end user, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.

• Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the embedded antennas systems market have been provided in detail in this report.

• This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as product launches/developments, contracts/collaborations/agreements/acquisitions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220418/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________