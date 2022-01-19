Intelligent Network Global Market Outlook to 2025, Featuring Cisco Systems, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Netrolix and Darktrace

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Network Market (2020-2025) by Application, End-user, Organization Size, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intelligent Network Market was estimated to be USD 4.9 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25%.



Key factors such as changing network traffic patterns and adaption of intelligent technology worldwide has been a prominent driver for the intelligent network market growth. Also, digital transformation across several industry verticals has led to a demand for the intelligent networks. The increasing penetration of internet enables communication, connectivity, and sharing of data which is one of the factors fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Conversely, the lack of skilled force required to handle the technical issues and AI-based networking is likely to hinder the market growth. The lack of required budget among SMEs and the low rate of awareness among the end users and network administrators is posing a challenge for the market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Advent of New Technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and Cloud Increases the Complexity of Networks

Growth in Data Volume and Changes in Traffic Patterns

Restraints

Lack of Skills and Expertise in AI-Based Networking

The Difficult Configuration of The Intelligent Network

Opportunities

The High Adoption of The IoT and Big Data

Large-Scale Adoption of Solutions Among Highly Regulated Verticals

Growth Potential Across Developing Nations

Challenges

Lack of Budget Among SMEs

Lack of Awareness Among Network Administrators and End-User Enterprises

Segments Covered



By Application, the Information Cognition is expected to hold a largest market share. The segmental growth is due to an increasing need for information cognition for data accumulation of complex networking operations which include network characteristics, trace route, traffic matrix and other such functionalities. Also, information cognition meet the various requirements of seamless wide-area coverage, high-capacity hot-spot, low-power massive-connections, low latency, high-reliability, and other scenarios. This has led to highest growth of the segment.



By End-user, the Cloud Service Providers is estimated to hold the highest market share. The cloud service providers increase the number of data centers globally to decrease the latency, covers wide area which increases the demand for massive integrated network infrastructure among different industry verticals. Therefore, the network becomes complex for delivering business data and other content at high speed rates.



By Organization Size, Large Enterprises are increasingly using intelligent networking infrastructure because of increasing need to an array of features, including traffic monitoring, bandwidth monitoring, application monitoring, network security, and capacity planning. Also, the capacity of large enterprises to invest in intelligent networking is contributing to the segmental growth.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth of the market are the rising adoption of intelligent networking solutions in this region, advanced and innovative technologies, such as deep learning, analytics, and virtualization of network. Asia Pacific region is also expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period. The telecom operators and cloud service providers in this region have started relying on AI-enabled solutions.



The Global Intelligent Network Market is segmented further based on Application, End-user, Organization Size, and Geography.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco Systems, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Aruba, Loom Systems, Aria Networks, Altran Technologies, Balbix, Netrolix, Darktrace, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.



Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

