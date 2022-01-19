The global industrial nitrogen generator market size is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 4.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4%

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Nitrogen Generator Market by Technology Type, Size and Design, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast till 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220417/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, growing demand from end-use industries such as transportation, medical & pharmaceutical, chemical, and manufacturing as well as increasing demand due to growing consumer electronics sector is also driving the industrial nitrogen generator market. Increase in urbanization in the developing economies, such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America are also driving the market.



PSA industrial nitrogen generator accounted for the largest share amongst other types in the industrial nitrogen generator market

PSA-based industrial nitrogen generators produce a continuous stream of nitrogen gas through the principle of pressure swing adsorption from compressed and purified air.PSA nitrogen generators are also used in automotive electronics, consumer electronic product manufacturing, and metal processing, and so on.



These are most commercially used industrial nitrogen generators owing to ease of use, efficient operations, and low cost. PSA technology can produce the highest purity level of nitrogen for use in food processing, providing inert atmosphere in electronics manufacturing, in transportation of perishable food products, and so on.



Stationary industrial nitrogen generators is estimated to be the largest market in the overall industrial nitrogen generator market

Stationary industrial nitrogen generators are widely used in food and beverage processing applications.The key growth driver of the high consumption of these industrial nitrogen generators is their use in various industries.



Stationary industrial nitrogen generators are self-contained and fully integrated and do not require separate air.This also eliminates the requirement of handling high-pressure cylinders.



These systems are highly durable and stable under normal operating conditions.



Plug & play based industrial nitrogen generators is estimated to be the largest market in the overall industrial nitrogen generator market

Plug & play industrial nitrogen generators are widely used in various industries.The major growth driver of the high consumption of these industrial nitrogen generators as they are compact in design and provide the operator with easy accessibility and autonomous function.



These systems can be modular or stationary depending on the requirement, provide multistage filtration, are energy-efficient, and have optimum connectivity for real-time information gathering. Plug & play systems are also cost-effective, customizable, reliable, and safe to operate.



Food & beverage accounted for the largest market share amongst other end-use industry in the industrial nitrogen generator market

Food & beverage is the largest end-use industry for the industrial nitrogen generators market owing to the increased necessity for better quality packaged food items, growth in demand for convenient foods, increasing shelf life of food products, reducing wastage, and expanding urban population growth in the emerging economies.These equipments help in proper processing of food items and beverages and hence keep the processed foods fresh for a longer time and increase the shelf life of the products.



Additionally, the rise in income levels and the growth of the middle-class population are also driving demand for industrial nitrogen generators in the food & beverage industry.



APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the industrial nitrogen generator market during the forecast period.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for industrial nitrogen generators.This growth is mainly owing to economic advancement of emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand, in the region, where consumption for packed and accessible food products are growing annually.



Furthermore, increase in population and growing urbanization rate are also driving the market for quality processed food products and boosting industrial nitrogen generator consumption. In addition, growth in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, such as improving living standards, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives to attract business investments in industries such as automotive, marine, packaging, manufacturing, oil & gas, and chemical are also driving the market for industrial nitrogen generators in the region.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the industrial nitrogen generator market gathered through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 30%, Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Europe – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America-15%.

The key players in this market are Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Ingersoll Rand (US), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Hitachi Industrial Equipment System Company (Japan), Inmatec (Germany), Linde Plc (UK), Novair SAS (France), and Oxymat A/S (Denmark). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansion, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.



Research Coverage

This report covers the industrial nitrogen generator market and forecasts its market size until 2026.The market has been segmented based on technology type, size, design, end-use industry, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the industrial nitrogen generator market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



