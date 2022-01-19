Global Urgent Care Centers Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Forecast Report

Pune, India, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the Urgent Care Association of America or UCAOA, over 7500 urgent care centers are present in the U.S. alone. This will help out-patients to get immediate help, which will drive the global urgent care centers market . The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Urgent Care Centers Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Service Type (Disease/illness, Trauma/injury, Diagnosis/screening, Immunization/vaccination, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

The demand for urgent care services is increasing and people are becoming aware of urgent care centers. This, coupled with the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, is rising the need for urgent care services. Furthermore, a growing number of traumatic cases across the world is witnessing an upward trajectory in the market.





North America Emerges Dominant Owing to Rising Demand for Urgent Care Centers

Among regions, North America is anticipated to lead the global urgent care centers market through the forecast years. This is mainly on account of the rising number of urgent care centers. According to Patient Protection and Affordable Care (PPAC), growing population and insurance coverage in the U.S. are factors responsible for the region’s dominance. This will fuel demand for urgent care centers. Strategic partnerships between leading players and rising investments in urgent care centers create growth opportunities for the market in North America. This will take the load off on other emergency care institutions.

Apart from North America, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow considerably in the forecast years. Rising awareness about urgent care institutions and support from governments are boosting the market in this region. Other factors driving the market in Asia Pacific are increasing incidence of injuries and per capita income. Improving healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the rising population is contributing to the growth of the market in this region.





Some of the companies operating the global Urgent Care Centers Market are;

Urgent Care

American Family Care

NextCare Urgent Care

FastMed Urgent Care,

City Practice Group of New York

GoHealth Urgent Care,

CareSpot Express Healthcare

People in the U.S. prefer urgent care clinics for the treatment of minor conditions such as minor injuries or cold. Urgent care services include trauma/injury, immunization/vaccination, diseases/illness, diagnosis/screening, and others. The urgent care centers market growth is expected to increase as the disease/illness segment covers a major share. The rising prevalence of acute and chronic diseases may increase the need for emergency medical centers. This will further drive the segment’s growth





Canada Opens its First-ever Urgent Care Center in November 2018

Urgent care services are cost-effective, which is one of the foremost factors driving the urgent care centre market growth. These services are preferred over emergency care institutions as one doesn’t have to wait in a long queue for doctor consultation. Rising government support regarding insurance policies and other healthcare reimbursement facilities is likely to encourage growth in the market. Introduction of novel technologies has reduced the stay of patients, favouring the growth of the market. Several centers are planning to upgrade their facilities by introducing urgent care center functions such as satellite emergency rooms. These centers continue to be cost-effective and will be operational 24/7. Driven by these factors, urgent care centers are likely to boost patient satisfaction.





Segmentation of the Global Urgent Care Centers Market

By Service Type

• Disease/illness

• Trauma/injury

• Diagnosis/screening

• Immunization/vaccination

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





