Global Home Care Market Report 2021: Staffing Dominates Home Care Professionals' COVID-Related Cost Concerns

The early days of the pandemic were difficult on the home care industry, but many growth opportunities returned in 2021. The 2021 Home Care Market Report examines market trends within home health, hospice, and the durable medical equipment market.
Insights include:
- The home care market is valued at $233 billion
- 59% of home care agencies are concerned with staffing levels
- Durable medical equipment market is expected to grow to $98 billion by 2028
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Home Care Market Overview
- Home Care Adapts To Pandemic, With All Major Segments Thriving
- Home Health Industry Expected To Reach $201.3 Billion By 2028
- Chronic Conditions To Drive Home Care Growth
- Chronic Disease Fuels Investments In Technology For Virtual Home Care
- Telehealth's Long-Term Impact On Home Care Unclear
- Home Health Retains Positive Outlook Despite Service Decline
- Medicare Planning National Roll-Out For Its Value-Based Home Health Reimbursement Model
- 2020 Transition To New Home Health Payment Model Causes Minimal Disruption
- Staffing Dominates Home Care Professionals' COVID-Related Cost Concerns
- Labor Shortage Boosts Costs Of Increasingly Popular Home Care
- Home Care Workforce Grows Despite Negative COVID Impacts
- High Poverty Rate Persists Among Private-Duty Home Aides
- One Third of Private-Duty Home Health Aides Are 55 Or Older
- Durable Medical Equipment Market Valued At $66 Billion
- Continued COVID Shipping Delays Squeeze DME Profits
- Major 2021 Reimbursement Changes Help DME Industry
- DME Rental Revenue Stabilizes
- Hospice Industry Hit Hard In First Year Of Pandemic
- Diagnoses Shift, But Dementia Continues To Drive Spending
- Home-Based Hospice Care Continues To Grow
- Clarivate: Top Home Care Products Sold Through Distribution
