The global flexible paper packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 64.4 billion in 2021 to USD 79.1 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%

Flexible packaging is particularly useful in industries that require versatile packagings, such as food & beverage, personal care, homecare, and healthcare. However, factors such as high production cost and capital investment of flexible paper packaging may inhibit the growth of the market.



In terms of both value and volume, pouches segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The pouches segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Pouches are projected to dominate the market for flexible paper packaging by 2026, in terms of value.



The increased use of pouches is subjected to pouches being versatile, lightweight, and easy to transport. There is an increasing demand for pouches from the food packaging and e-commerce industries.



In terms of both value and volume, flexography is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for flexible paper packaging.

Flexography is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the flexible paper packaging market. The demand for flexible paper packaging is mainly attributed since inks used in flexography are low viscosity, which enables the print to dry quickly and speeds up the printing process, thus saving the cost of production.



In terms of both value and volume, hot coil is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for flexible paper packaging.

Hot Coil is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the flexible paper packaging market. Hot foil embellishment is utilized across a wide range of industry sectors, but account for the highest share in the food and beverages (particularly confectionary such as premium chocolate, wine and liquor bottles, and other premium foods), cosmetics, electronics, banknotes, business cards, and greeting cards and artwork.



In terms of both value and volume, food is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for flexible paper packaging.

Food is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the flexible paper packaging market.The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for flexible paper packaging as changing lifestyles and busy schedules of the working population.



Flexible paper packaging also reduces leakage and extends the shelf-life of products.Food products are the largest consumers flexible plastic packaging owing to their convenience and portability.



The primary functions of food & beverage packaging are the reduction of food loss and increasing the shelf-life of food products.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC flexible paper packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for flexible paper packaging as a result of rapid economic development and urbanization.



The growth of the flexible paper packaging market in this region is attributed by the flourishing food and beverage industry.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the flexible paper packaging market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%



The global flexible paper packaging market comprises major manufacturers, such as Amcor Limited (Australia), Mondi Group (UK), Sonoco Products Company (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland), Sappi Global (South Africa), DS Smith (UK), Coveris Holding SA (UK), Sabert (US), Wihuri (Finland), amongst others.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the flexible paper packaging market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on packaging type, printing technology, embellishing type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the flexible paper packaging market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall flexible paper packaging market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

