Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Reach US$1.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799374/?utm_source=GNW
Some of the popular instruments used during plastic surgeries include forceps, scissors, chisels, dissectors, awls, needle holders, graspers, clamps and electrosurgical devices. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising demand for minimally-invasive or non-invasive surgeries, high uptake of cosmetic surgical procedures among both women and men to enhance looks, and increasing geriatric population. Increasing number of cosmetic surgeries and rising attention on personal looks and aesthetics is boosting demand for plastic surgery instruments. In addition, rising popularity of minimally-invasive and less-invasive surgeries along with increasing incidence of road accidents and resulting need for reconstruction surgeries is propelling demand.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plastic Surgery Instruments estimated at US$839.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Handheld Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$723.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrosurgical Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.3% share of the global Plastic Surgery Instruments market. The handheld surgical instruments segment is gaining from increasing awareness regarding surgical procedures, technological advancements and rising uptake of plastic surgeries among patients. Electrosurgical instruments are witnessing increasing demand due to increasing number of surgical procedures, high availability of plastic surgeons and increasing influx of advanced products on the market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 327.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $131.6 Million by 2026
The Plastic Surgery Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$131.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$143.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is a key regional market, and growth is is bolstered by technological advances, favorable reimbursement policies, government initiatives and the presence of major players. The market is also gaining from availability of large number of clinics offering plastic surgery services, rising attention on aesthetics, and high popularity of cosmetic procedures in the US. Growing maturity of the developed Western regions such as the United States and Europe, and growing affluence of the population in developing regions is encouraging global aesthetic services to invest in markets such as India and China. Rising disposable income levels, aggressive retail marketing, rising health awareness levels, growing consciousness about physical appearance, a rapidly aging population, and rising standard of living present in India and China as highly lucrative markets for plastic surgery instruments.
Cosmetic Surgery Segment to Reach $938.8 Million by 2026
The cosmetic segment is driven by increasing number of body extremities, breast enhancement and face-related surgeries being performed globally. These developments are poised to push the number of cosmetic procedures and boost the demand for plastic surgery instruments. In the global Cosmetic Surgery (Procedure) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$493.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$798.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$84.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 94 Featured)
- Anthony Products, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Blink Medical Ltd.
- Bolton Surgical Ltd.
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
- KLS Martin Group
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- TEKNO-MEDICAL Optik-Chirurgie GmbH
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799374/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Plastic Surgery and Instruments Used
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact of COVID-19 on Plastic Surgery Instruments
Global Market Outlook and Prospects
Global Plastic Surgery Instruments Market to Enjoy Gleeful
Trajectory with Rising Uptake of Plastic Surgery
Handheld Instruments & Cosmetic Procedures: Primary Segments of
Plastic Surgery Instruments Market
Select Instruments used in Plastic/Cosmetic Surgeries
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing to Drive Market Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Desire to Look Good & Rising Count of Cosmetic Surgery Stoke
Growth of Plastic Surgery Instruments Market
EXHIBIT 1: Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across
the Globe by Plastic Surgeons (2018)
EXHIBIT 2: Total Number of Surgical Procedures across the Globe
by Region of the Body: 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018):
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volumes
EXHIBIT 4: Total Number of Nonsurgical Procedures across the
Globe by Procedure Type: 2018
Countries at Forefront of Number of Plastic Surgeries Propel
Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 5: Cosmetic Procedure Trends in the US: 2000 Vs. 2019
Vs. 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Top Five Cosmetics Surgical Procedures in the US: 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Top 5 Cosmetic Minimally-Invasive Procedures in the
US: 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Reconstructive Procedure Trends in the US: 2000 Vs.
2019 Vs. 2020
EXHIBIT 9: Top Five Reconstructive Procedures Performed in 2020
Prominent Trends in the Plastic Surgery Market with Notable
Potential to Influence the Instruments Market
Injectables Go Mainstream
Rising Participation of Men
Refined Tweaks
Body Contouring
Preventative Treatments
Medical Tourism on Shaky Ground
Minor Optimizations
Virtual Treatments - The New Reality
Increased Demand for Handheld Instruments used during Plastic
Surgery
Axillary Endoscopic Breast Augmentation
Design & Fabrication Improvements Augment Capabilities of
Handheld Instruments in Plastic Surgery
Powered Plastic Surgery Devices Gain Popularity
Electrosurgery Devices for Plastics Surgery Witness Increased
Demand
Technology Developments in Electrosurgery Devices used for
Plastics surgery
Growing Number of Age-Related Surgeries Across the Globe Drive
the Plastic Surgery Instruments Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Rising Reconstructive Procedures Spur the Plastic Surgery
Instruments Market
Vital Role of Plastic Surgery in Cancer Treatment Widens
Business Prospects
EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 12: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-
related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
EXHIBIT 13: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Handheld
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Handheld Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrosurgical
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electrosurgical Instruments
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrosurgical
Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetic Surgery
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetic Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetic Surgery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Reconstructive
Surgery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Reconstructive Surgery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Reconstructive Surgery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical
Instruments and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Type - Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments and Other
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive
Surgery - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Plastic Surgery Instruments
by Procedure - Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cosmetic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Surgery
Instruments by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799374/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________