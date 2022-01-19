Insights on the Portable Lithium Power Station Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Blackfire, EcoFlow and Jackery Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Lithium Power Station Market Research Report by Type, by Capacity, by Sales channel, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market size was estimated at USD 109.06 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 124.13 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.18% to reach USD 276.04 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Portable Lithium Power Station to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the market was studied across Direct Power and Solar Power.

Based on Capacity, the market was studied across 1,000 WH to 1,499 WH, 1,500 WH and Above, 500 WH to 999 WH, and Less Than 500 WH.

Based on Sales channel, the market was studied across Brick & Mortar, E-commerce, and Portable Lithium Power Station.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Automotive, Emergency Power, and Off-grid.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Portable Lithium Power Station Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, including ALLPowers Industrial International Co., Ltd., Blackfire, Inc., Bluetti, EcoFlow, EGO POWER+, Goal Zero LLC, Greenway Power Co. Ltd., Jackery Inc., Li Power Technology Co., Lion Energy, Midland Radio Corporation, Nexpow LLC, Scott Electric Corporation, Suaoki, and Westinghouse Electric Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for portable power packs such as powering notebooks, mobiles, and tablets

5.1.1.2. Rising demand in application such as automotive, off-grid, and emergency power

5.1.1.3. Rapidly increasing penetration of smart electronic devices

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of battery of portable power stations

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Stringent regulations by the government on carbon emission

5.1.3.2. Growing adoption of advanced technologies by the customers

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Low operational capability of portable power stations

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Direct Power

6.3. Solar Power



7. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Capacity

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 1,000 WH to 1,499 WH

7.3. 1,500 WH and Above

7.4. 500 WH to 999 WH

7.5. Less Than 500 WH



8. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Sales channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Brick & Mortar

8.3. E-commerce

8.4. Portable Lithium Power Station



9. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Automotive

9.3. Emergency Power

9.4. Off-grid



10. Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Commercial

10.3. Industrial

10.4. Residential



11. Americas Portable Lithium Power Station Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Portable Lithium Power Station Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Portable Lithium Power Station Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. ALLPowers Industrial International Co., Ltd.

15.2. Blackfire, Inc.

15.3. Bluetti

15.4. EcoFlow

15.5. EGO POWER+

15.6. Goal Zero LLC

15.7. Greenway Power Co. Ltd.

15.8. Jackery Inc.

15.9. Li Power Technology Co.

15.10. Lion Energy

15.11. Midland Radio Corporation

15.12. Nexpow LLC

15.13. Scott Electric Corporation

15.14. Suaoki

15.15. Westinghouse Electric Corporation



16. Appendix

