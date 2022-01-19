Global Dry Milling Market to Reach US$102.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Milling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798425/?utm_source=GNW

Dry milling or dry grinding process of corn is used for extracting ethanol from fractional gravel or starch, flour, meal, and other common types of products, separating grains into four distinct components of material like fine gravel, coarse gravel, flour, germ, and other co-products. The resulting products from dry milling of corn find usage for various purposes. The usage of such products in the production of bioethanol and fortified animal feed is the primary growth driver fueling market growth. Corn-based ethanol is a significant driver to fuel corn dry milling market demand. Ethanol is a low-cost and clean octane booster providing oil refineries the lowest-cost solution for upgrading gasoline`s octane content, making ethanol preferable amongst the fuel suppliers. Countries like the US, Brazil, Canada, and many countries in the EU, experienced increased biofuel consumption, bringing down the petroleum imports, and the same trend is likely to be followed in the future.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dry Milling estimated at US$75.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Yellow Corn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$67.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the White Corn segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Dry Milling market. The yellow corn is made of four essential components that include fiber, starch, corn oil, and protein. Yellow corn is dry milled and is used mainly to produce ethanol and animal feed due to high concentration of starch.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21 Billion by 2026



The Dry Milling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. High demand of dry drilled corn products in Asia Pacific region can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regarding renewable fuel sources, increasing sensitivity towards environmental issues, requirement of protein rich animal feed and surging demand for corn

based food products. Asian countries are also initiating efforts to institute incentives and policies to increase biofuel demand, which will ultimately increase production.





Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Ltd.

C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Didion Milling

Flint Hills Resources LLC

Green Plains, Inc.

Lifeline Foods, LLC.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

SEMO Milling, LLC.

SunOpta, Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation







