Global Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends Report 2022-2025: Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization, Genetic Counselling as an Industry, Sequencing as a Commodity

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends - Forecasts by Application, by Technology, by Workflow, by Product, and by Country, with Executive and Consultant Guides 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? Is COVID-19 holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput sequencing devices?

The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size out to 2025. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities, and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments

Myriad Genetics Projects Return to Profitability

NeoGenomics to Acquire Inivata

OncoDNA, Institut Curie Partner on Liquid Biopsy Research

Cancer Heritability Gene Set Expanded

Whole-Genome Sequencing Could Replace Cytogenetics

Twist Bioscience, Berry Genomics Partner on Targeted NGS Assays

Ancestry Shutters Health Offering

Genetron Health Targeting Early Cancer Detection

Pan-European Initiative to Build Tools for Sharing Genomic Data

UK Government Unveils New Genomic Healthcare Strategy

Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval

American Heart Association Develops Genetic Testing Guidelines

Yourgene Health Gets CE Mark for Iona NIPT Test

NorthShore Looks to Expand Genomics Integration Into Primary Care

Germline Results From Tumor Sequencing Guides Precision Therapy

FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling From Personal Genome Diagnostics

BillionToOne Closes $15M Series A Follow-on Round

Clinics to Integrate Genomics Into Primary Care

Asuragen Fragile X Diagnostic Test Gets FDA Authorization

Fluxion Bio Wins NIH Grant to Develop NIPT Assay

Illumina, Broad Institute Collaborate on Software

Illumina, Adaptive Biotechnologies Partner

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, BlueBee Partner

Paying cash for elective genomic sequencing

NIH funds Color ahead of million-person sequencing

Veritas Genetics slashes price of WGS to $600

Superfast gene sequencing diagnoses critically ill patients

Veracyte Details Clinical Utility of RNA Sequencing

Longas Technologies Launches

Blood Test Detects Colorectal Cancer Recurrence Earlier

PerkinElmer Genomics Introduces Genetic Screening Test

Roche Gets CE Mark for Mutation Profiler Software

PGDx and PathGroup Enter Co-Development Agreement

Newborn genomic sequencing detects unanticipated disease risk factors

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

New Diagnoses

Wellness and Prevention

Fertility Technology

Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring

Factors Limiting Growth

Increased Competition Lowers Price

Lower Costs

Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

Wellness has a downside

Sequencing Instrumentation

Instrumentation Tenacity

Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure

Listing of Current Instrument Specifications

Long Reads - Further Segmentation

Linked Reads

New Sequencing Technologies

Market Overview

Market Participants Play Different Roles

Instrument Manufacturer

Independent lab specialized/esoteric

Independent lab national/regional

Independent lab analytical

Public National/regional lab

Hospital lab

Physician lab

DTC Lab

Sequencing Labs

Audit body

Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be

Clinical and Research Lines Blur

Genetic Counselling - Not so simple anymore

The Genetic Blizzard - Issues of Access and Payment

Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care

Newborn Screening - Do Parents Want to Know?

NIPT - We've Only Just Begun

NIPT, IVF and the Fertility Practice - PGS, PGD, CCS

NIPT in the Future - Beyond Inherited Disease

Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds

The Tumor - A Sequence of Sequencing

The Tumor - Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy

The Human Genome - Predisposition and Prognosis

Pharmacogenomics

Sequencing Not the Only Player

New Roles for Old Drugs - A Research Bonanza?

Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye

DTC - How Many Segments?

Industry Structure

Hospital's Testing Share

The Rise of the Sequencing Lab

Sequencing as a Commodity

Informatics

Instrument Manufacturer Role

Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

Genetic Counselling as an Industry

Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization

Profiles of Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc

23andME Inc

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Akonni Biosystems

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

Aperiomics

Arc Bio

ArcherDx, Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

C2i Genomics

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Cepheid (now Danaher)

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clinical Genomics

Color Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Cynvenio

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diasorin S.p.A

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Exosome Diagnostics

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

GE Global Research

Gene by Gene, Ltd.

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd

Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Genewiz

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grail, Inc

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Lexagene

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

MIODx

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

Molecular MD

NantHealth, Inc

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd

Omega Bioservices

OncoDNA

OpGen

ORIG3N, Inc

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

SeLux Diagnostics

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Veritas Genetics

Volition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55k8l