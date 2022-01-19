Huobi Ventures Enters Strategic Partnership with Bit2Me, Expanding Reach to Spanish-Speaking Markets

MADRID, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huobi Ventures, the global investment arm of Huobi Group, today announced a strategic partnership with Bit2Me, the Spanish company that offers technological financial services based on cryptocurrencies. Under this strategic partnership, Huobi Ventures will purchase tens of millions of B2M tokens, funding the company's future growth plans.

Partnership Targets Market of 500 Million

The two parties will explore and execute long-term partnership opportunities, capitalizing on Huobi's cutting-edge technology and resources and expanding its reach to Spanish-speaking markets around the world.

Huobi Ventures' investment follows Bit2Me's 20-million EUR ICO in September and reflects Huobi's interest in targeting Spanish-speaking markets around the world, which cover a population of over 500 million people.

What Bit2Me Brings to The Table

As a growing cryptocurrency company in Spain, Bit2Me offers more than 20 solutions to buy, sell and manage virtual currencies and Euros on a single platform. Bit2Me also plays an important role in increasing crypto adoption in Spanish-speaking markets with its user education and media businesses, Bit2Me TV, Bit2Me News, Bit2Me Agenda, and Bit2Me Academy, all of which are aimed at educating the next generation of crypto investors. Bit2Me has facilitated more than 1.5 billion EUR in transactions since launching in 2015.

Unica Yin, Director of Strategic Investments at Huobi Ventures stated:

"Bit2Me has a bright future. The company shares our vision of increasing global crypto adoption, and we firmly believe that it will become a leader in crypto products and services in the Spanish-speaking world. We plan to partner with Bit2Me on investments, management, and technology, and hope to discover more mutually beneficial opportunities going forward."

To date, Huobi has invested over $70 million dollars across hundreds of projects in blockchain, media, public blockchains, stablecoins, and other emerging sectors. Huobi Ventures invests in projects that have the potential to impact the broader blockchain industry and can supplement Huobi's growing global ecosystem. The official Huobi Ventures Medium page can be visited by interested parties for additional information.

About Huobi Ventures

Huobi Ventures is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huobi Group that focuses on global investments. Huobi Ventures' structure is divided into four business lines: Strategic Investment, Strategic M&A, Asset Management, and Global Cooperation. Thus far, Huobi Ventures has launched three funds to focus on Blockchain, HECO Ecology, and NFTs, respectively. Huobi Ventures aims to drive growth for Huobi Group and create a global ecosystem with our partners.

