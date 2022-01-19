Global Automotive Upholstery Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Upholstery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798010/?utm_source=GNW

It is estimated that an average car uses twelve to fourteen kilograms of textiles. Most of it is used for carpets, door liners, roof and seat cover and some for other parts of the vehicle. Automobile upholstery market is poised to grow with the need for better safety and comfort for seat covers. Considering the time spent driving every day, car interiors are being improved to give living room comfort and wellness. Improved textiles have been developed to have micro encapsulation effect, high heat capacity, luminosity, reflectivity, antibacterial effects and temperature dependent air permeability. With this, the use of such textiles in mid-range vehicles is poised to increase from 20 kilograms to 35 kilograms, with a decrease in overall weight of vehicle due to other factors. Polyester or PET is the fabric used to a great extent until now but this is bound to decline due to the demand for fibers such as aramid, viscose (rayon, polyamide (PA) and Polypropylene (PP)). Women customers often have unique needs such as smart storage, easy to park, minimum maintenance and customized interiors, providing huge opportunities for car interior customization.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Upholstery estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Synthetic Leather, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermoplastic Polymers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.6% share of the global Automotive Upholstery market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $717.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



The Automotive Upholstery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$717.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Leather Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



Leather represents the preferred choice of automakers for premium models owing to its stylish, luxurious and durable nature. Leather represents the preferred choice of automakers for premium models owing to its stylish, luxurious and durable nature. Being plush and luxurious in nature, leather upholstery is the best option for customers seeking comfort and appealing interiors. The stylish material can be easily patterned or colored, is convenient to clean and boasts superior stain resistance. In the global Leather segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$527.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$817.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$237.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured)



Auto Textile SA

CMI Enterprises

Gilbreath Upholstery Supply

Gruppo Mastrotto SpA

Katzkin Leather, Inc.

Lear Corporation

MARTUR FOMPAK International

Marvel Vinyls Limited

Moorestown Auto & Boat Upholstery Inc.

Morbern

Sage Automotive Interiors

Seiren Co., Ltd.

SMS Auto Fabrics

The Haartz Corporation

Toyota Boshoku Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the

Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers in the Supply

Chain

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,

Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering

Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 6: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand Send

Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY

Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain Triggered by

COVID-19 Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain

Management

EXHIBIT 7: Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain

Pushes Up the Focus on Resilience & Supply Chain Reinvention:

Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before

Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the

Year 2020

How Are OEMs Responding?

Automotive Upholstery: Definition, Types & Importance

Here?s How the Market is Evolving & Changing

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages, Hobbles the Much

Awaited Robust Recovery of the Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 8: Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto

Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Big Blow to Planned Production Impacts All in the Supply Chain

EXHIBIT 9: Automakers Feel the Pain as Chip Shortage Leaves

Production Idling: Global Number of Vehicles in Production

Impacted by Shortages (In 000 Units) by Region as of August

2021

EXHIBIT 10: A Significantly Complicated Recovery on Cards for

Auto Makers as Chip Shortages Bleeds Potential Revenue through

Lost Opportunities: Global Auto Industry Losses Due to Lost

Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Year 2021

Chip Shortage to Plague Auto OEMs Way Into 2022

Long Gestation Periods for Capacity Expansion, a Prime Factor

Challenge a Quick Supply Rebound

EXHIBIT 11: Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time

Consuming & Can Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time

Required to Increase Fab Production by Parameter

Automakers Left With NO Alternative But to Brace for Continued

Pain

Automotive Lightweighting Trend Spurs Demand for Lightweight

Auto Fabrics & Textiles

EXHIBIT 12: Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in

Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative

Lightweight Auto Textile Materials: Global Automotive

Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2022, 2024 & 2026

Environment Friendly Sustainable Textile to Make a Big Impact

on the Market

Expanding Role of Nanotechnology in Automotive Textiles/Upholstery

Increasing Usage of Carbon Fiber: A Key Trend in the Market

Nonwoven Upholstery to Have a Bright Future

Auto OEMs & Their Customers Say No to Noise



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Leather

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Synthetic Leather by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Synthetic Leather by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic

Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polymers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polymers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Leather by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Leather by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Leather by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive Textiles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Textiles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Fabric by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Smart Fabric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Fabric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Seat Cover by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Seat Cover by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Seat Cover by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Carpet by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Carpet by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Carpet by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Roof Liner by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Roof Liner by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Roof Liner by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Dashboard by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Dashboard by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Dashboard by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Trunk Liner by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Trunk Liner by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Trunk Liner by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Sun Visor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Sun Visor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Sun Visor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic

Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and

Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather,

Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and Plastic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic

Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles,

Smart Fabric and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner,

Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk

Liner and Sun Visor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seat

Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic

Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and

Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather,

Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and Plastic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic

Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles,

Smart Fabric and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner,

Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk

Liner and Sun Visor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seat

Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic

Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and

Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather,

Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and Plastic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic

Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles,

Smart Fabric and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner,

Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk

Liner and Sun Visor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seat

Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic

Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and

Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather,

Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and Plastic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic

Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles,

Smart Fabric and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner,

Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk

Liner and Sun Visor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seat

Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic

Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and

Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather,

Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and Plastic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic

Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles,

Smart Fabric and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner,

Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk

Liner and Sun Visor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seat

Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic

Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and

Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather,

Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and Plastic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic

Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles,

Smart Fabric and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner,

Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk

Liner and Sun Visor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seat

Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic

Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and

Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather,

Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and Plastic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic

Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles,

Smart Fabric and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner,

Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk

Liner and Sun Visor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seat

Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic

Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and

Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather,

Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and Plastic Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic

Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles,

Smart Fabric and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner,

Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Application - Seat Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk

Liner and Sun Visor Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Upholstery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seat

Cover, Carpet, Roof Liner, Dashboard, Trunk Liner and Sun Visor

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive

Upholstery by Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic

Polymers, Leather, Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and

Plastic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Automotive Upholstery by

Material - Synthetic Leather, Thermoplastic Polymers, Leather,

Automotive Textiles, Smart Fabric and Plastic Markets -



