Global NanoRAM Market to Reach US$290.2 Million by the Year 2026

NRAM is the proprietary technology of Nantero. Carbon nanotubes-based non-volatile memory technology is anticipated to gain much traction over the coming years. Data storage requirement of different electronic gadgets including computers, smartphones, laptops and other electronics that are used on a daily basis is increasing, which is in turn fueling growth for the market for NRAMs and such other technologies that make possible higher data storage. Increasing investments in electronics and semiconductor industries also creates opportunities for growth for the market. Demand is expected to be high in the automotive, consumer electronics, defense, aerospace and telecommunication applications, where the attributes of low power consumption and high-speed operation would be highly beneficial. NRAMs are also being integrated into circuits that can be easily accessed by any electronic device. Projects for digital transformation, across several industrial verticals, including BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, also creates market growth opportunities. Furthermore, when compared to flash and DRAM, NRAM is faster. It consumes around 160 times faster volatile capacity/bit by using comparatively less power. NRAM also offers mass customization potential. In the form of a nanochip, it allows customization for numerous tasks.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for NanoRAM estimated at US$44.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$290.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% over the analysis period. Enterprise Network & Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 35.7% CAGR to reach US$301.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Embedded Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 45.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11% share of the global NanoRAM market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $71.9 Million by 2026
The NanoRAM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$71.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 45.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.2% and 33% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$110.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is one of the key markets for NRAMs currently. Availability of improved technology infrastructure, combined with the factor of growing data center investments, creates an environment highly conducive to growth of the market for nano RAMs across the region.
Embedded Systems Segment to Reach $44.5 Million by 2026
As there is increasing emphasis on developing embedded applications for smartphones as well as IoT (Internet of Things) components, the focus is on new technologies with greater flexibility and better optimization. NRAM, in this regard is considered extremely promising, since the technology presents considerable potential for customization, implying that the technology can be built to meet the requirements of specific tasks. In embedded memory applications, NRAM can be used for creating more power microcontroller, microprocessor and other types of logic devices. In the global Embedded Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$60.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 20 Featured)
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Canon Anelva Corporation
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Everspin Technologies, Inc.
- Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel
- Nanosys, Inc.
- Nantero, Inc.
- NVE Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SK Hynix Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc
- Toshiba Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 2: Global Information Technology Market Growth Outlook
(in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Semiconductor Industry Experiences Disruptions
NanoRAM: Technology Overview
An Overview of Underlying Technology and Fabrication Technique
for NRAM
NanoRAM: Carbon Nanotubes-based Memory Set to Power Next-
Generation Devices
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
Nantero, Inc. - The NRAM Technology Patent Holder
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support
Growth of NRAM Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Market for Standalone Emerging NVMs to Soar
Potential Applications of NRAM Technology Drive Growth
Opportunities
Digital Transformation & Rise in Data Generation Drive Memory
Needs, Fueling NRAM Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
Rising Demand for Powerful, Feature-Rich Consumer Electronics
Devices Shifts Focus onto NRAM
EXHIBIT 5: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Enterprise Networks and System: NRAM to Address Growing
Processing Needs of Enterprises
Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Rising Storage & Processing
Needs Turn Focus onto NRAM?s Use in Mobile Devices
EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
NRAM Delivers High Endurance and Reliability to Wearable Devices
EXHIBIT 8: Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by
Product for 2020 & 2024
NRAM as Memory Class Storage in AI Applications to Prevent
Downtime and Data Loss
NRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected
Automobiles
EXHIBIT 9: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000
Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
NRAM to Emerge as a Suitable Memory Option for Data Processing
Needs of Harsh Industrial Applications
EXHIBIT 10: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
Potential for NRAM as a Replacement for DRAM
NRAM Emerges as the Hard Drive Technology, Transforming
Computer World
Commercialization of NRAM Technology Receives a Boost in
Investments from Leading Tech Players
Nantero Licenses NanoRAM Technology for Industrialization
Innovations Prime NRAM Technology for Commercialization
Select Emerging Non-Volatile Memory Technologies Challenging
NRAM Market Growth
FRAM: Growing Demand for Low Power and Fast Write Memory
Solutions Bodes Well for the Market
Expanding Application Areas Spearhead Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Mass Production Enables FRAM to Remain a Viable
Alternative to Conventional Nonvolatile Memories: Global
Ferroelectric RAM (FRAM) Market in US$ Million for 2019, 2021 &
2024
Rising Demand for Sophisticated Electronic Control Systems in
Auto Industry Drives FRAM Market
Evolving Capabilities Present MRAM as a Promising Memory
Technology of the Future
EXHIBIT 12: Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market (in US$
Million) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026
Phase Change Memory (PCM) Market Poised for High Growth
ReRAM Gains Traction as a Low Power and Cost-Sensitive Solution
in Next-Generation Memory Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise Network &
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise Network &
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Embedded Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Embedded Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise Network &
Systems, Embedded Systems and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise Network &
Systems, Embedded Systems and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise Network &
Systems, Embedded Systems and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise Network &
Systems, Embedded Systems and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise Network &
Systems, Embedded Systems and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise Network &
Systems, Embedded Systems and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise Network &
Systems, Embedded Systems and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise Network &
Systems, Embedded Systems and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Enterprise Network &
Systems, Embedded Systems and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM
by Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM by
Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for NanoRAM
by Application - Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for NanoRAM by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enterprise Network & Systems, Embedded Systems and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 20
