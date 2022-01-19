Atlantica Included Once Again as One of the World´s 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

January 19th, 2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights.



Atlantica ranked #8 in the Global 100 index, up four places compared to 2021, and #2 in Power Generation. Corporate Knights assessed different economic, environmental, social and governance indicators amongst 6,914 companies with revenues over US $1 billion, to determine the world’s 100 most sustainable corporations 2022 ranking.

“Strong performance on these ESG metrics is foundational to achieving a clean and carbon-neutral economy in the necessary time frame,” said Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica’s CEO said: “This recognition reflects our determination to sustainably manage our business and our commitment to ESG.”

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).



