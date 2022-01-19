Global Denim Jeans Market to Reach US$76.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Denim Jeans Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW

The growing interest towards a casual look is fueling the sales in the market. Rising number of women joining workforce, rapid rates of urbanization, westernization of lifestyles in emerging economies, and rising fashion consciousness are factors propelling growth in the global market for denim jeans. Recent popularity of colored denims and launch of newer styles expanded the range of products that are available under this category. Additionally, jeans are also being considered ideal for various special occasions, apart from casual wear, including formal attire as work wear. All these factors are together buoying growth and also generating renewed interest in the category. Growing penetration of casual wear in the workplace, coupled with rising employment of the young generation have been auguring well for the global denim apparels market. The market is further propelled by the growth in the premium denim jeans segment. Aggressive promotions of innovatively styled denim garments are further driving growth in the jeans segment.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Denim Jeans estimated at US$57.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$60.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.7% share of the global Denim Jeans market. The popularity of online sales channels is driven by a growing number of consumers using the Internet to browse various websites and indulge in web based shopping. In addition, ability of online stores to offer less expensive products in comparison to physical formats of these stores, along with eliminating the requirement of dealing with queues and crowds is driving consumers towards online retail purchases. Offering a wide array of brands, speciality stores attract customers employing strategic marketing initiatives as well as merchandising.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2026



The Denim Jeans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US represents the biggest consumer of denim jeans worldwide and has the largest per capita consumer of jeans in the world. Increasing disposable income levels, higher fashion consciousness, and the shift towards casual dressing in the workplace are some of the major factors driving demand for denim jeans in these regions. A major portion of future growth in the denim jeans market is likely to emanate from developing nations such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, among others. Factors such as influence of westernization and urbanization, increase in the number of women joining workforce and rising fashion consciousness among consumers are expected to propel growth in the global denim jeans market.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19: Industry Impact Trends during the Year 2020

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile

Exports to USA, EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume

for Select Export Market (Jan-June 2020)

Pandemic and the Growing Demand for Comfortable Jeans

Focus on Sustainability on the Rise

Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register

Increasing Adoption

Denim Fabrics: A Primer

EXHIBIT 3: Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces

per Square Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square

Meter

Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim

History of Denim Jeans

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 4: World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 &

2027)

EXHIBIT 5: World Denim Jeans Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, USA, Africa, Middle East, Canada, Europe, and Japan

A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape

China: Leading Denim Weaver

India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants

Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production

Increasing the Sustainability of Denim

Competitive Landscape

World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available

Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide

A Note on Major Retailers of Denim Jeans

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term

Growth of Denim Jeans Market

Expanding Global Population

EXHIBIT 6: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

EXHIBIT 7: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in

Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl

EXHIBIT 8: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

EXHIBIT 12: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region

(in %): 2021E

EXHIBIT 13: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Developing Countries: 2021E

Rising Living Standards

Latest Denim Jeans Trends based on Demographics

Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion

in Denim Jeans Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global Apparel Sale (2021E): Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for Men?s and Women?s Wear

EXHIBIT 15: Global Apparel Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption by Geographic Region

Global Textile and Apparel Industry and the Impact of COVID-19

Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim,

Accelerates Market Growth

Consumption to Remain Stable

What Denim Jeans Styles Trending Now?

Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal

Style Maintains Growth Momentum

EXHIBIT 16: World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim

Products Owned by Consumer

EXHIBIT 17: World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim

Jeans Owned by Consumer

Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption

Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 18: Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women

(In %)

Denim vs Sweatpants: Y2K Themes Seen Impacting the Market

Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear

Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing

Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue

Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles

Short-Term Forecasts for High-end Premium Denim Jeans Remain

Sluggish

Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market

Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity

Hunt for the Right Fit Continues

Denim Trends based on Size

Jeans Manufacturing: A Significant Detrimental Influence on the

Environment

Denim Jeans, a Non Desirable Investment for Climate Change

Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and

Sustainable Denims

Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims

Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative

Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability

Acknowledging the ?Green? & ?Sustainability? Trends, Denim

Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production

Spike in Online Apparel Sales Revs Up Market Revenues

Growing E-commerce Prospects

EXHIBIT 19: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025

EXHIBIT 20: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce

Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards E-commerce Growth

Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators

Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women?s Jeans Sales

Innovations Drive Market Dynamism

A Review of Select Denim Innovations

Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector

New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric

Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market

Innovative Trends Key to Market Performance in Premium Segment

Issues & Challenges

Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes

Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market

Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues



Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Men by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Men by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Men by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Women by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Women by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Women by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Children by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 21: US Denim Apparel Market: Average Number of Denim

Apparels Owned by a Person by Apparel Type - Jeans, Shorts,

Shirts, Skirts, and Jackets

Brief Review of US Jeans Market

Major Factors Driving Purchases of New Denim Jeans among Americans

The US Apparel Market: A Macro Perspective

EXHIBIT 22: Key Apparel Types in the US (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in American Wardrobes

Select Market Trends and Drivers

Denim Jeans: Wardrobe Staple

Brand Craze Declines

EXHIBIT 23: US Denim Jeans Market Analyzed by Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Price Range: 2020E

American Consumers Extremely Quality Conscious

Retailers Grow Weary of New Brands

Shift to Skinny Jeans and Jeggings to Add to Price Pressure

Women?s Denim Wear Market

Women of All Age Groups Wear Jeans

EXHIBIT 24: US Denim Jeans Market: Average Number of Jeans

Owned by Women by Age Group

Premium Denim Wear: A Niche Market

Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions: Fit Overrules Price

Younger Men Steer Sales

Premium Denim Jeans: A Brief

Denim Industry and Millennials

Typical Customers of Premium Denim Jeans

Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions of Premium and Non-

Premium Customers

US Shifts Sourcing Bases Overseas

Challenges Confronting the US Denim Jeans Market

Competition from Other Apparel Categories

Performance Issues

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales Channel -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Canadian Apparel Market: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Snapshots

EXHIBIT 25: Key Denim Apparel in Japan: Percentage Breakdown of

Distribution of Denim Apparel in Japanese Wardrobes

Consumer Profile for Apparel

EXHIBIT 26: Japanese Apparel Market by Gender (2021E):

Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for Women, Men and

Children

Market Analytics

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Chinese Textile Industry

Favorable Demographics Drive the Denim Jeans Market

Chinese Apparel Market: An Overview

EXHIBIT 27: Chinese Apparel Market (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Category

Leading Apparel Brands by Category

Chinese Retail Sector Turns Sophisticated

Denim Market in China

EXHIBIT 28: Share of Jeanswear as a Percentage of Total Apparel

Purchases by Age Group in China (2020)

EXHIBIT 29: Key Denim Apparel Types in China (2021E):

Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Denim Apparel in

Chinese Wardrobes

Chinese Denim Market Registers Fast Paced Growth

EXHIBIT 30: Number of Denim Products Owned By an Average Urban

Consumer in China

Market Analytics

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: China 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: China 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Current and Future Analysis

EXHIBIT 31: Key Apparel Types in Europe (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in European Wardrobes

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact in Europe

The Legacy of Denims

Overview of European Jeans Market

Denim Sales Linked to Penchant for Cotton

Replacements Driving Men?s Denim Jeans Market

Own Label Denims Alter Market Structure

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: France 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: France 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Italian Textile Industry

Market Analytics

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales Channel -

Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men,

Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales

Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and

Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Turkey: COVID-19 Impact on the Textile Industry

Market Analytics

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim

Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline

and Online for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim

Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC



