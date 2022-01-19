The Worldwide Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Industry is Expected to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments), by Application, by End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood transfusion diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing demand for disease screening is significantly driving the market growth.



Some of the chronic infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV, and syphilis create the need for accurate donor screening, further driving the market growth. There is an increasing risk of Transfusion-transmitted Infections (TTIs) that has led to high demand for donor screening. In order to prevent patients from unsuitable blood and blood products and combat TTIs, the need for donor screening is increasing

Transfusion is commonly used in cases of trauma, road accidents, surgeries, childbirth, and gastrointestinal bleeding in order to replace major blood losses. A victim affected by a car accident may require up to 30 units of blood. The rising number of surgeries such as coronary artery bypass grafting, elective repair of aortic aneurysm, and primary total hip replacement has led to high demand for blood transfusions, thus, driving the need for blood transfusion diagnostic tools.

In order to combat such factors, Dublin Fire Brigade and THE GARDAI, COAST Guard, Defence Forces partnered with the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) with an aim to promote the significance of giving blood.



Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

The reagents and kits segment dominated the product segment in 2020 and is also anticipated to show the fastest growth over the forecast period

Key players with an expanded portfolio of technically advanced automated analyzers for donor screening is driving the segment growth

The disease Screening segment accounted for a significant share in 2020 owing to the increasing need for testing of transmissible infections caused by transfusion

According to the WHO, screening of donated blood for detecting transfusion transmissible infections such as hepatitis B & C and HIV should be mandatory

Pretransfusion therapy requires cross-matching tests between the donor and recipient, which is in major cases are performed in hospitals, thus, driving the end-user segment

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing health awareness, the presence of key players, and increasing demand by end users in the region

The maximum number of the aging population in China and Japan is a prime factor driving the market in Asia Pacific due to the high need for transfusion among this group of population

Key market players are undertaking various strategic initiatives to maintain their market presence

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Donor Screening

3.2.1.3 Rising Number of Road & Trauma Accident Cases and Surgeries

3.2.1.4 Growing Initiatives for Blood Donation Campaigns

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Lack of Sufficient Blood Donations as Compared to Demand

3.3 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping for Application, 2020 (USD Million)

3.4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.5 Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1 SWOT Analysis; by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.5.1.1 Political and Legal

3.5.1.2 Economic

3.5.1.3 Technological

3.5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2.1 Supplier Bargaining Power: Moderate

3.5.2.2 Buyer Bargaining Power: Low

3.5.2.3 Substitution Threat: Low

3.5.2.4 Threat from New Entrants: Low to Moderate

3.5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry: High



Chapter 4. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Product Business Analysis

4.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Volume, by Product, 2016 - 2027 (Thousand Units)

4.2 Reagents & Kits

4.2.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Reagents & Kits, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3 Instruments

4.3.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Instruments, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Others, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Application Business Analysis

5.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Volume, by Application, 2016 - 2027 (Number of Tests (Million))

5.1.2 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Volume, by Disease Screening, 2016 - 2027 (Number of Tests (Million))

5.2 Blood Grouping

5.2.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Blood Grouping, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3 Disease Screening

5.3.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Disease Screening, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Serological Disease Screening

5.3.2.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Serological Disease Screening, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Molecular Disease Screening

5.3.3.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Molecular Disease Screening, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: End-Use Business Analysis

6.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Volume, by End Use, 2016 - 2027 (Number of Tests (Million))

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Hospitals, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Blood Banks

6.3.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Blood Banks, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

6.4.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Diagnostics Laboratories, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market for Others, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.4 Public Companies

8.4.1 Strategy Framework Analysis

8.4.2 Public Company Market Position Analysis, 2020

8.4.2.1 Company Size

8.4.2.2 Product Extensiveness

8.4.2.3 Strategic Initiative

8.5 Private Companies

8.6 Regional Network Map

8.7 Company Profiles

8.7.1 Immucor Inc.

8.7.1.1 Company Overview

8.7.1.2 Product Benchmarking

8.7.1.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.7.2 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

8.7.2.1 Company Overview

8.7.2.2 Financial Performance

8.7.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7.3 Abbott

8.7.3.1 Company Overview

8.7.3.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

8.7.4.1 Company Overview

8.7.4.2 Financial Performance

8.7.4.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7.5 Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd.

8.7.5.1 Company Overview

8.7.5.2 Financial Performance

8.7.5.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7.6 Quotient Limited

8.7.6.1 Company Overview

8.7.6.2 Financial Performance

8.7.6.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7.7 Bag Healthcare GmbH

8.7.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.7.2 Product Benchmarking

8.7.8 Diasorin S.P.A.

8.7.8.1 Company Overview

8.7.8.2 Financial Performance

8.7.8.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7.9 Danaher

8.7.9.1 Company Overview

8.7.9.1.1 Beckman Coulter

8.7.9.2 Financial Performance

8.7.9.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7.10 Biokit (Werfen)

8.7.10.1 Company Overview

8.7.10.2 Financial Performance

8.7.10.3 Product Benchmarking



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qd7xsm