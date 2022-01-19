Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market to Reach US$7.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medicated Skin Care Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069918/?utm_source=GNW

Medicated skin care products range from simple over-the-counter topical creams to products that require a physician prescription. These products are used to cure skin diseases such as rosacea, acne, eczema, psoriasis, and suchlike. The medicated lip care market is showing renewed growth, supported by innovative ingredients and combinations, increased emphasis on youthful look, growing awareness of adverse effects of sunrays on skin, and an increasing popularity of these products amongst men. Innovative packaging and differentiation is providing a much-needed fillip to the market. Growth in the global market is driven by the rising prevalence and incidence of several skin conditions, and the need for products that maintains, nourishes and enhances and/or prevents, treats and corrects the skin.



Growing demand for better preventative and maintenance healthcare; aging population and their vulnerability to skin changes; and popularity of aesthetic and corrective care among the young, middle aged and the old offer significant potential for medicated skin care products in the coming years. Other important growth drivers include heightened focus on patient care that would result in creation of new ideas in the field of skincare; growing prominence of personalized skin care; increasing awareness about adverse effects of sunrays on skin; rising popularity of medicated skin care products among men; insufficient sleep and vitamin/minerals deficient diets resulting in various skin related issues; and steady launch of safe, effective, and high-efficacy products with innovative ingredients, combinations, and product packaging, among others. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medicated Skin Care Products estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $887.1 Million by 2026



The Medicated Skin Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.63% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$887.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$918.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is a key market and growth is driven



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Stress Due to

Pandemic

Market Players Strategize to Mitigate Impact of Pandemic

Dermatology Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pandemic Influences Demand for Dermatology Products

Medicated Skin Care Products Witness Pockets of Growth

Medicated Skin Care Products: An Introduction

Categorization

Major Skin Diseases Driving the Need for Medicated Skincare

Products

Cosmeceuticals: Convergence of Beauty and Healthcare

Growing Prevalence of Skin Diseases and the Unmet Treatment

Needs: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Recent Market Activity

Regional Landscape



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Clean & Holistic Beauty Trend Makes Dermatologicals & Skin Care

to Attain Bright Glow

Clean Label Claims for Dermatologicals & Skin Care Products

Medicated Skin Care Domain to Have Real Moment with Innovation

Focus

Select Recently Launched Innovative Skin Care Brands

Prescription Skin Care Products Rank Better than Regular OTC

Products

Rise in Multipurpose Products and Skin Care Products with

Visible Results

Increasing Self-Medication Drives Demand for Dermatologicals

Biosimilar Products Set to Proliferate the Medicated Skin Care

Market

Dermo-Cosmetic Products Register Strong Uptake

Rising Incidence of Skin Issues among Children Fuels Demand for

Medicated Skincare Products

Increasing Cases of Surgeries, Accidents, and Melanoma Spurs

Use of Dermatological Products for Scar Treatment

EXHIBIT 2: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Practitioner-Endorsed Skin Care Products to Witness Increased

Consumer Demand

Skin Health Gains Wider Importance in Post-Pandemic World

Growing Prevalence of Psoriasis Widens Demand

Rising Incidence of Eczema to Underpin Volume Growth

Increasing Focus on Wellness and Self-Care amidst Mounting

Healthcare Costs Drive Healthy Market Growth

Health & Wellness Boosts Demand for Dermocosmetics

Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve

Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive

Demand for Medicated skin Care Products

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Age-Related Skin

Changes: A Strong Growth Driver

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

EXHIBIT 4: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions

Benefit Market Penetration

Medicated Skin Care Advancements Drive Growth

Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Demand for

Natural and Organic Products

Surging Popularity of Multi-Functional Products Promote Market

Expansion

Women: The Dominant Consumer Cluster for Medicated Skin Care

Products

EXHIBIT 5: Women as % of Total Labor Force in Select Countries:

2019

Focus on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment

Control Purposes

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Products

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Skin Treatments Lends

Traction to Market Demand

Increasing Environmental Pollution Drive Demand for Anti-

Pollution Skin Care Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 6: US Population by Age Group: Percentage Breakdown of

Population by Age Group (2020)

Natural Formulations Revive Growth in the Sluggish Skin Care

Market

FDA Bans Hydroquinone in Skin Care Products

Busy Lifestyles Spur Demand for Products with Anti-Stress Claims

Blemish Balms Attract Attention

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 7: Market Share of Leading Players in the US

Dermatologicals Market (2021)

Market Analytics

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care Products

by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan: 2010,

2020, and 2025

Market Analytics

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care Products

by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 9: Chinese Demographics (2020): Breakdown of Population

(in ’000) by Age Group

Market Analytics

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 10: European Aging Population Statistics for the 65+

Age Group in Million for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Market Analytics

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 11: UK OTC Skin Care Market by Category (2021)

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 12: Market Share of Leading Players in the UK

Dermatologicals Market (2021e)

Market Analytics

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care Products

by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Medicated Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



INDIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 34: India Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: India Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Medicated Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 45: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 13: Market Share of Leading Dermatologicals Players in

Mexico (2021

Market Analytics

Table 47: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Medicated Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care Products

by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care Products

by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Medicated Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Medicated

Skin Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Table 64: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Medicated Skin

Care Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Medicated Skin Care

Products by Segment - Medicated Skin Care Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 117

