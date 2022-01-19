Global Welding Materials Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Technology, Type, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Materials Market Research Report by Technology, by Type, by End-Use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Welding Materials Market size was estimated at USD 13.18 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 13.98 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% to reach USD 20.39 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Welding Materials to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Technology, the market was studied across Oxy-Fuel Welding and Resistance Welding.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Electrodes & Filler Materials, Fluxes & Wires, and Gases.
- Based on End-Use Industry, the market was studied across Building & Construction and Heavy Industries.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Welding Materials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Welding Materials Market, including Acro Automation Systems Inc. (Us), Ador Welding Limited, Advanced Technologies and Materials Co. Ltd., Air Liquide S.A., Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Amada Weld Tech, Banner Welding Inc, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik Gmbh, Colfax Corporation, Daihen Corporation, Denyo Co. Ltd, ESAB, Fronius International Gmbh, Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kobe Steel (Kobelco), Laiwu Jincai Welding Materials Co. Ltd, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Linde plc, Panasonic Corporation, Precision Castparts Corp., Sonics & Materials, Inc., Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co. Ltd., Voestalpine Bohler Welding Gmbh, and Zulfi Welding Electrodes Factory Co. Ltd..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Welding Materials Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Welding Materials Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Welding Materials Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Welding Materials Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Welding Materials Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Welding Materials Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Welding Materials Market?
