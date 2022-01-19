Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market to Reach US$569.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ready-Mix Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951653/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is led by high demand for such concrete, especially in urban areas. Recovering construction activity in developed economies and strong growth opportunities for residential and infrastructure construction projects in developing nations is expected to boost demand for construction materials in the future years. Other factors affecting the ready-mix concrete industry include environmental concerns; changes in lending standards and interest rates; and regional laws related to heavy transportation. In addition, regulatory mandates are spurring companies to invest in sustainable and advanced construction technologies, resulting in the development of new types of construction materials. For instance, new production technologies are enabling ready-mix concrete suppliers to continuously produce concrete volumes of more than 100 cubic meters per hour. Moreover, the addition of all ingredients, such as cement and aggregates are automated, including pre-treatment, for unhindered all-weather operation.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ready-Mix Concrete estimated at US$378.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$569.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Transit Mix, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$339.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Central Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Ready-Mix Concrete market. Transit mixed concrete is the most commonly used type of ready-mix concrete. The transit-mixed concrete prevents issues associated with slump loss or early hardening of the concrete. In case of centrally mixed concrete, a stationary mixer blends the concrete materials before loading into the truck mixer. Major advantage of central mixing is faster batching and minimal wear of the truck mixer drums.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $222 Billion by 2026



The Ready-Mix Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 12.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$222 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$241.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developing economies are expected to lead growth in the global market led by improving construction activity, continuous industrialization in regional powerhouses such as China and India, increasing income levels, higher spending power, improving standards of living, and resulting higher demand for residential and commercial constructions. The developed markets show an increasing penchant for ready-mix concrete as compared to traditional site mixing.



Shrink Mix Segment to Reach $79.9 Billion by 2026



Shrink-mixed concrete refers to the type of ready-mix concrete prepared at the manufacturing units. The components are added to the batching plants, and the volumes are adjusted as per the strength requirements of the concrete. The concrete is then shifted through concrete pumps. In the global Shrink Mix segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$57.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 301 Featured)



ACC Limited

Barney & Dickenson Inc.

Buzzi Unicem SpA

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

Dillon Bros Concrete LLC

Hanson UK

HeidelbergCement AG

Holcim Ltd.

Livingston’s Concrete Service, Inc.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.

Prism Johnson Limited

R.W. Sidley, Inc.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Vicat SA

Vulcan Materials Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951653/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign

Growth Patterns

EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Ready-Mix Concrete: A Prelude

Advantages of RMC

Disadvantages

Types of Ready-Mix Concrete

Outlook

Developing Economies Dominate, Continue to Drive Future Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage Share of Cement to Ready-Mix Concrete for

Select Countries: 2019

Developed Regions Home to More Number of RMC Producers and Plants

EXHIBIT 4: Number of Ready-Mix Concrete Plants for Select

Countries: 2018

Escalating Input Costs & Flat Selling Prices of End-Products

Erode Margins for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

EXHIBIT 5: Ready-mix Concrete Price in US$/Cubic Yard: Q4 2020

Vs Q1 2021

EXHIBIT 6: Ready-Mix Concrete Price in US$/Cubic Yard: Q1 2020

Vs Q1 2021

Aspects Associated with Ready Mix Concrete

At Production/Supply Point

At Manufacturer?s Point

Competition

EXHIBIT 7: Annual Sales Volume of Ready mix concrete in Million

Cubic Meters of Select Leading Players: 2020 Vs 2019

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Concrete Shortage Hampers Prospects

Sophisticated Concrete Admixtures Spawn New Era for Ready-Mix

Industry

Customized Admixtures for High-Strength Concrete

Admixtures for Precast Applications

Customized Admixtures to Improve Concrete Rheology

Seeing Concrete through Green Lens: Promising Developments

Industry Invests in Recycling Concrete

New Technology Adoption in the Concrete Industry

Digitalization Streamlines Ready-Mix Operations & Distribution

Mechanism, Infusing More Operational Efficiency

Integration of Disparate Systems

Integrated Job Status for Real-Time Tracking

Subscription-based Services

Ready-Mix Concrete Industry Gears Up for Industry 4.0

ML & AI Seek Role in Ready-Mix Concrete Business

Concrete Pumps Improve Ready-Mix Concrete Market

COVID-19 Expedites Ready-Mix Concrete Industry?s Shift towards

New Domain of Cloud Services

High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance

Concrete

EXHIBIT 8: Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021

COVID-19 Provides Appropriate Timing to Fast-Track Major

Infrastructure Projects

Innovative Concrete Solutions Address Evolving Construction

Requirements

Producers Bet on Advanced Solutions to Cool Concrete & Ensure

Quality Product

Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market

EXHIBIT 9: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

EXHIBIT 10: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Population Growth to Elevate Demand for New Constructions

EXHIBIT 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for

Construction Industry

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Transit Mix by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Transit Mix by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Transit Mix by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Central Mix by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Central Mix by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Central Mix by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Shrink Mix by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Shrink Mix by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Shrink Mix by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

After Facing a Severe Blow, Recovery in Construction Sector to

Spur Growth

EXHIBIT 14: US Monthly Construction Spending in US$ Billion:

Dec 2020-July 2021

EXHIBIT 15: US New Construction Starts in US$ Billion by

Sector: 2020

Rise in Home Buying Activity Benefits Demand

EXHIBIT 16: Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 17: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type

for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2021-Aug

2021)

US Commercial Construction Rebounds with Anticipated Spending

on Infrastructure Projects

EXHIBIT 18: Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-

July): 2019 Vs 2020

EXHIBIT 19: US Non-residential Spending Trends (% YoY) Growth

by Sector: 2021 and 2022

Pricing Scenario

EXHIBIT 20: US Ready-Mix Concrete Average Price (in US$ Per

Cubic Yard): 2012 - 2020

EXHIBIT 21: US Ready-Mix Concrete Quarterly Average Price

(in US$ Per Cubic Yard): Q32018 - Q2 2021

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete

by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete

by Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 22: Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of

Number of Housing Starts in Thousands

EXHIBIT 23: Housing Starts in Canada in Units: April 2021-Aug 2021

Market Analytics

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 24: Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share

of Total Population Living in Cities

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 25: RMC Production by Country (in Million Cubic Meters):

2018

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,

Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete

by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix, Central

Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete

by Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



TURKEY

Table 94: Turkey Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Turkey Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -

Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,

Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Turkey Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix

Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,

Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Turkey Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and

Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Ready-Mix Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________