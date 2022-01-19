Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market to Reach US$569.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ready-Mix Concrete Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951653/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is led by high demand for such concrete, especially in urban areas. Recovering construction activity in developed economies and strong growth opportunities for residential and infrastructure construction projects in developing nations is expected to boost demand for construction materials in the future years. Other factors affecting the ready-mix concrete industry include environmental concerns; changes in lending standards and interest rates; and regional laws related to heavy transportation. In addition, regulatory mandates are spurring companies to invest in sustainable and advanced construction technologies, resulting in the development of new types of construction materials. For instance, new production technologies are enabling ready-mix concrete suppliers to continuously produce concrete volumes of more than 100 cubic meters per hour. Moreover, the addition of all ingredients, such as cement and aggregates are automated, including pre-treatment, for unhindered all-weather operation.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ready-Mix Concrete estimated at US$378.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$569.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Transit Mix, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$339.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Central Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Ready-Mix Concrete market. Transit mixed concrete is the most commonly used type of ready-mix concrete. The transit-mixed concrete prevents issues associated with slump loss or early hardening of the concrete. In case of centrally mixed concrete, a stationary mixer blends the concrete materials before loading into the truck mixer. Major advantage of central mixing is faster batching and minimal wear of the truck mixer drums.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $222 Billion by 2026
The Ready-Mix Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 12.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$222 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$241.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Developing economies are expected to lead growth in the global market led by improving construction activity, continuous industrialization in regional powerhouses such as China and India, increasing income levels, higher spending power, improving standards of living, and resulting higher demand for residential and commercial constructions. The developed markets show an increasing penchant for ready-mix concrete as compared to traditional site mixing.
Shrink Mix Segment to Reach $79.9 Billion by 2026
Shrink-mixed concrete refers to the type of ready-mix concrete prepared at the manufacturing units. The components are added to the batching plants, and the volumes are adjusted as per the strength requirements of the concrete. The concrete is then shifted through concrete pumps. In the global Shrink Mix segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$57.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign
Growth Patterns
EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Ready-Mix Concrete: A Prelude
Advantages of RMC
Disadvantages
Types of Ready-Mix Concrete
Outlook
Developing Economies Dominate, Continue to Drive Future Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage Share of Cement to Ready-Mix Concrete for
Select Countries: 2019
Developed Regions Home to More Number of RMC Producers and Plants
EXHIBIT 4: Number of Ready-Mix Concrete Plants for Select
Countries: 2018
Escalating Input Costs & Flat Selling Prices of End-Products
Erode Margins for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
EXHIBIT 5: Ready-mix Concrete Price in US$/Cubic Yard: Q4 2020
Vs Q1 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Ready-Mix Concrete Price in US$/Cubic Yard: Q1 2020
Vs Q1 2021
Aspects Associated with Ready Mix Concrete
At Production/Supply Point
At Manufacturer?s Point
Competition
EXHIBIT 7: Annual Sales Volume of Ready mix concrete in Million
Cubic Meters of Select Leading Players: 2020 Vs 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Concrete Shortage Hampers Prospects
Sophisticated Concrete Admixtures Spawn New Era for Ready-Mix
Industry
Customized Admixtures for High-Strength Concrete
Admixtures for Precast Applications
Customized Admixtures to Improve Concrete Rheology
Seeing Concrete through Green Lens: Promising Developments
Industry Invests in Recycling Concrete
New Technology Adoption in the Concrete Industry
Digitalization Streamlines Ready-Mix Operations & Distribution
Mechanism, Infusing More Operational Efficiency
Integration of Disparate Systems
Integrated Job Status for Real-Time Tracking
Subscription-based Services
Ready-Mix Concrete Industry Gears Up for Industry 4.0
ML & AI Seek Role in Ready-Mix Concrete Business
Concrete Pumps Improve Ready-Mix Concrete Market
COVID-19 Expedites Ready-Mix Concrete Industry?s Shift towards
New Domain of Cloud Services
High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance
Concrete
EXHIBIT 8: Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021
COVID-19 Provides Appropriate Timing to Fast-Track Major
Infrastructure Projects
Innovative Concrete Solutions Address Evolving Construction
Requirements
Producers Bet on Advanced Solutions to Cool Concrete & Ensure
Quality Product
Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market
EXHIBIT 9: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$
Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
EXHIBIT 10: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040
Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Population Growth to Elevate Demand for New Constructions
EXHIBIT 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050
Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for
Construction Industry
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Transit Mix by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Transit Mix by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Transit Mix by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Central Mix by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Central Mix by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Central Mix by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Shrink Mix by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Shrink Mix by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Shrink Mix by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
After Facing a Severe Blow, Recovery in Construction Sector to
Spur Growth
EXHIBIT 14: US Monthly Construction Spending in US$ Billion:
Dec 2020-July 2021
EXHIBIT 15: US New Construction Starts in US$ Billion by
Sector: 2020
Rise in Home Buying Activity Benefits Demand
EXHIBIT 16: Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020
EXHIBIT 17: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type
for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2021-Aug
2021)
US Commercial Construction Rebounds with Anticipated Spending
on Infrastructure Projects
EXHIBIT 18: Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-
July): 2019 Vs 2020
EXHIBIT 19: US Non-residential Spending Trends (% YoY) Growth
by Sector: 2021 and 2022
Pricing Scenario
EXHIBIT 20: US Ready-Mix Concrete Average Price (in US$ Per
Cubic Yard): 2012 - 2020
EXHIBIT 21: US Ready-Mix Concrete Quarterly Average Price
(in US$ Per Cubic Yard): Q32018 - Q2 2021
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete
by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete
by Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 22: Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of
Number of Housing Starts in Thousands
EXHIBIT 23: Housing Starts in Canada in Units: April 2021-Aug 2021
Market Analytics
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 24: Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share
of Total Population Living in Cities
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 25: RMC Production by Country (in Million Cubic Meters):
2018
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,
Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete
by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix, Central
Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete
by Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
TURKEY
Table 94: Turkey Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Turkey Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Type -
Transit Mix, Central Mix and Shrink Mix Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Transit Mix,
Central Mix and Shrink Mix for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Turkey Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix
Concrete by Application - Residential, Infrastructure,
Commercial and Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Turkey Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and
Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Infrastructure, Commercial and Industrial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Ready-Mix Concrete by Type - Transit Mix, Central Mix and
