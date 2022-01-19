Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646045/?utm_source=GNW

The market is projected to register significant growth driven by the growing interest in the ability to exploit the properties of light to transmit information at speeds millions of times faster than either copper or laser, especially against the backdrop of the insatiable need for bandwidth and communication speeds. The growing opportunity in optical communications and improving investments post COVID-19, bodes well for the growth of PICs. While sustained high growth in the deployment and expansion of communication networks with fiber optic infrastructure is building strong momentum for PICs, increased use of fiber optics in signal transmission, sensing, and biophotonics is creating a highly conducive environment for growth and proliferation of PICs, on a wider scale. The dramatic growth in telecom and datacom verticals over the past 5-6 years driven by steep increase in the number of Internet users and ownership rates of IP-enabled devices, and subsequently growing investments on roll out of advanced communication networks such as 100G, 200G and 400G networks is infusing robust growth opportunities for PICs.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) estimated at US$870.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period. Hybrid Integration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 20.2% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monolithic Integration segment is readjusted to a revised 25.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) market. Monolithic integration is steadily gathering steam as a major integration model for PIC assembly. Hybrid integration represents the most widely used integration model for PICs. The hybrid integration of PIC facilitates assembly of multiple mono-function optical devices into one common package. Monolithic integration typically allows consolidation of multiple devices as well as functions into one common Photonic material in a more convenient manner than packaging or hybrid integration.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $386.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $385.3 Million by 2026



The Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$386.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$385.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 34.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 18.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$522.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Increased demand for integration in smart gadgets and favorable regulatory environment for expansion of medium and small size companies is expected to encourage growth in both Asia-Pacific and the US.



Module Integration Segment to Reach $415.7 Million by 2026



Module integration refers to integration of discrete devices and package into one common module. Module integration for PIC allows integration of different optical functions and materials, and also combining the PIC and electronic IC functions in a seamless manner. In the global Module Integration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$397.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 21.7% CAGR through the analysis period.





Broadcom Inc.

Ciena Corporation

Enablence Technologies, Inc.

Infinera Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Nokia Networks







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on the Integrated Photonics Market

Biosensors Built around Photonic Integrated Circuits Present

New Realms for Point-Of-Care Diagnostics

The Age of Optical Communication & Networking Throws the Focus

on High Speed Photons as Data Carriers

EXHIBIT 2: Global Optical Communication & Networking Equipment

Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020 to 2026E

An Introduction to Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC)

Materials Used in Making PIC

Integration Models for PIC

Applications

Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC): Current Market Scenario and

Outlook

Substrate Materials and Fabrication Methods for PICs

Indium Phosphide: Largest & Fastest Growing Material Type

EXHIBIT 3: World Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by

Raw Material (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Indium Phosphide (InP), Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI),

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Silicon (Si), and Other Raw

Materials

Silicon Substrates Remain in Contention

Hybrid Integration: The Widely Used PIC Fabrication Method

EXHIBIT 4: World Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by

Technique (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Hybrid Integration, Monolithic Integration, and Module

Integration

Monolithic Integration Emerges as Fastest Growing Fabrication

Approach

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 5: World Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Market by

Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Optical Communications, Optical Signal Processing, and

Other Applications

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 6: Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Role of DCI in Data Centers Creates Potential Market

Opportunities

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Related Needs of Enterprises by

Sector: A Snapshot

Major Data Center Trends Influencing DCI Implementations

Rapid Growth in Data Center Traffic

EXHIBIT 7: Global Data Center Traffic Scenario (2018, 2020 &

2022E): Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by

Equipment Type

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cloud Data Center Market (2018 & 2022E):

Percentage Breakdown of Data Center Traffic by Cloud Type

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale

Data Centers

EXHIBIT 9: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide

(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021E

PIC to Gain from Introduction of 5G

EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type

Programmable PICs Exude Tremendous Potential to Transform

Photonics

Optical Communications: Largest Application Market for PIC

Key Trends Influencing the Uptake of PICs in Optical

Communication Space

Soaring Deployments of 100G & Ultra-100G OTNs

Growing Uptake of FTTx Networks

Growing Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optic Networks to the Fore,

Steering PIC Demand

EXHIBIT 11: Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes for the Years

2019 and 2022E

EXHIBIT 12: Global IP Traffic Scenario (2020E): Percentage

Breakdown of Data Usage by Consumer Segment

Optical Signal Processing Emerges as Fastest Growing

Application Segment

Biophotonics: A Niche Market Segment for PIC

EXHIBIT 13: Global Biophotonics Market (2021E): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Geographic Region

Expanding Application Base for Biophotonics Generates Parallel

Opportunities for PIC

Increased Focus on Optical In-Vitro Diagnostics Augurs Well

Biosensors Build on SiN Photonic Integrated Circuits

Northbound Trajectory in Fiber Optic Sensors Vertical Gives

Impetus to Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 14: Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market (2019 & 2024E):

Breakdown of Sales in US$ Million by Geographic Region

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

EXHIBIT 15: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 through 2025E

EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by

Country/Region for the Year 2021E

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for PICs

EXHIBIT 17: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025E

Advanced Simulation Software for Designing PICs for Automotive

Applications

Upcoming Quantum Computing Model to Infuse New Growth

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 18: World Quantum Computing Market by End-Use (2021 &

2027E)

Economic Unviability of Electronic IC in OEO Conversion Puts

Focus on Photonic IC

Photonic IC vs. Electronic IC: A Brief Comparative Analysis

Reduced Number of Optical Packages & Decreased Need for Fiber

Coupling Enhance the Image of PIC

Technology Innovations: Key to High Growth and Consistent Demand

A Monolithic InP-on-Si-on-Insulator Developed by a HKUST Team

of Engineers.

Optoscribe Begins Sampling its New PIC Coupling Solution,

OptoCplrLT

A University of Rochester Team Creates Miniature Modulators for

High Potential PICs

Purdue University Research Team Develops an Electrically

Driven, Magnetic-Free Linear Optical Isolator for PIC

Production

Horizon 2020 Project INSPIRE, Aims to Combine Beneficial

Properties of Two Mature Photonic Integration Platforms

Next Generation Silicon Photonics & Polymer Based Photonic ICs

Enhance Speed, Bandwidth and Scalability

Collaborative Initiatives Foster Development of Innovative

Products

Challenges with PIC Production



