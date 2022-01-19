Global Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2022: U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 17.3 Thousand Units by 2026

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Vehicles estimated at 6.1 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 110.1 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 60.6% over the analysis period.

Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 60.2% CAGR to reach 149.4 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 63.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 10.2% share of the global Autonomous Vehicles market. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are anticipated to find increasing uptake in the military sector due to the unabated increase in global military spending over the short- to medium-term.

Rising automobile consumer focus on efficiency and connectivity is driving automakers to scale up technology adoption in line with these requirements and to stay competitive. The increasing development and adoption of new electric car models is expected to further drive gains for the automotive software market.

In addition, the market growth is poised to be augmented by trends such as digital dealerships and automation. Various companies are partnering with software developers for enhancing vehicle performance and improving safety and driving experience. These developments are anticipated to garner more traction in the coming years.

These collaborations are set to support encouraging activities associated with autonomous vehicles, emerging technologies, mobility and electrification while allowing players to ensure availability of sophisticated software solutions for upcoming vehicle models.

While current challenges have derailed and delayed innovations and developments scheduled for the year 2020, the future nevertheless remains more promising than the pre-pandemic outlook. Although the year 2020, which was earlier touted to be prime time for autonomous cars, unfortunately went down into history as the year of disruptions, missed targets, economic devastation, the pandemic paradoxically has also eliminated long-term obstacles for self-driving and advanced automotive technologies.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 17.3 Thousand Units by 2026

The Autonomous Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 3.4 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 17.3 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 74.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 53.3% and 58% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 49.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 26.1 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period.



The Automotive Industry Rushes Headlong Into a Digital Future

Exploding Automotive Software Market Stands Testimony to the Industry's Envisioned Digital Future

Autonomous Vehicles (AVs), the Natural Evolutionary Culmination of the Digital Journey Undertaken by the Automotive Industry

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

How the Automotive & Transportation Industries Were Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

The Automotive Industry

Transportation Industry Bites the Dust

Autonomous Vehicles: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovative Developments & Robust Outlook for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Drives Optimism in the Future of Autonomous Driving

Digitalization of Logistics Primes the Transportation Industry for an Autonomous Future

Robust Spending on Digitalization in the Transportation Industry Bodes Well for Accelerated Adoption of Autonomous Freight Trucks: Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Piggybacking on the Digitalization Frenzy, Autonomous Trucks Storm Into the Spotlight in the Logistics Industry

Unfazed by the Pandemic, Continuous Strong Gains in Global Defense Spending Bodes Well for AVs in the Military Sector

Robust Defense Spending Brings Cheer for AV Manufacturers: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

The U.S., an Attractive Market for Manufacturers: Top Military Spenders for the Year 2021 (In US$ Billion)

Current State of Autonomous Vehicle Technology in the Military Sector: A Review

Blockchain & Autonomous Vehicles: A Perfect Pair

Role of AI in Autonomous Vehicles Gets Bigger

Safety of Autonomous Vehicles Under the Scanner

