Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market to Reach US$11.6 Billion by the Year 2026

In recent years, printed and flexible sensors with the ability of efficiently detecting various stimuli related to specific biological or environmental species have been gaining widespread attention of researchers owing to their significant potential for wearable electronics and IoT applications. The applicability of stretchable and flexible electronics in device-engineering technologies has resulted in the creation of foldable, stretchable, lightweight, and slender sensors. Enabling technologies, such as ultra-thin chip technology, is likely to address existing bottlenecks in microelectronics, such as 3D integration, thus opening up new opportunities of growth for the printed and flexible sensor market. Technology developments, reduction in costs and availability in smaller and light weight form factors have been driving rapid integration of printed and flexible sensors in a range of new applications. Moreover, increased consumer demand for thin, flexible, and energy-efficient electronics products is augmenting growth in the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printed and Flexible Sensors estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Biosensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Capacitive segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 3.8% share of the global Printed and Flexible Sensors market. Printed biosensors bring in superior capabilities than biosensors made by traditional technologies and therefore are rising in prominence in healthcare segment. A major application of printed biosensors comes from blood glucose level detection strips, the self-diagnosis tool used by diabetics for detecting and monitoring blood glucose level. Besides glucose monitoring strips, other medical application areas where printed biosensors are finding demand are in detection and monitoring of heart, cancer and kidney diseases. Capacitive sensing is the underlying principle of a wide range of sensors, including sensors that detect and measure humidity, displacement/position, acceleration, fluid level and proximity.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026



The Printed and Flexible Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Piezoelectric Segment to Reach $346.9 Million by 2026



Piezoelectric sensor is a device which uses the piezoelectric effect for measuring changes in acceleration, pressure, temperature, force, or strain by converting them to electrical charge. In the global Piezoelectric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$212 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$310.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Million by the year 2026. With robust growth in economy, growing demand for consumer electronics, robust automotive production, increasing healthcare spending, Asia-Pacific has been witnessing increased adoption of printed electronics, thereby driving demand for printed and flexible sensors.





Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Interlink Electronics, Inc.

ISORG

KWJ Engineering, Inc.

Peratech Holdco Limited

PST Sensors (pty) Ltd

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Company, Limited

Tekscan, Inc.







