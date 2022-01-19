Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Market to Reach US$11.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed and Flexible Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329774/?utm_source=GNW
In recent years, printed and flexible sensors with the ability of efficiently detecting various stimuli related to specific biological or environmental species have been gaining widespread attention of researchers owing to their significant potential for wearable electronics and IoT applications. The applicability of stretchable and flexible electronics in device-engineering technologies has resulted in the creation of foldable, stretchable, lightweight, and slender sensors. Enabling technologies, such as ultra-thin chip technology, is likely to address existing bottlenecks in microelectronics, such as 3D integration, thus opening up new opportunities of growth for the printed and flexible sensor market. Technology developments, reduction in costs and availability in smaller and light weight form factors have been driving rapid integration of printed and flexible sensors in a range of new applications. Moreover, increased consumer demand for thin, flexible, and energy-efficient electronics products is augmenting growth in the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printed and Flexible Sensors estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Biosensors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$7.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Capacitive segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 3.8% share of the global Printed and Flexible Sensors market. Printed biosensors bring in superior capabilities than biosensors made by traditional technologies and therefore are rising in prominence in healthcare segment. A major application of printed biosensors comes from blood glucose level detection strips, the self-diagnosis tool used by diabetics for detecting and monitoring blood glucose level. Besides glucose monitoring strips, other medical application areas where printed biosensors are finding demand are in detection and monitoring of heart, cancer and kidney diseases. Capacitive sensing is the underlying principle of a wide range of sensors, including sensors that detect and measure humidity, displacement/position, acceleration, fluid level and proximity.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
The Printed and Flexible Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Piezoelectric Segment to Reach $346.9 Million by 2026
Piezoelectric sensor is a device which uses the piezoelectric effect for measuring changes in acceleration, pressure, temperature, force, or strain by converting them to electrical charge. In the global Piezoelectric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$212 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$310.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23 Million by the year 2026. With robust growth in economy, growing demand for consumer electronics, robust automotive production, increasing healthcare spending, Asia-Pacific has been witnessing increased adoption of printed electronics, thereby driving demand for printed and flexible sensors.
Select Competitors (Total 215 Featured)
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Interlink Electronics, Inc.
- ISORG
- KWJ Engineering, Inc.
- Peratech Holdco Limited
- PST Sensors (pty) Ltd
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Sekisui Chemical Company, Limited
- Tekscan, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329774/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact on Flexible and Printed Sensors Market
Printed & Flexible Sensors: An Introduction
Types of Printed and Flexible Sensors
Market Outlook
Printed Biosensors: The Largest Segment
Printed Gas Sensors to Register Strong Growth
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vital Role of Printed Flexible Sensors in Emerging IoT
Applications
EXHIBIT 2: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Printed Sensors to Add Intriguing Dimensions to IoT with
Plethora of Applications
Printed & Flexible Sensors Gain from Growing Focus of
Electronic Manufacturers on Printed and Flexible Electronics
Growing Adoption of IoT and Industry 4.0 Drives Demand
EXHIBIT 3: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025 Year
Billion IoT Devices
EXHIBIT 4: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 5: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Hybrid Image Sensors: A Promising Area
Rising Number of Diabetic Patients Across the Globe & Demand
for Efficient Monitoring Technologies to Boost Demand for
Printed & Flexible Biosensors
EXHIBIT 6: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of
Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040
Growing Research Focus on 3D Printed Sensors to Replace
Diabetes Finger Prick
Flexible Sensors to Witness Strong Demand as Flexible
Electronics Seek Role in Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 7: Global Electric Vehicle Sales in 000 Units: 2019-2025
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of Sensors Used in the Automotive
Industry (In Billion Units) for the Years 2017 and 2020
EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Increasing Transition to Electric Vehicles and Autonomous
Vehicles to Create Opportunities for Printed and Flexible
Sensors
EXHIBIT 10: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology
Penetration Timeline
EXHIBIT 11: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for
Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Rise of Flexible Hybrid Electronics Widens Addressable Market
Printed and Flexible Sensors Gain Traction in Environmental
Monitoring and Agricultural Applications
EXHIBIT 12: World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
EXHIBIT 14: Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026
Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend
Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive
Demand
Demand for Smart Healthcare Systems Spurs Adoption of
Multimodal Flexible Sensors
Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Demand for Flexible
Sensors
EXHIBIT 15: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units
for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Flexible Electronics on Path to Decentralize Healthcare with
Wearable Health Monitoring
Printed and Flexible Sensors Addressing Design Challenges in
Smart Clothing
EXHIBIT 16: Global Smart Textiles Market in US$ Billion: 2020
and 2027
Researchers Eye on Printed Wearable Sensors for Tracking COVID -
19 Symptoms
Printed Sensors Seek Role in Sustainable Energy Production
EXHIBIT 17: Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for
the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022
High Demand for Smart Packaging Support Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 18: Global Smart Packaging Market in US$ Billion: 2020
and 2027
Human Machine Interfaces (HMI): A Widening Growth Vertical
Printed & Flexible Sensors Set Perfect Stage for Smart
Buildings of the Future
EXHIBIT 19: Global Smart Buildings Market Size in US$ Billion:
2020 and 2027
Printed & Flexible Temperature Sensors Hold Significant Growth
Opportunities
Printed Humidity Sensors & Photodetectors to Gain Traction in
Coming Years
Printed Gas Sensors Find Increasing Use in Environmental
Monitoring
Rise in Demand from Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry
Large-Area Image Sensors Offer Improved Growth Potential
Screen Printed Electrochemical Sensors Drive Opportunities
Key Recent Technological Innovations in Printed and Flexible
Sensors
Innovative Bio-Sensing Platform to Detect Antibodies Linked
with COVID-19
Researchers Develop Multi-Axis Pressure Sensor Using 3D Printed
for New Applications
Other Select Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Printed and Flexible Sensors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Biosensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Biosensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Biosensors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Capacitive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Capacitive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Capacitive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Piezoelectric by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Piezoelectric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Piezoelectric by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Piezoresistive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Piezoresistive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Piezoresistive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Printed and Flexible Sensors
by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other
Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric,
Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other
Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric,
Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other
Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China Historic Review for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric,
Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: China 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other
Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric,
Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other
Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: France Historic Review for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric,
Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: France 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other
Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric,
Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other
Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric,
Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other
Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric,
Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: UK Historic Review for Printed and Flexible Sensors
by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 11-Year Perspective for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other
Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed
and Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Printed
and Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Printed and Flexible
Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric,
Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Printed
and Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Biosensors, Capacitive,
Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Printed and
Flexible Sensors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Biosensors, Capacitive, Piezoelectric, Piezoresistive and
Other Types for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 215
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329774/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________