Global Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2026

They are employed in various industries for maintaining required temperatures. Growth in the global is being spurred by the increasing building and construction activities, growing focus on conserving energy, rising trend of urbanization, and technological developments related to the use of APCMs in the textile industry. Rising focus on green construction is anticipated to bode well for the market, as PCMs are used in such buildings for achieving energy efficiency. The materials` better capacity to store heat and the widespread use of temperature controlled packaging in industries such as bio-medical, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage are also fostering their adoption. Rising trade and the emergence of APCMs which are useful for the transportation of perishable products is also expected to drive market growth. The growing need for thermal insulation materials that have high efficiency in HVAC and commercial refrigeration applications is also likely to encourage the use of APCMs.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period. Organic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.3% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inorganic segment is readjusted to a revised 19.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 64.1% share of the global Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) market. Organic PCMs constitute bio-based compounds and paraffin, while inorganic PCMs include metallic, salt hydrates, and others. The adoption of organic PCMs, especially fatty acids is expected to register strong growth, due to the rising interest in eco-friendly materials. Inorganic PCMs segment is being driven by the extensive usage of salt hydrates in various industries due to their better characteristics such as affordability, significant heat of fusion, non-flammability, and considerable thermal conductivity.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $419.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $379.3 Million by 2026
The Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$419.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$379.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 18% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$456.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe and North America represent major regional markets. Growth in these regions is being fueled by the increasing focus on energy conservation and the resultant emphasis on using energy efficient products such as advanced PCMs. The strict enforcement of building energy efficiency regulations is the main growth driver for advanced PCM in these regions. Also benefiting the market is the rising awareness levels regarding the advantages of using energy efficient materials such as advanced PCM. Asia-Pacific market for APCMs is supported by fast-paced industrialization, urbanization, and expanding construction sector.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Technology & Rising
Emphasis on Energy Conservation Drive Focus onto APCM
Regulations to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Opportunity for
Advanced PCMs Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2
Per Year
EXHIBIT 3: Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of
Select Regions/ Countries
Building & Construction: A Major Application Market for
Advanced Phase Change Materials
EXHIBIT 4: Energy Consumption Worldwide by Sector (in %)
EXHIBIT 5: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Worldwide by Sector
(in %)
EXHIBIT 6: Composition, Melting temperature and Melting Heat of
PCMs in Building Applications
How Buildings Contribute Towards Climate Change
EXHIBIT 7: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion
Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 &
2050
Emphasis on Energy-Efficient, Green, LEED Buildings Builds
Fertile Environment for Advanced PCM Market
Growing Relevance of Zero Energy Building Constructions to
Propel Demand for Advanced PCMs
Building Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards, Efficiency
Improvement Targets, Incentives & Supporting Polices Lay the
Foundation for Growth
Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards for Existing Buildings
Government Measures to Support Migration to Net Zero Energy
Buildings
How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 8: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
Transportation Of Temperature-Sensitive Goods Drives Demand for
Advanced PCMs in Shipping & Transportation
Need for Cold Chain Logistics Propels Outlook for Advanced PCMs
EXHIBIT 9: Global Cold Chain Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant in Pharmaceutical
Logistics
Demand for Efficient Thermal Insulation Materials in HVAC and
Refrigeration Applications Propels Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning:
(HVAC) Systems Market Size (in US$ Million) by Region/Country
for 2019 and 2024
Rising Significance of Advanced Phase Change Materials for
Thermal Energy Storage Systems
Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat
Technology Sustains Dominance
EXHIBIT 11: Various Thermal Storage Technologies: Brief Details
of Efficiency, Storage Time, Power and Capacity
PCM Systems Poised for High Growth in Thermal Energy Storage
Market
Need for Improved Energy Management and Resultant Importance of
TES Systems to Drive Market Gains
EXHIBIT 12: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of
Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,
2030 and 2040
Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Fuel Demand for TES
Solutions
EXHIBIT 13: Global Investments in Electricity Networks and
Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
Bio-Based PCMs Emerge for TES Applications
Expanding Applications of Advanced Phase Change Materials (PCM)
in Textile Industry
Pandemic?s Impact on Textile Industry Affects Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 14: Global Garments & Textiles Market Outlook (In %)
for Years 2020 Through 2026
EXHIBIT 15: Robust Growth in Smart Textiles Industry to Drive
Demand for Advanced PCM: Global Smart Textiles Market (in US$
Thousand) by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027
Advanced PCMs Find Growing Use of Electronics Equipment &
Components
Benefits of Advanced PCMs for Electronic Devices
PCM Applications in Electronics Industry
PCMs Help in Thermal Management of Electronic Devices
Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Electrical &
Electronics Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 16: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market
Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Technological Developments in Advanced PCM Market to Boost
Market Prospects
Bio-Based PCM Poised for High Growth
Microencapsulated PCM Regulate Temperature in Building &
Construction, Textile Applications
Expanding Population and Urbanization Trend Boost Market Outlook
EXHIBIT 17: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
EXHIBIT 18: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Major Challenges Facing Advanced PCMs Market
