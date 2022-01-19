Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach US$10.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yacht industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284917/?utm_source=GNW
Already a lifestyle in many Western countries such as the UK, the US, Italy and France due to the presence of a broad base of wealthy population with a strong penchant for sailing, yachting is gradually emerging to be the new means of leisure and recreation in several developing regions as well, thanks to economic development and increasing wealth of people. Yacht industry is expected to witness increased demand for yachts with long range capabilities and with ice-breaking hulls, given the growing desire of luxury yacht owners for adventure travels to remote locations such as Antarctica and Galapagos. As against the conventional compartmentalized layouts, there is a shift towards innovative designs with brighter and open-plan interiors. Yacht designs are also focused on outdoor areas for providing yacht travelers a direct and more intimate experience with the sea. Owners are increasingly demanding high-tech features and gadgets to be integrated into their yachts. In addition to standard components such as jet skis, canoes and water skis, demand is rising for advanced gadgets such as hover boards, jetlev and skibob. Further, yachts with high-quality cinema rooms and media rooms are also gaining widespread popularity among potential customers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Super Yacht, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sport Yacht segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.6% share of the global Yacht Industry market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. While the presence of large number of wealthy and affluent people has a strong bearing on higher demand for yachts in the US and Europe, increased penchant for sea tours and marine entertainment among population also aids the yacht industry. New and unexplored markets like Asia are attracting significant attention of yacht makers. Interest in yachts is surging, with the expanding UHNW and HNW population increasingly seeking to purchase these boats to augment their social status. One of the promising yachting hubs to emerge in recent times is Southeast Asia, with countries such as Indonesia and Thailand becoming popular destinations for luxury yachting. China is another market with significant growth potential in Asia-Pacific region. In China, yachting is emerging into a popular sport, with motor yachting particularly gaining immense acceptance.
Flybridge Yacht Segment to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
The flybridge concept is growing in acceptance mainly for conducting corporate meetings, as it offers all the required amenities like air conditioning. In the global Flybridge Yacht segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$109.3 Million by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Global Yachting Industry Maintains Balance Amid the Storm
The Road Ahead
An Introduction to Yachts, the Floating Luxuries
Classification of Yachts
Key Trends in Yachting Industry : In a Nutshell
Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW
Individuals
EXHIBIT 2: Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals by
Region: 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals by
Region: 2025v
EXHIBIT 4: Geographical Localization of HNW Individuals: 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Breakdown of Number HNWI Individuals by
Wealth Tier: 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Top Countries in Terms of Number of Millionaires as
% of Adult Population:
Growing Number of Newer and Younger Billionaires Add to Growth
Prospects
EXHIBIT 7: Age-wise Distribution of Billionaires: 2020
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Yachting Set to Make Significant Gains in Developing Regions
China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts
EXHIBIT 8: China’s Billionaire Population: 2013, 2015, 2017,
2019, and 2021
Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario
Major Production Hubs
EXHIBIT 9: Superyacht Construction Book by Country (in %): 2021
EXHIBIT 10: New Yacht Sales by Build Country: 2020
EXHIBIT 11: Global Number of Projects by Length : 2021E
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 12: Leading Superyacht Companies by Number of Projects
and Total Length in Meters: 2020
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion
Super-Yachts Industry Exhibits Mixed Performance through
Categories amid COVID-19
Strong Gains for Explorer Yachts
Rise in Demand for Superyachts to Trigger Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Global Superyacht Fleet Size in Thousand: 1990,
1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020
EXHIBIT 14: Global Superyacht Market by Length in Meters (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Fleet Size for 30-40, 40-50, 50-60,
60-80 and >80
Demand Shifts to Larger Superyachts
EXHIBIT 15: Top Ten Largest Superyachts Worldwide
A Few New Superyacht Models in the Market, Introduced in the
year 2021
Consumers Move to Shorter Holidays
UHNW Individuals Transform the Luxury Yachts Market
Trends Influencing the Luxury Yacht Building Industry
Rising Focus on Sustainable Solutions
Improving Yacht Management Efficiencies
Exploration Yachting Picks Up
Increasing Sophistication of Security Systems
Enhanced Audiovisual Systems Becoming New Normal in Luxury Yachts
Key Luxury Yachts Launched in 2021
Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury
Yachts Market
Millennials Drive the Trend towards Electric Yachts
EXHIBIT 16: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018):
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North
America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of
World
Yachts Integrated with Innovations & Novel Design Elements
Entice New Yacht Buyers
Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum
Smart Yachts: A Key Area of Development
Designers Get More Optimistic About Possibility of Fully 3D-
Printed Yachts
Gyroscopic Stabilization & Smooth Boat Glides
Electric & Smarter Yachts
New Materials & Other Possibilities
Focus on Technologies to Improve Guest Experience
New Generation of Super-Yacht Owners Brings New Changes to
Yachting Industry
Higher Demand for Multihulls Among Younger Yacht Owners
High Demand for Greener and Sustainable Yachts
Solar Power Emerges as Mega Trend in Global Yacht Industry
Hybrid Propulsion Systems
Increased Interest of Yacht Owners in Exploring More Remote
Destinations
Interest in Yacht Charters Poised to Grow in Post-COVID-19 World
Growing Trend Towards Taking a Staycation on a Yacht
Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels
Growth
Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience
Technological Advances Lead to New Generation of Sports Yachts
Floating Villas and Artificial Semi-Submersible Islands Gaining
Widespread Traction
Advanced Cybersecurity Measures Gaining Prominence in Yacht
Industry
Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
Support Yachts Find Favor
Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Preferred Material for Yachts
Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise
Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts
Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales
EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Yacht?s Marine Electronics to Undergo Compelling Evolution Ahead
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Super Yacht by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Super Yacht by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Super Yacht by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Sport Yacht by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sport Yacht by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sport Yacht by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Flybridge Yacht
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Flybridge Yacht by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Flybridge Yacht by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Long Range Yacht
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Long Range Yacht by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Long Range Yacht by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Motor Yacht by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Motor Yacht by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Motor Yacht by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Sailing Yacht by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Sailing Yacht by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sailing Yacht by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Luxury Yachts Market: An Insight
Ultra Large Yachts Witness Steady Rise in Demand
Yacht Brokerage Market: A Review
EXHIBIT 18: Yacht Brokerage Market in the US by Boat Size in
Feet (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for <26’, 26’-
35’, 36’-45’, 46’-55’, 56’-79’ and 80’+
Weather Patterns Influence US Yacht Industry
The US Boat Industry: An Overview
Fast Facts
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Type -
Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht, Sport
Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Propulsion -
Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry
by Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Type -
Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht, Sport
Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry
by Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Type -
Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht, Sport
Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 19: Chinese Yacht Industry by Province (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Yacht Owners
Increasing Wealth Boosts Growth Prospects
China Emerges as a Major Yacht Building Nation
Opportunities in High-End Yacht Vertical
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Type -
Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht, Sport
Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Mediterranean Basin: The Hub for Yachting in Europe
High Demand for Luxury Yachts
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry
by Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Type -
Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht, Sport
Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry
by Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry
by Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Type -
Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht, Sport
Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry
by Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry
by Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Type -
Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht,
Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry
by Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Type -
Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht, Sport
Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Type - Super
Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht, Sport
Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Yacht Industry by Propulsion -
Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Focus on Select Markets
Spain
Russia
The Netherlands
Market Analytics
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Industry by Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht,
Long Range Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht,
Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Industry by Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Robust Opportunities in Southeast Asia
Taiwan
India
South Korea
Market Analytics
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Industry by Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht,
Long Range Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht,
Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Industry by Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Propulsion - Motor Yacht and Sailing Yacht Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Motor
Yacht and Sailing Yacht for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Middle East
UAE: Leading Superyacht Market
Latin America
Brazil
Market Analytics
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Yacht
Industry by Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht,
Long Range Yacht and Other Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Yacht Industry by
Type - Super Yacht, Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range
Yacht and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Yacht Industry
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Super Yacht,
Sport Yacht, Flybridge Yacht, Long Range Yacht and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
