Global Yacht Industry Market to Reach US$10.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Already a lifestyle in many Western countries such as the UK, the US, Italy and France due to the presence of a broad base of wealthy population with a strong penchant for sailing, yachting is gradually emerging to be the new means of leisure and recreation in several developing regions as well, thanks to economic development and increasing wealth of people. Yacht industry is expected to witness increased demand for yachts with long range capabilities and with ice-breaking hulls, given the growing desire of luxury yacht owners for adventure travels to remote locations such as Antarctica and Galapagos. As against the conventional compartmentalized layouts, there is a shift towards innovative designs with brighter and open-plan interiors. Yacht designs are also focused on outdoor areas for providing yacht travelers a direct and more intimate experience with the sea. Owners are increasingly demanding high-tech features and gadgets to be integrated into their yachts. In addition to standard components such as jet skis, canoes and water skis, demand is rising for advanced gadgets such as hover boards, jetlev and skibob. Further, yachts with high-quality cinema rooms and media rooms are also gaining widespread popularity among potential customers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Yacht Industry estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Super Yacht, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sport Yacht segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.6% share of the global Yacht Industry market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



The Yacht Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. While the presence of large number of wealthy and affluent people has a strong bearing on higher demand for yachts in the US and Europe, increased penchant for sea tours and marine entertainment among population also aids the yacht industry. New and unexplored markets like Asia are attracting significant attention of yacht makers. Interest in yachts is surging, with the expanding UHNW and HNW population increasingly seeking to purchase these boats to augment their social status. One of the promising yachting hubs to emerge in recent times is Southeast Asia, with countries such as Indonesia and Thailand becoming popular destinations for luxury yachting. China is another market with significant growth potential in Asia-Pacific region. In China, yachting is emerging into a popular sport, with motor yachting particularly gaining immense acceptance.



Flybridge Yacht Segment to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026



The flybridge concept is growing in acceptance mainly for conducting corporate meetings, as it offers all the required amenities like air conditioning. In the global Flybridge Yacht segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$109.3 Million by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 255 Featured)



Amels BV

Azimut|Benetti Group

Baglietto s.p.a

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

BENETEAU

Brunswick Corporation

Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited

Dyna Craft Ltd.

Feadship

Ferretti S.p.a

FIPA Group

Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG

HanseYachts AG

Heesen Yachts

Horizon Yacht Company

ICON Yachts BV

Kingship Marine Limited

O Yachts

Oceanco

Overmarine Group

Perini Navi S.p.a

Princess Yachts International Plc

Sanlorenzo S.p.a

Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co. Ltd

Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd.

Sunrise Yachts

Sunseeker International

Trinity Yachts







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Yachting Industry Maintains Balance Amid the Storm

The Road Ahead

An Introduction to Yachts, the Floating Luxuries

Classification of Yachts

Key Trends in Yachting Industry : In a Nutshell

Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW

Individuals

EXHIBIT 2: Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals by

Region: 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals by

Region: 2025v

EXHIBIT 4: Geographical Localization of HNW Individuals: 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Breakdown of Number HNWI Individuals by

Wealth Tier: 2019

EXHIBIT 6: Top Countries in Terms of Number of Millionaires as

% of Adult Population:

Growing Number of Newer and Younger Billionaires Add to Growth

Prospects

EXHIBIT 7: Age-wise Distribution of Billionaires: 2020

Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

Yachting Set to Make Significant Gains in Developing Regions

China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts

EXHIBIT 8: China’s Billionaire Population: 2013, 2015, 2017,

2019, and 2021

Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario

Major Production Hubs

EXHIBIT 9: Superyacht Construction Book by Country (in %): 2021

EXHIBIT 10: New Yacht Sales by Build Country: 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Global Number of Projects by Length : 2021E

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 12: Leading Superyacht Companies by Number of Projects

and Total Length in Meters: 2020

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion

Super-Yachts Industry Exhibits Mixed Performance through

Categories amid COVID-19

Strong Gains for Explorer Yachts

Rise in Demand for Superyachts to Trigger Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Global Superyacht Fleet Size in Thousand: 1990,

1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Global Superyacht Market by Length in Meters (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Fleet Size for 30-40, 40-50, 50-60,

60-80 and >80

Demand Shifts to Larger Superyachts

EXHIBIT 15: Top Ten Largest Superyachts Worldwide

A Few New Superyacht Models in the Market, Introduced in the

year 2021

Consumers Move to Shorter Holidays

UHNW Individuals Transform the Luxury Yachts Market

Trends Influencing the Luxury Yacht Building Industry

Rising Focus on Sustainable Solutions

Improving Yacht Management Efficiencies

Exploration Yachting Picks Up

Increasing Sophistication of Security Systems

Enhanced Audiovisual Systems Becoming New Normal in Luxury Yachts

Key Luxury Yachts Launched in 2021

Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury

Yachts Market

Millennials Drive the Trend towards Electric Yachts

EXHIBIT 16: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North

America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of

World

Yachts Integrated with Innovations & Novel Design Elements

Entice New Yacht Buyers

Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum

Smart Yachts: A Key Area of Development

Designers Get More Optimistic About Possibility of Fully 3D-

Printed Yachts

Gyroscopic Stabilization & Smooth Boat Glides

Electric & Smarter Yachts

New Materials & Other Possibilities

Focus on Technologies to Improve Guest Experience

New Generation of Super-Yacht Owners Brings New Changes to

Yachting Industry

Higher Demand for Multihulls Among Younger Yacht Owners

High Demand for Greener and Sustainable Yachts

Solar Power Emerges as Mega Trend in Global Yacht Industry

Hybrid Propulsion Systems

Increased Interest of Yacht Owners in Exploring More Remote

Destinations

Interest in Yacht Charters Poised to Grow in Post-COVID-19 World

Growing Trend Towards Taking a Staycation on a Yacht

Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels

Growth

Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience

Technological Advances Lead to New Generation of Sports Yachts

Floating Villas and Artificial Semi-Submersible Islands Gaining

Widespread Traction

Advanced Cybersecurity Measures Gaining Prominence in Yacht

Industry

Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues

Support Yachts Find Favor

Carbon Fiber Emerges as a Preferred Material for Yachts

Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise

Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales

EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Yacht?s Marine Electronics to Undergo Compelling Evolution Ahead



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Luxury Yachts Market: An Insight

Ultra Large Yachts Witness Steady Rise in Demand

Yacht Brokerage Market: A Review

EXHIBIT 18: Yacht Brokerage Market in the US by Boat Size in

Feet (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for <26’, 26’-

35’, 36’-45’, 46’-55’, 56’-79’ and 80’+

Weather Patterns Influence US Yacht Industry

The US Boat Industry: An Overview

Fast Facts

