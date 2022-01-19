Global high-voltage power cables market size to develop at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2027

Pune, India, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide high-voltage power cables industry was valued at USD 7881.4 million in 2020 and is expected to attain USD 10460 million by the end of 2027, growing at 4.1% CAGR throughout the projection period.

The study also investigates the competitive environment of this business by profiling the top players, while elaborating on their product portfolios, strategic alliances, market share, innovative product development, and production volume, thereby assisting stakeholders and new entrants in making well-informed decisions.

Shifting customer preference for renewable energy sources, favorable government initiatives to increase share of alternate sources in energy aggregate and expanding new power grid infrastructure will largely be enhance the market outlook.

It is worth noting that developing countries currently have limited access to power grid infrastructure for transferring electricity which is slated to boost the demand for high-voltage power cables as governments in these countries focus on building safe power grid infrastructure.

For the unversed, high-voltage cables are insulated cables used for high-voltage power transmission. They consist of sheath over metallic insulation shield, over semi-conducting insulation shield, over insulator, over conductor shield, over conductor, and operate in the 60-500kV range.

COVID-19 impact:

Worldwide high-voltage power cables industry was substantially affected by the pandemic owing to halts in production of electronics and semiconductors led by recession and lack of manpower availability.

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a major and long-term decline in manufacturing utilization, while travel bans and temporary shutdowns kept workers away of their factories, slowing down the market revenue growth in 2020.

Regional analysis:

Geographies such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, MEA, and Latin America are the key contributors to the global high-voltage cables industry growth.

With a market share of almost 24%, Asia (excluding China) led the industry forecast in the recent past and is expected to continue similar trend over the analysis timeframe, due to the presence of significant power cable manufacturers in the region, in consort with increasing population levels, and swift urbanization.

Parallelly, Europe is held around 22% industry share in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth through 2027, owing to penetration of renewable energy, and modernization of older grid infrastructure which are likely to fuel the demand for power cables.

Global High-Voltage Power Cables Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

DC Power Cable

AC Power Cable

Global High-Voltage Power Cables Market by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Utility

Renewable Energy

Industrial

Others

Global High-Voltage Power Cables Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

U.K.

Italy

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

Rest of MEA

Global High-Voltage Power Cables Market, Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Nexans S.A

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Jiangsu Shangshang Cable Group Co. Ltd.

Prysmian S.p.A

Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co. Ltd.

Southwire Co. LLC

Sumitomo Electric Ltd.

NKT A/S

Wuxi Jiangnan Cable Co. Ltd.

TELE-FONIKA Kable S.A.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Condumex Group

Okonite Co.

Riyadh Cables Group Co.

Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.

