EnerVenue Names Betsy Engle as Chief Financial Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, the first company to bring metal-hydrogen batteries to the clean energy revolution, today announced the appointment of Betsy Engle as Chief Financial Officer. Engle joins the EnerVenue executive suite as the company continues to scale its corporate leadership, engineering, and sales teams quickly following its recent and oversubscribed Series A funding round.



Engle brings nearly 30 years of financial management experience to EnerVenue. Much of her career has been spent within the energy sector – including leading financial operations and strategy from energy manufacturing, development, and end-user perspectives. She joins EnerVenue from Iron Mountain, where she served as the CFO – Data Centers for the $5 billion data and records management enterprise. Engle led the financial optimization of Iron Mountain’s data center energy consumption, implementing sustainable and renewable energy technology practices. Prior to Iron Mountain, Engle served as the Senior Vice President of Finance at 8minute Solar Energy, where she enabled the company’s capital-raising process for solar energy technology development. Engle also spent six years as the Vice President of Global Finance at First Solar, leading global financial planning around the manufacturing and development of the company’s utility-scale solar power plants. Her extensive energy and manufacturing industry experience also includes financial leadership roles at Graf-Tech Intl and GE.

“EnerVenue offers a clear path forward for achieving reliable and sustainable clean energy storage that is capable of complementing every kind of energy system – from the grid to renewables to consumer power,” said Betsy Engle, CFO, EnerVenue. “This is a particularly exciting time to join the company, as EnerVenue builds out its U.S.-based gigafactory and expands its global distribution, partnership, and customer networks.”

“Betsy joins us with a wealth of experience directing financial operations across all facets of the energy sector,” said Jorg Heinemann, CEO, EnerVenue. “We are pleased to welcome her, and her enviable record of success guiding fast-growing companies, to our leadership team as we embark on aggressive growth throughout 2022 and beyond.”

EnerVenue nickel-hydrogen batteries are developed for large-scale renewable and storage applications and are built to be:

Durable: Operates in -40° to 60°C (140°F) ambient temperatures; 30+ year lifespan; projected 30,000+ cycles without degradation and at varying rates; excellent overcharge, overdischarge, and deep-cycle capabilities

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, and cost-efficient energy storage solutions for the clean energy revolution. Based on technology proven over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries are refined and scaled for large renewable energy integration applications. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

