Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Reach US$4.4 Billion by the Year 2026

Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing demand for different kinds of high-end applications with sophisticated functions in various industries. Demand is expected to become more intense in the following years, particularly for applications in extreme environmental conditions in which electrical sensors fail to function as effectively. Examples of such applications include the oil & gas and manufacturing sectors. Another major driving factor is increase in the exploration of unconventional energy resources across the world. Deployment of ultra-miniaturized and power-efficient sensors is predicted to contribute significantly to market growth. The market is also driven by applications such as crack monitoring in concrete-based structures. The preference for fiber optic sensors in these applications is due to their capability to identify cracks and damages in concrete structures, which is not possible with many of the existing monitoring technologies. Fiber optic sensors present potential for faster and efficient means for identifying structural damages in civil constructions and aircrafts, detecting intrusion in secured premises and identifying presence of oil in oil reservoirs, and therefore has and will continue to remain in focus of global R&D and commercialization efforts in these segments.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Sensors estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period. Intrinsic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extrinsic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Fiber Optic Sensors market. Extrinsic sensors employ the fiber for guiding the light to the sensing region, the point at which the optical signal exits the waveguide and modulates into another medium. In contrast, in intrinsic sensors, the light continues to reside within the waveguide and measures the optical signal`s impacts while moving down the fiber.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $746.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $539.5 Million by 2026



The Fiber Optic Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$746.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.99% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$539.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$605.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. The utilization of distributed fiber optic sensors in North America`s oil wells is enabling growth in the region. Growth in Asia-Pacific will primarily be driven by increased uptake of aviation in nations such as Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, China and India.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Fiber Optic Sensors

Optical Fiber Sensors Exude Great Diagnostics Potential in

Fight against COVID-19

Fiber Optic Sensors: A Prelude

Extrinsic and Intrinsic FOS

Types of Fiber Optic Sensors by Category

Market Evolution over the Years

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensors: A High Growth market

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Investments in Smart City Projects Augur Well for Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2021, 2024, 2027

High Demand Anticipated for 5G Optical Sensing Technologies

EXHIBIT 3: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type Network Latency (Milliseconds)

EXHIBIT 4: Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025

Fiber Optic Sensors Augment AI-Based Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: World Market for AI-based Hardware, Software and

Services (In US$ Million) by Technology for the Years 2018,

2022 and 2024

Fiber Optic Sensors Seek Role in Industry 4.0 Environments

EXHIBIT 6: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Progressive Developments to Spur Fiber Optic Sensors Market

Startups Venture into Development of Promising Optical Fiber

Sensor Technologies

Aviation Technology Displays Striking Leap Forward with Fiber

Optic Sensors

Deep Dive into Primary Applications of Fiber Optic Sensors in

Aerospace Industry

Downturn in Aerospace Industry Impacts Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Aircrafts Fleet (in Units) for Years 2020,

2021, 2026, & 2031P

EXHIBIT 8: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-

2020 Year Growth Rate (%)

EXHIBIT 9: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Increasing Focus on Guidance and Control of Munitions Drive

Applications in Defense Sector

A Review of Military and Defense Spending in Select Countries

Amid the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 10: Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for

Military Electro Optics and Infrared Systems: Defense

Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001

through 2020

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Market Opportunity with Significant

Potential

EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Fiber Optic Sensing Systems Advantageous for Space Applications

Fiber Optic Sensing Holds Bright Future in Oil & Gas Industry

with Diverse Applications

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing for Kick Detection

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts

Challenging Times

EXHIBIT 12: CAPEX Cuts in the O&G Industry Puts Investments on

IEMS into the Back Burner: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry

Spending (2015-2021E)

Increasing IoT Adoption in Oil and Gas Industry Widens

Opportunities

Pipeline Monitoring: A Growing Application

DAS Finds Increasing Adoption

Structural Health Monitoring in Smart Structures Builds

Opportunities for FOS in Civil Engineering Sector

Resurgence in Infrastructure Investments to Boost Demand for

Fiber Optic Sensing for Enhanced Efficiency in Infrastructure

Monitoring

EXHIBIT 13: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

Industrial Sector Offers Wide Opportunities

Telecom Sector: The Traditional End-Use Application Area

VR Ecosystem Emerges as Key Sphere for Implementation of Fiber

Optic Sensors

FO-DTS Finds Use in Environmental Applications

Revival in the Automotive Industry to Sustain Demand for Fiber

Optic Sensors

EXHIBIT 14: World Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008 -2022

Electric Vehicles Present Significant Scope for Implementation

of Fiber Optic Sensors

EXHIBIT 15: Global EV Sales for the Years 2020 and 2025

FOG-based IMUs to Make Big Gains in Autonomous Vehicles Vertical

EXHIBIT 16: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for

the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Energy Sector: A Growing End-Use Opportunity

Fiber Optic Sensors Gain Demand as the World Increasingly

Harnesses the Power of Wind

EXHIBIT 17: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020

EXHIBIT 18: World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion

Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020,

2030 and 2040

EXHIBIT 19: Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents

New Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions

(In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 20: Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in

Offshore Wind Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040

Bio Medical Applications Offer Significant Opportunities

Fiber Optic Sensors Re-Envisioning Healthcare Domain by Aiding

Minimally-Invasive Procedures

Wearable Sensors for Health Monitoring Attain Next Level with

Fiber Optic Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensors for Health Monitoring

R&D Geared towards Product Innovation: Key for Constant Growth

Fraunhofer IPT Offers High-end Fiber Optic Sensors for

Automotive Engineering, Medical and Microsystems Technology

Fields

Gallium Arsenide Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors for MRI

Scanning Application from Rugged Monitoring

Optical Fiber Sensing Built on EWA

Reducing Costs: A Priority for Sensor Manufacturers



