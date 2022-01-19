Global Synthetic Biology Market to Reach US$28.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Biology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375238/?utm_source=GNW

Synthetic biology is being used in a wide range of applications, including vaccine, diagnostic test, and drug development, and in food, agriculture, and manufacturing industries. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are looking at synthetic biology as a way to speed up the process of vaccine development. For drug discovery, the enhanced accuracy and speed offered by modern synthetic biology tools can help in significantly accelerating drug development as well as reducing expenses. Technology advances in DNA synthesis, nano-liter scale screening, genome engineering, application of in vitro transcription, continuous and cell-free evolution formats, and machine learning and artificial intelligence are expected to widen opportunities for synthetic biology. Synthetic biology market is also expected to benefit immensely from plunging DNA sequencing and DNA synthesis costs. Other factors driving market growth include increase in the number of entities focused synthetic biology research, growing demand for cross-breed animals, growing incidence of oceanic oil spills, increased R&D funding on drug development, and an upsurge in demand for sustainable energy resources such as biofuels.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthetic Biology estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the analysis period. Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.5% CAGR to reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 27% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Synthetic Biology market. The commanding position of the Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA segment is attributed to increasing uptake of synthetic RNA, synthetic DNA and synthetic genes that are used in a broad array of applications. Synthetic biology is used to engineer several microbial enzymes such as inulinase, xylanases, laccases, lipases and amylases among others. Synthetic biology tools such as genetic modification, nanotechnology and post translational modification can be used to modify microbial enzymes and enable their widespread application in various industries.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026



The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.3% and 27.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US and Europe represent the largest markets for synthetic biology propelled by increased investments for promoting research and development activities in the rapidly evolving sector, strong support from government and private organizations, growing awareness, and high demand for synthetic biology-enabled products. Growth in the US is supported by strong investments in research and development. The region is also witnessing a growing interest for using synthetic biology for development of countermeasures against chemical and biological threats. Synthetic biology is also gaining popularity in developing countries such as India and China with research activities promoted and supported by the government.



Cloning Technology Kits Segment to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026



Cloning kits refers to collections of reagents commonly used to perform rapid DNA fragments cloning. Advanced cloning kits based on synthetic biology combine standard DNA components to provide custom vector constructs. In the global Cloning Technology Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 26.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$939.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$509.7 Million by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 141 Featured)



Agilent Technologies, Inc

Amyris, Inc

Arzeda

Atum

Codexis, Inc

Creative Enzymes

Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc

Editas Medicine, Inc

Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron LLC

Eurofins Scientific

GENEWIZ, Inc

GeneWorks Pty Ltd

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Ginkgo Bioworks

Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc

New England Biolabs

Novozymes A/S

OriGene Technologies, Inc

Sanofi S.A.

Synthego Corporation

TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Twist Bioscience







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375238/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Poised to Drive Demand for Synthetic Biology

Synthetic Biologists Create Slow-Growing Version of COVID-19 as

Vaccine Candidate

Role of Synthetic Biology in Combating COVID-19

Synthetic Biology - A New Interdisciplinary Field

Growing Importance of Synthetic Biology

Applications of Synthetic Biology

Synthetic Biology Tools

Technologies Involved

Market Prospects and Outlook

Regional Landscape

Major Challenges and Concerns

Teaming R&D Funding & Potential to Alter Molecular Landscape

Enable Global Synthetic Biology Market to Remain in High

Spirits

Synthetic Biology to Radically Change the World for Good with

Endless Applications

Competitive Landscape

Major Players by Industry Verticals

Select Market Participants

Synthetic Biology Startups Get Aggressive on Bioengineered

Product Commercialization

Compelling Breakthroughs Drive Funding

EXHIBIT 2: Top Funded Synthetic Biology Startups in Q2 2021

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Synthetic Biology Market Witnesses Significant Rise in Investments

Importance of Synthetic Biology for Investments

Efforts from Leading Players Bodes Well for Market Growth

Patent Landscape Gets Richer

EXHIBIT 3: Synthetic Biology Patent Landscape by Assignee

Countries (in %) : 2003-2020

EXHIBIT 4: Top 15 Patent Assignees in Synthetic Biology Domain:

2003-2018

Select Patent Assignees for Synthetic Biology in the US: 2019

Robotics and Workflow Automation Support Market Expansion

Advancements in Instrumentation Augurs Well

Improvements in Computer-Aided Biology

Fusion of AI and Synthetic Biology Expands Opportunities

Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of

Biological Research

DNA Sequencing Plays an Important Role

Plummeting Cost of DNA Sequencing Bolsters Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Cost per Genome Sequencing: 2001-2020

Food Scarcity to Fuel Synthetic Biology Application in Agriculture

Select Companies Engaged in Making Food Using Synthetic Biology

Synthetic Biology Aids in Development of Exotic and

Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food

Demand

Growing Demand for GM Crops Opens Up Growth Avenues

Synthetic Biology-based Ingredients Gain Traction

Role of Synthetic Biology in Producing Plants with Desirable

Characteristics

Synthetic Biology Gains Prominence in Biomedical Applications

Synthetic Genes open up a New World of Drug Development

Synthetic Biology to Transform Healthcare with Captivating

Advances in Biomedicine

Synthetic Biology Enables Creation of Advanced Biosensing Systems

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based

Chemicals and Biofuels

EXHIBIT 6: Global Biofuels Market in US$ Billion: 2019 and 2024

Synthetic Biology Gains Importance as Focus on Carbon Recycling

Increases

Synthetic Biology Disrupts the Cosmetics Sector

Capability of Synthetic Biology in Environmental Applications

Synthetic Biology Creates Buzz as Key Enabler of Exciting &

Dynamic Applications for Diverse Domains

Synthetic Biology for Advanced, Multifunctional Materials

Genetically Engineered Fabrics and Sustainable Dyes Using

Synthetic Biology to Transform Textile Industry

Select Synthetic Biology Offerings in Textile Industry

Personalized Medicine to Display Notable Leap Forward with

Synthetic Biology

3D Bio-Printing



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Oligonucleotides &

Synthetic DNA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Oligonucleotides & Synthetic

DNA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Oligonucleotides &

Synthetic DNA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Enzymes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Enzymes by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Enzymes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloning

Technology Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloning Technology Kits by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloning Technology Kits

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Cells

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Synthetic Cells by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Xeno-Nucleic

Acids (XNA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Xeno-Nucleic Acids

(XNA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Chassis Organism

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Chassis Organism by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Chassis Organism by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Nucleotide

Synthesis & Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Nucleotide Synthesis &

Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Nucleotide Synthesis &

Sequencing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Genome

Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Genome Engineering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Genome Engineering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Microfluidics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Microfluidics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Microfluidics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals &

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals &

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals &

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Food & Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Food & Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Environmental by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Environmental by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 12-Year Perspective for Environmental by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 48: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Tool - Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning

Technology Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and

Chassis Organism - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by Tool -

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology

Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis

Organism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by Tool -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Oligonucleotides &

Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology Kits, Synthetic

Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis Organism for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome

Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome

Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering,

Microfluidics and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial,

Food & Agriculture, Environmental and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Biology by Tool - Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes,

Cloning Technology Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids

(XNA) and Chassis Organism - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by Tool -

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology

Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis

Organism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Tool - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology

Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis

Organism for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Biology by Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing,

Genome Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome

Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering,

Microfluidics and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Biology by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics,

Industrial, Food & Agriculture, Environmental and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Tool - Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning

Technology Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and

Chassis Organism - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by Tool -

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology

Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis

Organism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Tool - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology

Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis

Organism for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome

Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome

Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering,

Microfluidics and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial,

Food & Agriculture, Environmental and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Tool - Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning

Technology Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and

Chassis Organism - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by Tool -

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology

Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis

Organism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Tool - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology

Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis

Organism for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome

Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome

Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome Engineering,

Microfluidics and Other Technologies for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic Biology

by Application - Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial,

Food & Agriculture, Environmental and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Application - Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food &

Agriculture, Environmental and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Industrial, Food & Agriculture,

Environmental and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Biology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Biology by Tool - Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes,

Cloning Technology Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids

(XNA) and Chassis Organism - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by Tool -

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology

Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis

Organism Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by

Tool - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology

Kits, Synthetic Cells, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA) and Chassis

Organism for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Synthetic

Biology by Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing,

Genome Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Synthetic Biology by

Technology - Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing, Genome

Engineering, Microfluidics and Other Technologies Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Synthetic Biology by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375238/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________