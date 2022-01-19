Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach US$816.3 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0681907/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is spurred by shift from conventional film-based systems to the innovative and highly advanced digital systems. Industries such as automotive and aerospace, with their high image quality requirements are among the important end-users of high-resolution industrial X-ray inspection systems. The deep sea oil and gas industry basically relies on dependable equipment for carrying out safe and uninterrupted operations. NDT equipment therefore has achieved critical importance in the oil & gas industry, while creating opportunities for X-ray inspection equipment. Regulatory and consumer demand for safe and premium quality food products, is driving food producers to adopt inspection systems in their production lines to identify defective items. X-ray systems are of particular importance to this industry due to their ability to detect contaminants in food, packaged in metal containers or foil. In post-COVID-19 environment, demand for X-ray inspection devices is likely to revive and remain steady owing to anticipated influx of newer applications as well as progressive developments across various technological aspects.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems estimated at US$563.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$816.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$698.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Film segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market. CT and DR, the prominent digital X-ray technologies, are witnessing strong demand due to the unique advantages they provide over conventional systems. Quicker image acquisition and processing, higher resolution, ease-of-use and greater throughput are the primary features that are intensifying appeal of these systems. At present, film radiography dominates the installed base in emerging markets as film radiography requires low capital investment.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $198.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $76.7 Million by 2026



The Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$198.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.73% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$76.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$54.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the developed countries is set to be driven by rising demand for non-destructive testing equipment owing to aging infrastructure. The situation is more pronounced in the US where the average age of power plants and refineries is over 40 years, requiring high operating capacities. With several major companies from developed markets having their offshore production, development, and processing facilities in low-cost Asian destinations such as China, India, Korea and Vietnam among other countries, demand for inspection systems in the region is expected to remain high. Also, increase in infrastructure projects, swift recovery of the electronics industry, government safety regulations, and increased investments in R&D continue to propel growth opportunities from the region.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide In 2020

Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued

Performance in 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial X-Ray Detection Systems

An Introduction to Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems

Despite Substantial Decline in the Short-Term, Long-Term

Outlook Remains Optimistic

Critical Importance of NDT in a Plethora of Industrial

Applications Fully Supports Long-Term Growth

A Brief Look into Factors Favoring Future Prospects for

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market

Regional Market Analysis

Digital Systems Continue to Expand Market Footprint,

Cannibalizing the Share of Film-Based Systems

End-use Analysis

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 4: Leading Players in the Global X-Ray Tubes Market

(2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for YXLON, Varex, and

Others

Recent Market Activity

Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems - A Conceptual Overview

Components and Classification of X-Ray System

Process of Image Generation and Identification of Contaminants



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

SELECT WORLD BRAND(S)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector to Benefit Market for Industrial

X-Ray Inspection Technologies

EXHIBIT 5: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$

Billion) for 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 6: Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply

Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020

Oil Markets face Uncertainty after Recovering from the Historic

Shock due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Oil and Gas Industry in 2021

Shift towards Non-Invasive Inspection Augurs Well for X-Ray

Systems in Aerospace Industry

Technological Advancements Drive Efficiency of X-ray Inspection

in Aerospace Applications

With Pandemic Denting Performance of the Airlines Industry, X-

Ray Systems See Massive Decline in Aerospace Demand

EXHIBIT 7: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial

Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 8: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Future of Aerospace Industry

Recovery in Aerospace Sector to Drive the Demand for Industrial

X-ray Inspection Systems

Staged Recovery over Long-Term

EXHIBIT 9: Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025

Aging Fleet Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA

EXHIBIT 10: Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating

Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines around

the World

Automotive Industry: Fault Detection Made Easier with X-Ray

Systems

How the Automotive Industry was impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 12: Supply Chain Disruptions Along With Weak Demand

Send Production Activity Slumping: Automobile Production % YoY

Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 14: World Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008-2022

EXHIBIT 15: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

Manufacturing Sector: A Prominent Consumer

COVID-19 Mandates Broad-based Amendments to Plant Floor &

Factory Operations

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer

Future Expansion

EXHIBIT 16: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Regulations Provide Impetus to X-Ray Inspection in Food Industry

Increasing Usage of Product Inspection Tools by Food Manufacturers

Advanced & Multi-Functional Devices Widen Adoption in the Food

Industry

X-Ray Inspection Comes to the Fore to Address New Packaging

Design Challenges

EXHIBIT 17: World Market for Food and Cosmetics Irradiation:

(2018 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by

Geographic Region

Critical Inspection Requirements of Electronics Industry

Underpin Market Expansion

Essential Role of X-Ray Systems in Repair & Rework and

Functional Testing of Electronic Systems

Automated X-ray Inspection Systems Gain Traction in SMT

Inspection Lines

Offering High Reliability, X-Ray Systems Evolve as Inspection

Standard for Tire Industry

Tire Retreading Steers Overall Demand

Security Screening: The New Growth Avenue

X-Ray Enabled Full-Body Scanners Augment Security Screening

Infrastructure

X-Ray Inspection Elevates Cargo & Container Screening to a New

Level

Security and Medical X-Ray Systems: Key Distinctions

EXHIBIT 18: World Market for X-ray Security Screening Systems

(2018 & 2021): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by

Geographic Region

Growing Relevance of Digital Radiography Points Towards Healthy

Trajectory

Increased Uptake on the Cards for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems

Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Systems Seek Opportunities

Machine Learning & AI Bring Broad-based Modifications to X-Ray

Inspection

Technology Advancements Further Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects

Select Innovations & Advancements

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success



UNITED STATES

A Brief Overview

Manufacturing Activity Makes a Recovery from COVID-19 Crisis

Increasing Deployment of AXI Brightens Long Term Market Prospects

Anti-Terrorist Initiatives Offer Opportunity for Security

Equipment Manufacturers

Specialized Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems - An Integral

Part of the Food Processing Industry

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

China Remains a Prominent Manufacturing Hub

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Aerospace Continues to be Key for Industrial X-Ray Inspection

Systems

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

