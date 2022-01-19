Global Quantum Cryptography Market to Reach US$291.9 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Cryptography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131240/?utm_source=GNW

Quantum cryptography presents a more practical and cost-effective approach for securing communications, with a virtually unbreakable mode of relaying information, as the technology is based on the principles of quantum mechanics, a time-tested universal scientific model, rather than complex mathematical algorithms. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising frequency of cyber-attacks, increasing focus on cyber-security and evolution of sophisticated wireless networks. Quantum cryptography is gaining attention due to increasing digitalization and the resulting surge in cyber-security risks and other threats such as data security and breach. Industries across different verticals are facing increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks due to proliferation of the Internet, connected devices and online services. The market growth is favored by high reliance of organizations and customers on computer networks for transactions and communication, which is leading to the demand for advanced technology to safeguard sensitive data. While increasing cyber-security funding and high uptake of advanced security solutions are augmenting the market growth, increasing penetration of the IoT and cloud technologies is expected to create new growth avenues. In addition, the market growth is buoyed by increasing implementation of next-generation wireless network technologies.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Quantum Cryptography estimated at US$93.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$291.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.3% CAGR to reach US$194.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 24.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.6% share of the global Quantum Cryptography market. The pressing need to protect the network from various vulnerabilities is driving an increasing number of industries like BFSI, defense, government, healthcare, automotive and retail to embrace quantum cryptography solutions.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.6 Million by 2026



The Quantum Cryptography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$40.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.5% and 21.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is projected to dominate the global market and account for the leading revenue share due to an extensive customer base, increasing incident of cyber-attacks and rising investments in R&D. The proliferation of encryption-based applications in the region has resulted in dramatic surge in frequency of sophisticated cyber-attacks, requiring companies to secure networks and applications with implementation of quantum cryptography solutions. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to witness increasing efforts by providers of quantum cryptography services and solutions to join hands with clients to boost overall sales and market presence.





ID Quantique SA

MagiQ Technologies Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Nucrypt LLC

Oki Electric Industry Company Ltd.

QuintessenceLabs Inc.

Raytheon BBN Technologies

SK Telecom

Universal Quantum Devices







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Secure Communications - Defining the Need for Cryptography

Quantum Cryptography - Providing Secure Communications

Using Quantum Key Distribution

Quantum Cryptography: Insights & Salient Applications of

Breakthrough Technology

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency against New Strains is Decreasing?

South Africa: Omicron?s Origin Location

Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Countries that have Already Detected Omicron Cases

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

Industry Response to the Travel Curbs

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Quantum Cryptography Market

Covid-19 Pandemic Driven Digital Transformation and Demand for

Cloud Solutions to Boost Market Prospects

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Surging Cyber-Attacks Unlock Code for Phenomenal Growth of

Quantum Cryptography Market

Network Security: Commanding Segment of Quantum Cryptography,

Government and BFSI to Drive Market Growth

North America to Sweep Quantum Cryptography Market with

Impressive Stake

Expensive Nature of Solutions - A Market Restrain

Competition

Players Vie to Claim a Piece of Flourishing Quantum

Cryptography Market

Recent Market Activity

Market Challenges



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cyber Crimes amid Digitalization Enhances

Prospects for Quantum Crypotography

EXHIBIT 3: Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Notable Trends in Cybersecurity Market

EXHIBIT 4: Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of

Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry per Year for

2019

Market Benefits from the Rapidly Growing Magnitude and

Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in Industries

EXHIBIT 5: Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in

Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 6: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)

by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization

Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019

Increased Security Needs Across Industry Verticals: A Major

Market Opportunity

Rising Demand for Customized Business Support Solutions Expands

Growth Opportunities

Quantum-Safe Certificates: Types

Ways to Migrate to Quantum-Safe Certificates

Threat of Cyber Crime Buoys Demand for Quantum Cryptography

Solutions in Government Agencies

Growing Use of Cyber Security Solutions in Public Utilities

Demand for Cyber Security in Defense Sector on the Rise

Business Enterprises Drive Demand for QC-based Secure

Communication Systems

EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for IT Security Products by End-Use

Application (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for

End-Point Security, Identity Authentication & Access

Management, Internet Security, Messaging Security, Network

Security, and Others

Financial Services - A Key End Use Market for Information

Security Solutions

Quantum Cryptography Market in BFSI

Significant Growth in Adoption of Quantum Key Distribution for

Effective Encryption

Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches

Supports Quantum Cryptography Market

Government Initiatives & Quantum Cryptography R&D

EXHIBIT 9: Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US

Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020

New Guidance to Allay Risks & Achieve Resilience with Advances

in Quantum Computing

DHS and NIST release post-quantum cryptography guidance

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for

Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity

EXHIBIT 10: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by

Geographic Region: February 2021

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)

for the Years 2011-2019

ISRO Makes Breakthrough Demonstration of free-space Quantum Key

Distribution (QKD) over 300 m

Increased Funding For Cybersecurity VC Bodes Well for Market

Expansion

Impact of VC on Cybersecurity Investments

Venture Capital Compensates for the Time Lost

Rising Demand for Next-Generation Security Solutions for Cloud

and IoT Technologies

Cloud Access Security Brokers and Implications

Cloud Security Solutions Spearheading Digital Transformations

Developments in the Post-Quantum Cryptography

Impact of Quantum Technology on Asymmetric Cryptography

Post-Quantum Cryptography

Standardizing the Post-Quantum Cryptographic Algorithms

Quantum Computers and Symmetric Cryptography

Other Alternatives within the Quantum Cryptography



Total Companies Profiled: 97

