Global Life Science Customer Experience Benchmarking Report 2021: We've Spoken To Your Customers - The Voice of 800 Customers

Understanding the Life Science Customer Experience

Understanding the overall customer experience, from pre-purchase experience, to product experience, to post-purchase experience, is more important now than ever before.

Customer experience offers an opportunity for suppliers to differentiate themselves from other suppliers in a crowded life science marketplace on something more than product performance and price. An excellent customer experience is key to both maintaining relationships with current customers, as well as building and expanding new relationships with potential customers.

COVID-19 Challenges and Changes That Are Relevant to Doing Business in 2021

In last year's edition, we asked about COVID-19 impacts. This year's Life Science Customer Experience goes beyond just impact and looks at lasting reputation effects of the pandemic, what suppliers can change, and what measures implemented for pandemic customers would like to see continue.

As life science, customers continue to raise their expectations of suppliers the need to improve and understand aspects of the customer experience where improvements are needed or where competitors are leading the way has never been greater.

The scope of this study offers in-depth analysis across five waves (years: 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) of customer experience benchmarking, tracking the performance of 27 different suppliers, and allowing for analysis of how suppliers' strategies have impacted customer experience scores over time and how they compare to other suppliers over time.

The Voice of 800 Customers

This year, we've asked 800 scientists to evaluate the suppliers they use on the customer touchpoints that occur during the evaluation of products, selecting and using products, and customer support after the sale.

Report Scope

Impressions of Supplier Ability to Provide Products and Services Throughout the Pandemic

Relative Importance of COVID-19 Impact on Services and Products in 2021 - Aggregate

Customer Priorities for Resolving Supplier-Related Issues - Products

Customer Priorities for Resolving Supplier-Related Issues - Sales/Service

Customer Priorities for Resolving Supplier-Related Issues - Products and Sales/Services

Customer experience changes from COVID-19 to keep

Customer experience pain points from COVID-19 to solve

The report, included with the tableau dashboard, will allow you to:

Understand and compare single and multi-year overall customer experience performance for 27 brands

Understand and compare single and multi-year customer experience on the touchpoints

Understand the relative importance of attributes for customer experience for 27 brands

Understand and compare regional trends in customer experience

Understand and compare generational trends in customer experience

Understand and compare trends in customer experience by employment sector

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Executive Summary

Trends in Life Science Customer Experience

Blending Together the Voice of the Customer and Data

Section 2: Overview

Customer Experience Model for the Life Science Market

Touchpoint Attributes

Industry Average Performance at Each Touchpoint

Delivering a Positive Customer Experience

Delivering A Positive Customer Experience - Learning and Growing Over Time

Section 3: Life Science Supplier Rankings

Customer Experience Scores

Product Awareness

Product Knowledge

Product Selection

Product Integrity

Service Provided

Support Provided

Satisfaction and Loyalty

Relative Importance of Touchpoints - All

Section 4: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact

Impact on Customer Impression

Relative Importance of Impact on Services and Products

Customer Priorities for Resolving Supplier-Related Issues - Products and Sales/Services

Customer experience changes from COVID-19 to keep

Customer experience pain points from COVID-19 to solve

Methodology and Demographics

Methodology

Demographics

Section 5: Appendix

Relative Importance of Touchpoints- Top 10 Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

Abcam

Agilent Technologies

ATCC

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bruker

Cell Signaling Technology

Corning Life Sciences

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

IDT

Illumina

Leica

MilliporeSigma/Merck

New England Biolabs

PerkinElmer

Promega

QIAGEN

Roche Molecular Systems

SCIEX

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VWR

Waters

Zeiss

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46mio9