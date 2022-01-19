Global Fully Automatic Coffee Machine Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fully Automatic Coffee Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219570/?utm_source=GNW
Factors such as rising incomes coupled with significant investments by major food & beverage brands are expected to benefit market growth. The significant gains posted by coffee are reflected by mushrooming cafés across cities globally. Preference for coffee varies from one region to another, with convenience being a major driving factor for the growth of instant coffee, despite the dominance of fresh coffee. The versatile flavor and packaging options make instant coffee further attractive to consumers. Demand for instant coffee is especially high in developing markets such as Asia-Pacific where cost and convenience play a bigger role in purchase decisions. Market for instant coffee is also high among first-time coffee consumers looking for convenience and taste. Automatic coffee machines are now widely used in most households and have gone way beyond restaurants and offices like before. Moreover, such devices are now more technically advanced and the series of automatic espresso machines particularly, has achieved unparalleled precision in coffee making like trained professionals. The interest in espresso beverages has also led to an increase in the sales of espresso machines worldwide.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fully Automatic Coffee Machine estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Quick Service Restaurants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full Service Restaurants segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.5% share of the global Fully Automatic Coffee Machine market. Self-service kiosks are already quite famous in Asian and European fast casual and quick service restaurants and they are catching on quickly even in the US. This increased use of self-service kiosks at restaurants had given rise to growing adoption of automated coffee vending machines at bakeries and hotels.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $343.1 Million by 2026
The Fully Automatic Coffee Machine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$343.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$470.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.
- Animo B.V.
- Bravilor Bonamat BV
- BSH Home Appliances Corporation
- Crem International AB
- De’Longhi Group
- Eversys AG
- Franke Holding AG
- Groupe SEB
- Gruppo Cimbali S.p.A.
- JURA Elektroapparate AG
- N&W Global Vending SpA
- Rancilio Group S.p.A.
- Rex-Royal AG
- Wilbur Curtis Co.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Robust Coffee Industry Provides the Foundation for the Growth
of Fully Automatic Coffee Machines
EXHIBIT 1: Robust Global Appetite for Coffee Bodes Well for
Automated Brewing of the Beverage: Global Consumption of
Coffee (In Millions of 60Kgs Bags) for Years 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021, and 2023
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 5: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further
into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered
With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although
Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
How the Food Service Industry Was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s The New Normal?
Fully Automatic Coffee Machines: Definition, Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Range of Coffee Flavors & Blends Encourage Adoption
of Automated Coffee Machines to Save Time & Cost
Rise of V-Commerce Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of
Automated Coffee Machines in Food Service Outlets
EXHIBIT 8: With Food Vending Exploding into a Major Trend,
Coffee Vending Machines Are Poised to Witness Healthy Growth:
Global Opportunity for Vending Machines (In 000s of Installed
Units) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Robust Outlook for Coffee Shops Bodes Well for Increased
Investments in Automatic Coffee Machines
EXHIBIT 9: Rise of Coffee Shops Strengthens the Business Case
for Fully Automatic Coffee Machines for Efficient Management
of Customer Traffic & for Meeting Contactless Service Needs:
Global Opportunity for Coffee Shops (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Rise of Digital Self-Service Drives Adoption of Automated Self
-Service Coffee at Hotels, Restaurants & Bakery
AI Enables Automatic Coffee Machines to Dispense Personalized
Coffee
Rise of Offices With Kitchenette as the Future of Workplace to
Benefit Demand for Automatic Coffee Machines
Smart Coffee Machines with Advanced Functionalities to Expand
Market Opportunities
