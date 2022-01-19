Global Viral Vectors for Cell Therapy Market Research Report 2022: Demographic Trends, New Developments, Cell and Gene Therapy Advancements, Company Performance Trends, M&As

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vectors Market for Cell Therapy Market: Analysis and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

All market data are based on manufacturer sales to the end user and not retail pricing or reimbursement payments. Market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level.

The base year for data was 2021 with forecast data provided for 2026. Compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) are provided for the 2021-2026 periods for each segment covered.

The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 is largely based on demographic trends, new developments, cell and gene therapy advancements, company performance trends, merger and acquisitions, and global expansion.

Viral vectors are useful tools used by molecular biologists to deliver genetic material into cells. The Viral Vectors Market Analysis and Opportunities report reveals that viral vectors comprise a rising market that is expected to continue to grow as usage increases and novel technologies enter the market.

Viral vectors are the most effective means of gene transfer to modify specific cells or alter the expression of therapeutic genes. The choice of viral vector depends on the efficiency of transgene expression, ease of production, safety, toxicity, and stability. Viral vector technology is used in gene therapy and vaccines. It is an exciting and interesting time to be involved in the viral vector industry.

Science is moving ahead and now the industry needs to industrialize and standardize the manufacturing and commercialization of products. The industry is moving in the direction of a standardized set-up and a closed automated system. This is especially true in gene therapy.

Consequently, gene therapy products are transforming the treatment of cancers and genetic diseases. Viral vectors do not cause disease since they have been modified by removing the genes involved in replication and are replaced with therapeutic genes. Viral vectors are genetically stable, non-toxic for host cells and safe to handle.

Viruses attack the host and introduce genetic material as part of the replication cycle. The genetic material contains basic instructions for the cell to reproduce, hijacking the body's normal production machinery to serve the needs of the virus. Thus, additional copies of the virus are produced leading to more cells becoming infected.

Then why use viruses for gene therapy? - because viruses could be good vehicles to transport good genes into the human cell. Scientists remove the genes in the virus that cause disease and replace them with genes encoding the desired effect.

Many gene therapy clinical trials rely on retroviruses or adenoviruses to deliver the desired gene. Other viruses used as vectors include adeno-associated viruses, lentiviruses, pox viruses, alphaviruses, and herpes viruses. These viruses differ in how well they transfer genes to the cells they recognize and are able to infect, and whether they alter the cell's DNA permanently or temporarily.

Viral vectors are defined by three components:

The protein capsid and/or envelope

The transgene of interest to produce the desired effect

The regulatory cassette - which is combined elements that control stable or transient somatic expression of the transgene

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Overview

Scope And Methodology

Market Trends

Market Drivers And Limiters

Market Summary

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 2: Introduction to Viral Vectors

Overview

Types of Viral Vectors

Retrovirus

Adenovirus

HSV Virus

Chimeric Virus

Other

Disease Profiles in Viral Vector Markets

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Selected Blood and Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Chapter 3: Market Trends

Population and Aging

Elderly Population

Gene Therapy and Viral Vector Use

Cancer and Viral Vector Use

Infectious Disease and Viral Vector Use

Transduction and Transfection

Transfection

Transduction

Competing Methods

Electroporation

Non-Viral

Transposons

Viral Vector Shortages

Covid-19 Platforms And Vaccines

Products in Development Utilizing Viral Vectors

Chapter 4: Market Analysis

Viral Vector Market By Vector Type

Viral Vector Market Share By Disease

Viral Vector Use By Application

Viral Vector Workflow Processing

Viral Vector Market By Region

Chapter 5: Competitors

Competitive Landscape

Alliances, Acquisitions And Collaborations

Expansion Of Manufacturing

Competitor Analysis

Chapter 6: Market Participant Profiles

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (4DMT)

ABL Inc

AGC Biologics

Agilent Technologies

Aldevron

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

Biovian Oy

Catapult Cell and Gene Therapy

Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Cobra Biologics

Cytiva Life Sciences

Finvector Oy

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genezen

Horizon Discovery Ltd.

Lonza

Merck Kgaa/Millipore Sigma

Mirus Bio

Oxford Biomedica plc.

Regenxbio, Inc

Sanofi S.A.

Sirion Biotech

Spark Therapeutics, Inc

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Uniqure N.V.

Vector Biolabs

Vigene Biosciences

Virocell Biologics

Virovek

Voyager Therapeutics

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Yposkesi

