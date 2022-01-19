Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach US$10.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219553/?utm_source=GNW

Transcriptome analysis enables researchers to understand DNA`s sequence as well as its functioning. The gene expression patterns` increased demand for specific genes, various assay technologies, quantification of multiplexed RNA, increased requirement for genetic testing and personalized medicine, rise in genetic variation and genetic mutation incidences boost the transcriptomics technologies market demand. Additionally, continuous technological developments in products increased commercialization, and increasing disease cases such as hepatitis B, diabetes, and cancer, too, propel the transcriptomics technologies market growth. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies` R&D funding, increased demand for compact and reliable products, too, are the other key factors anticipated to drive market growth. Innovations and new product launches are also projected to fuel the growth over the analysis period. For instance, NuGEN Technologies, Inc.`s Trio RNA-Seq, which provides a highly sensitive end-to-end transcriptomics solution, is ideal for use in low abundance transcripts applications. The innovative Trio RNA-Seq technique integrates three powerful technologies, including single primer isothermal amplification (SPIA); AnyDeplete, for use in high sensitivity ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis; and DimerFree.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.1% share of the global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $891.5 Million by 2026



The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.34% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$891.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the most dominant region because of the presence of a large number of biotech companies having well-established infrastructure and state-of-the-art technological platforms. Growing opportunities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the introduction of government initiatives are the other factors driving market growth. Additionally, the sustained increase in transcriptomics-related research and development investments by the private sector is enabling the regional market players to develop targeted therapeutics.



Services Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$130.8 Million by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

CD Genomics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenXPro GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

LC Sciences

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Sequentia Biotech SL

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219553/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

RNA-Seq Technology

A Prelude to Transcriptomics Technologies

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market

Growth Prospects and Outlook

Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Market Outlook

Segmentation by Technology

Application-based Analysis

Geography-based Analysis

North America Leads the Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Demand

EXHIBIT 2: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Transcriptomics Application in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling

Increasing PCR applications in Biotechnology Sector

The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology

EXHIBIT 3: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

Single-cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth

Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing

Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground

Conventional Microarrays

Latest Microarrays

Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Witness Growth

inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth

Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for

Transcriptomics Activity

Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market

Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth

RNA Sequencing Registers Significant Growth

Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes

Liquid Biopsy

Plant Gene Expression

Nanopore RNA Sequencing

3?RNA Sequencing

Specific Targeted Sequencing

NanoString Technology - A Proprietary Transcriptomics Technology

Technological Advancements and Innovations

Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within

Single Cells

Introduction of Oxford Nanopore?s Innovative Portable Sequencer

for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves

Transcriptomic Analysis

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics

Technologies

EXHIBIT 6: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 7: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

EXHIBIT 8: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for

Cell Surface Markers: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes

(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

EXHIBIT 9: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Reagents /

Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Reagents / Consumables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Reagents / Consumables

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Instruments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymerase Chain

Reaction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polymerase Chain Reaction

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Polymerase Chain

Reaction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Sequencing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Sequencing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Sequencing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Microarrays by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Microarrays by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Microarrays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for RNA Interference

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for RNA Interference by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for RNA Interference by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Discovery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Drug Discovery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Toxicogenomics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Toxicogenomics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Toxicogenomics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical

Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Clinical Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Clinical Diagnostics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Comparative

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Comparative Transcriptomics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Comparative

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Reagents / Consumables, Instruments, Services and

Software for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Polymerase Chain Reaction,

Sequencing, Microarrays and RNA Interference Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarrays

and RNA Interference for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Drug Discovery,

Toxicogenomics, Clinical Diagnostics and Comparative

Transcriptomics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 12-Year Perspective for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Drug Discovery, Toxicogenomics, Clinical

Diagnostics and Comparative Transcriptomics for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for RNA Analysis /

Transcriptomics by Product - Reagents / Consumables,

Instruments, Services and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________