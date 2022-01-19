Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach US$10.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219553/?utm_source=GNW
Transcriptome analysis enables researchers to understand DNA`s sequence as well as its functioning. The gene expression patterns` increased demand for specific genes, various assay technologies, quantification of multiplexed RNA, increased requirement for genetic testing and personalized medicine, rise in genetic variation and genetic mutation incidences boost the transcriptomics technologies market demand. Additionally, continuous technological developments in products increased commercialization, and increasing disease cases such as hepatitis B, diabetes, and cancer, too, propel the transcriptomics technologies market growth. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies` R&D funding, increased demand for compact and reliable products, too, are the other key factors anticipated to drive market growth. Innovations and new product launches are also projected to fuel the growth over the analysis period. For instance, NuGEN Technologies, Inc.`s Trio RNA-Seq, which provides a highly sensitive end-to-end transcriptomics solution, is ideal for use in low abundance transcripts applications. The innovative Trio RNA-Seq technique integrates three powerful technologies, including single primer isothermal amplification (SPIA); AnyDeplete, for use in high sensitivity ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis; and DimerFree.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.1% share of the global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $891.5 Million by 2026
The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.34% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$891.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the most dominant region because of the presence of a large number of biotech companies having well-established infrastructure and state-of-the-art technological platforms. Growing opportunities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the introduction of government initiatives are the other factors driving market growth. Additionally, the sustained increase in transcriptomics-related research and development investments by the private sector is enabling the regional market players to develop targeted therapeutics.
Services Segment to Reach $2 Billion by 2026
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$130.8 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- CD Genomics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GenXPro GmbH
- Illumina, Inc.
- LC Sciences
- Merck KGaA
- Qiagen N.V.
- Sequentia Biotech SL
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
RNA-Seq Technology
A Prelude to Transcriptomics Technologies
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market
Growth Prospects and Outlook
Global Transcriptomics Technologies Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
Market Outlook
Segmentation by Technology
Application-based Analysis
Geography-based Analysis
North America Leads the Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Demand
EXHIBIT 2: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
Transcriptomics Application in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling
Increasing PCR applications in Biotechnology Sector
The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology
EXHIBIT 3: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related
Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
EXHIBIT 5: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2018
Single-cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth
Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing
Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground
Conventional Microarrays
Latest Microarrays
Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Witness Growth
inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth
Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth
Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for
Transcriptomics Activity
Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market
Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth
RNA Sequencing Registers Significant Growth
Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes
Liquid Biopsy
Plant Gene Expression
Nanopore RNA Sequencing
3?RNA Sequencing
Specific Targeted Sequencing
NanoString Technology - A Proprietary Transcriptomics Technology
Technological Advancements and Innovations
Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within
Single Cells
Introduction of Oxford Nanopore?s Innovative Portable Sequencer
for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves
Transcriptomic Analysis
Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics
Technologies
EXHIBIT 6: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 7: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing
Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
EXHIBIT 8: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for
Cell Surface Markers: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes
(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
EXHIBIT 9: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage
Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,
Stroke, and Others
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
