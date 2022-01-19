Global Straddle Carriers Market to Reach 13 Thousand Units by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Straddle Carriers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219547/?utm_source=GNW
These highly-versatile machines are widely used in container port terminals for stacking, loading, and unloading containers. These non-road carriers help in improving terminal throughput by decoupling yard and ship-to-shore operations. There is a growing demand for efficient container-handling equipment among port terminal operators across the globe, which is driving increased investment in new fleets that can effectively address the issue of port congestion. Owing to their ability of loading and unloading containers without the assistance of forklifts or cranes, straddle carriers are witnessing an increased demand in the container industry for efficient movement of containers across long distances. Growth in seaborne trade, modernization of freight-carrying equipment, and expansion of port infrastructure in North America are some of the key factors that are likely to play an important role in augmenting growth in the market. Demand is also driven by various macroeconomic as well as industry-specific factors, such as growing investments in Brownfield and Greenfield projects coupled with rising adoption of automated products, albeit the complexities associated with these products for straddle carrier manufacturers.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Straddle Carriers estimated at 9.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 13 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Straddle carriers are witnessing significant adoption in recent years owing to the wide range of advantages offered by them, including high productivity, higher effectiveness in bulk handling, and enhanced flexibility in comparison to RTG or RMG handling systems.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.4 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.7 Thousand Units by 2026
The Straddle Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.4 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.65% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.7 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2.9 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is home to half of the world`s largest ports and hence has emerged as a vital target market for the stakeholders operating in the container industry. In addition, Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, are witnessing a growing need for mined products from the electrical utility, chemical, agriculture, construction, and steel industries, which in turn is propelling an increased demand for freight-carrying equipment, such as straddle carriers.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- ASCOM Spa
- Cargotec Corp.
- Cimolai Technology S.p.A
- Combilift Ltd.
- Combilift Material Handling Solutions
- CVS ferrari Spa
- Faymonville Group
- Isoloader Australia Pty Ltd.
- Kalmar Inc.
- Konecrane Oyj
- Konecranes Plc
- Kress Corp.
- Kress Corporation
- Liebherr International AG
- Mobicon Systems Pty Ltd.
- Morello Giovanni Srl
- Nelcon
- Terex Port Solutions
- Valmet
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Brief Review of Pandemic Impact of Transportation & Logistics
Sector
EXHIBIT 2: Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2019 and 2020
Subdued Seaborne Activity & Containerized Trade Weigh on
Straddle Carrier Demand
EXHIBIT 3: Year-on-Year % Change in Container Shipping Volumes
by Trade Route: H1202Vs H12019 and H2 2020 Vs H2 2019
Ripple Effects of Trade Imbalance
Spike in Freight Rates & Near-Shoring: Trends with Implications
for Straddle Carriers
Industry Witnesses Remarkable Shortage of Containers
Spiraling Freight Rates in Developing Regions
Near-Shoring & Rising Concentration
Straddle Carrier: An Introduction
Benefits and Drawbacks
Key Trends and Drivers
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized
Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand for Straddle Carriers
EXHIBIT 4: Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Total Seaborne Trade by Group of Economies
EXHIBIT 6: Largest Container Ports in the World by Volume: 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Global Container Trade Projections in Million TEUs
by Trade Route: 2021 and 2025
Increasing Ship Sizes and Cargo Volumes Drive Demand
Rise in Number of Port Terminals Boost Growth Prospects
Growing Focus of Port Terminals to Upgrade Existing Fleet to
Drive Opportunities
Robust Demand for Efficient Shipping Containers Augments Demand
Expected Rise in Uptake of Intermodal Transport to Drive Growth
International Trade Scenario Favors Market Growth
Recent Technological Advances in Straddle and Shuttle Carriers
Electric Straddle Carriers Reduce Greenhouse Emissions
EXHIBIT 8: Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for
Years 2009 Through 2020
EXHIBIT 9: Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
Hybrid Straddle Carriers Widen Uptake
PSA Antwerp to Evaluate Dual Fuel Straddle Carriers
Unmanned Straddle Carriers Seek Role in Driving Efficiency at
Port Terminals
Port & Terminal Automation & Evolving Dynamics at Forefront of
Straddle Carrier Adoption
Automated Straddle Carriers to Remain at Core of Terminal
Automation Efforts
Automated Terminals: Primary Merits
Rise in Greenfield and Brownfield Automation Projects Lend
Growth Opportunities
Strong Focus on Safety & Speed Creates Ideal Ground for
Straddle Carriers
IoT & AI to Bolster Capabilities of Straddle Carrier
Mini Straddle Carriers Witness Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
