Global Straddle Carriers Market to Reach 13 Thousand Units by the Year 2026

These highly-versatile machines are widely used in container port terminals for stacking, loading, and unloading containers. These non-road carriers help in improving terminal throughput by decoupling yard and ship-to-shore operations. There is a growing demand for efficient container-handling equipment among port terminal operators across the globe, which is driving increased investment in new fleets that can effectively address the issue of port congestion. Owing to their ability of loading and unloading containers without the assistance of forklifts or cranes, straddle carriers are witnessing an increased demand in the container industry for efficient movement of containers across long distances. Growth in seaborne trade, modernization of freight-carrying equipment, and expansion of port infrastructure in North America are some of the key factors that are likely to play an important role in augmenting growth in the market. Demand is also driven by various macroeconomic as well as industry-specific factors, such as growing investments in Brownfield and Greenfield projects coupled with rising adoption of automated products, albeit the complexities associated with these products for straddle carrier manufacturers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Straddle Carriers estimated at 9.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 13 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Straddle carriers are witnessing significant adoption in recent years owing to the wide range of advantages offered by them, including high productivity, higher effectiveness in bulk handling, and enhanced flexibility in comparison to RTG or RMG handling systems.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.4 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 2.7 Thousand Units by 2026



The Straddle Carriers market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.4 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 13.65% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 2.7 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2.9 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is home to half of the world`s largest ports and hence has emerged as a vital target market for the stakeholders operating in the container industry. In addition, Asia-Pacific countries, such as China, are witnessing a growing need for mined products from the electrical utility, chemical, agriculture, construction, and steel industries, which in turn is propelling an increased demand for freight-carrying equipment, such as straddle carriers.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Brief Review of Pandemic Impact of Transportation & Logistics

Sector

EXHIBIT 2: Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019 and 2020

Subdued Seaborne Activity & Containerized Trade Weigh on

Straddle Carrier Demand

EXHIBIT 3: Year-on-Year % Change in Container Shipping Volumes

by Trade Route: H1202Vs H12019 and H2 2020 Vs H2 2019

Ripple Effects of Trade Imbalance

Spike in Freight Rates & Near-Shoring: Trends with Implications

for Straddle Carriers

Industry Witnesses Remarkable Shortage of Containers

Spiraling Freight Rates in Developing Regions

Near-Shoring & Rising Concentration

Straddle Carrier: An Introduction

Benefits and Drawbacks

Key Trends and Drivers

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of Sea-borne Trade along with Rise in Containerized

Trade Worldwide to Drive Demand for Straddle Carriers

EXHIBIT 4: Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Total Seaborne Trade by Group of Economies

EXHIBIT 6: Largest Container Ports in the World by Volume: 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global Container Trade Projections in Million TEUs

by Trade Route: 2021 and 2025

Increasing Ship Sizes and Cargo Volumes Drive Demand

Rise in Number of Port Terminals Boost Growth Prospects

Growing Focus of Port Terminals to Upgrade Existing Fleet to

Drive Opportunities

Robust Demand for Efficient Shipping Containers Augments Demand

Expected Rise in Uptake of Intermodal Transport to Drive Growth

International Trade Scenario Favors Market Growth

Recent Technological Advances in Straddle and Shuttle Carriers

Electric Straddle Carriers Reduce Greenhouse Emissions

EXHIBIT 8: Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for

Years 2009 Through 2020

EXHIBIT 9: Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Hybrid Straddle Carriers Widen Uptake

PSA Antwerp to Evaluate Dual Fuel Straddle Carriers

Unmanned Straddle Carriers Seek Role in Driving Efficiency at

Port Terminals

Port & Terminal Automation & Evolving Dynamics at Forefront of

Straddle Carrier Adoption

Automated Straddle Carriers to Remain at Core of Terminal

Automation Efforts

Automated Terminals: Primary Merits

Rise in Greenfield and Brownfield Automation Projects Lend

Growth Opportunities

Strong Focus on Safety & Speed Creates Ideal Ground for

Straddle Carriers

IoT & AI to Bolster Capabilities of Straddle Carrier

Mini Straddle Carriers Witness Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

