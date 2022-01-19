PLx Pharma Inc. Appoints Janet Barth to Newly Created Role of Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

SPARTA, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), announced today the appointment of Janet M. Barth as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, effective immediately. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Ms. Barth will report directly to Natasha Giordano, PLx Pharma’s President & CEO.



Ms. Barth will be responsible for expanding the Company’s proactive and strategic investor relations program to increase shareholder value and broaden its reach within the investment community.

Natasha Giordano, President & CEO, said, "We are excited to welcome Janet to our leadership team. Her vast experience in all facets of corporate, financial and investor communications will be a tremendous asset for us as we continue to build our business and strengthen relationships with important stakeholders, including the financial community. Many of us on the team have worked with Janet previously, and I am thrilled to join forces with her again as she leads a best-in-class investor relations program at PLx Pharma.”

Ms. Barth’s experience spans nearly 30 years of broad-reaching, finance-driven investor relations and corporate communications with publicly held pharmaceutical and retail companies. Previously she served as Senior Vice President – Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Adams Respiratory Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on OTC and prescription products for the treatment of respiratory disorders, until its successful merger with Reckitt Benckiser in 2008. She began her career at Schering-Plough Corporation, a $20 billion global science-based healthcare company, where she held positions of increasing responsibility in Corporate Communications and Investor Relations during a tenure of almost 20 years, including as its Investor Relations Officer up until to its 2009 merger with Merck & Co. Most recently, Ms. Barth served 7 years as Vice President – Investor Relations at Bed Bath & Beyond, a $9 billion North American omnichannel retailer focused on the Home, Baby and Wellness markets. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College and an MBA from Seton Hall University.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule is designed for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on improving how and where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ technology. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

CONTACTS:

Janet M. Barth

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, PLx Pharma Inc.

(973) 409-6542

IR@PLxPharma.com

Lisa M. Wilson

Founder & President, In-Site Communications, Inc.

(212) 452-2793

lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: PLx Pharma Inc.



