Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2021 with Use Cases and Business Opportunity Areas for Various Players

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Artificial Intelligence in Automotive" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service examines the role artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the transformation of the automotive space. AI is a key disruptive technology, wherein automakers are evolving into technology firms and expanding their service offerings beyond manufacturing vehicles.

Technology implementation has increased, and the post-pandemic situation appears to be positive for all stakeholders; however, automakers have yet to fully harness AI's potential in their service offerings. Although AI is in the nascent stage of development, OEMs are adopting it across the automotive value chain to improve manufacturing and to enhance customer experience, marketing, sales, and after-sales services.

This report examines use cases and business opportunity areas for various players in the automotive ecosystem, including OEMs, Tier I suppliers and technology service providers, and new entrants or start-ups. As the industry continues to evolve, AI capabilities will become the core of automotive solutions.

The study identifies key AI trends impacting the industry, including the convergence of connectivity, autonomous, sharing/subscription, and electrification (CASE); the increasing use of digital assistants; and the emergence of cloud and data analytics. Discussion covers the adoption of various AI automotive industry elements and lists companies to watch out for in this space.

Additionally, this report guides market participants on how to chart their strategic priorities, such as partnerships, acquisitions, and new capabilities built to capitalize on growth opportunities in the automotive AI space. In conclusion, top growth opportunities are mapped out for automotive OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and technology solution providers.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Dynamics - Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Findings

Opportunities Overview

AI - Learning Cycle

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Automotive AI Drivers - Regional Impact Analysis

Automotive AI Challenges - Regional Impact Analysis

Opportunities for OEMs

3. Global OEM AI Roadmap - Introduction

AI Capabilities

Automotive AI Software - Potential Countries

Automotive OEM Partnerships

Automotive AI Focus - Western Companies

Automotive AI Focus - Japan and Korea

Automotive AI Focus - Chinese Companies

4. Features Offered in Automotive AI

Automotive AI - Technology Overview

AI Application Categories and Value Chain

5. Application Areas for Automotive AI

Automotive AI - Key Application Areas

Automotive AI - Application Area

Case Study - AI Application

Automotive AI Software Adoption by Country

Future Automotive AI Offerings

AI Impact on Autonomous Vehicles

AI Impact on Connected Mobility

AI Impact on Shared Mobility

AI Impact on EVs

Case Study - AI in Autonomous Vehicles

Case Study - AI in Manufacturing and Safety

6. Globally Launched New AI Features

Future Technology Plans

Chinese Companies and AI

Future Cockpit Technology

Future AI Infotainment Systems

Future AI Safety Technology

7. Major Global Automotive AI Suppliers

Automotive AI - Value Chain

US Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles

European Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles

Asian Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles

Automotive AI Companies - Autonomous Vehicles

Automotive AI Companies - Predictive Maintenance

Automotive AI Companies - Cloud Services

Automotive AI Companies - Driver Monitoring System

Harman Ignite - Automotive Cloud Platform

8. Developments in AI-linked Products for Automotive

AI in Automotive Manufacturing

AI in Automotive Manufacturing - Application

AI-based Comfort Applications

AI in Automotive HMI

Case Study - Visteon's Cockpit of the Future

AI in Cloud Services

Case Study - Volkswagen Automotive Cloud

Case Study - VW Collaboration with Agro AI

AI in Driver Monitoring Systems

AI in Driver Monitoring Systems - Application

AI in Predictive Analytics

Framework for AI Driverless Cars

9. Opportunities Landscape

Automotive AI Features - High Relevance

Automotive AI Features - High Relevance

AI Features - Mature Markets vs. Emerging Markets

Degree of Certainty vs. Impact on AI Adoption

Future AI Applications for OEMs

Strategic Way Forward - AI Adoption in the Automotive Industry

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-powered Virtual and Voice Assistants

Growth Opportunity 2 - Monetizing Data Insights

Growth Opportunity 3 - Augmented Reality Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4 - Investments and Partnerships

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1bcni