Global SDHI Fungicides Market to Reach US$3.4 Billion by the Year 2027

SDHI fungicides that come with active ingredients like fluopyram, boscalid, penthiopyrad, and fluxapyroxad are growing as effective measures against various crop diseases like gray mold. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by the emergence of advanced products for crop protection. The issue assumes greater significance as there has of late been an increasing demand for providing and ensuring food protection to ensure the safety of a fast growing global population and for increasing the productivity of arable land worldwide. Rising global development and urbanization have reduced the total volume of arable land globally, which again will propel the market`s growth. SDIF fungicides have been effectively used to control turfgrass diseases and also in other resistance management initiatives. Increasing agricultural trade also has contributed to the growth of products for crop protection.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for SDHI Fungicides estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Boscalid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$872.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fluopyram segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global SDHI Fungicides market. Boscalid, a new range of fungicide, is an odorless white crystalline solid mainly intended for use on food crops. Boscalid fungicide controls a diverse range of plant pathogens in broadacre and horticultural crops. Rising demand for high-quality fungicides from crop growers across the world is poised to inflate the demand for boscalid in the next few years. Fluopyram is a broad-spectrum fungicide formulated to suppress a broad array of deuteromycete and ascomycete diseases in many horticultures and arable crops. Rapidly changing lifestyle trends and health concerns associated with processed food are anticipated to steer the demand for farm produced fruits and vegetables over the coming years. The scenario in turn is expected to drive the market for fluopyram.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $392.5 Million by 2026
The SDHI Fungicides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$392.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 8.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$422.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe dominates the SDHI fungicides market as there have been growing concerns in Spain about the Botrytis cinerea. Gray Mold Decay has always been a major crop malady, particularly in some European nations, especially Spain. The disease causes pre and post-harvest decay in grapes, simultaneously affecting other unrelated components and crops. SDHI fungicide is applied post-harvest to tackle the situation. The US is also a major for SDHI fungicides due to an increasing food demand in the region and for crop security.
Penthiopyrad Segment to Reach $600.7 Million by 2026
Penthiopyrad is a carboxamide fungicide formulated to control a wide spectrum of diseases on a broad variety of corps. Penthiopyrad is intended for control of fungal diseases such as powdery mildew, botrytis, various scab diseases, rots, and blights. In the global Penthiopyrad segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$284.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$498.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.6 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)
- Adama Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Corteva, Inc.
- FMC Corporation
- Isagro S.p.A.
- Nufarm Limited
- Syngenta Crop Protection AG
- UPL Limited
- Valent U.S.A. LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to SDHI Fungicide
Select List of SDHIs (FRAC Group 7)
Six Chemical Subgroups of SDHI Fungicides Included in Turf
Resistance Classification of Various SDHI Fungicides
EXHIBIT 1: Sensitivity of Various SDHI Fungicides
Segment Details
Boscalid
Fluopyram
Penthiopyrad
Fluxapyroxad
Isofetamid
COVID-19 Impact on SDHI Fungicides
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global SDHI Fungicide Market to Witness Steady Growth in Future
Europe and US Dominate the Global SDHI Market
Cereals & Grains Capture a Noteworthy Market Share
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need to Increase Agricultural Production and Yield to Meet the
Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
EXHIBIT 3: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
EXHIBIT 4: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million
Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period
2008-2017 and 2018-2027
EXHIBIT 5: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million
Metric Tons): 2017-2020
Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for SDHI Fungicide to
Improve Yield
EXHIBIT 6: World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050
EXHIBIT 7: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on
Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Use of SDHI Fungicide in Horticultural Crops
EXHIBIT 9: Global Vegetable Production Volume in Million Metric
Tons for the Period 2010-2017
EXHIBIT 10: Top Countries Ranked by Production Volume of Fresh
Vegetables (in Million Metric Tons) for 2017
EXHIBIT 11: Global Vegetable Production Share (in %) by Top
Vegetables for 2017
EXHIBIT 12: Global Fresh Fruit Production Volume in Million
Metric Tons for the Period 2010-2017
SDHI Fungicides for Controlling Turf grass Diseases
SDHI Fungicides listed by Fungicide Resistance Action Committee
(FRAC)
SDHI Active Ingredients and Commercial Products in Turfgrass
Prepacked Mixtures using SDHI Fungicides in Turfgrass
Increasing Use of SDHI Fungicide in Controlling Gray Mold
Developments of Novel SDHI Fungicides Drive Market Growth
Select Novel SDHI Fungicides/New Launches
FMC Obtains US EPA Registartion for Fluindapyr SDHI Fungicide
Pyraziflumid, A novel Fungicide
SDH Inhibitory Activity of Pyraziflumid Derived from
Phytopathogenic Fungi, Crop plants and Mammal
Antifungal Properties
Safety Properties
Inhibitory activity
Bayer Introduces New Fungicide Technology for New Zealand Market
AdepidynTM to Boost Wheat Yield
BASF?s Revystar® Approved by New Zealand?s Ministry for Primary
Industries
BASF Introduces Imtrex® Flowable
Sumitomo Chemical Introduces New Horticultural Fungicide
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 22
