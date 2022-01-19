The Global Roofing Systems Market Size Will Grow to $157.23 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1%; Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in industry and roofing system is considered to be the backbone of construction. Increase in construction activities across the globe is the key factor for roofing system market to grow in coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Roofing Systems Market by Roofing Material (Bituminous Roofing, Metal Roofing, Tile Roofing, Others), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), by Roofing Type (Flat Roof, Slope Roof), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size stood at USD 126.98 Billion in 2021. The Global Roofing Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 157.23 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.



Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/roofing-systems-market-1177/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 170+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The report on roofing systems market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Overview:

Rise in Disposal income to promote Construction Activities is Expected to Drive the Roofing Systems Market.

In recent years, the lifestyle of generic population is increasing due to high income and stable standard of living. Many people like to invest in construction activities to dispose of their extra income. This is the key reason major construction projects are being carried out globally. As roofing system is considered to be the main part in construction sector which gives protection as well as better looks, a majority of investors are investing in special roofing system for better looks and safety.

High Cost of Raw Material and Installation is Hindering the Roofing Systems Market

Roofing material comes in various types; the most expensive one is steel. Day by day the cost of raw material is rising and with material hike cost of production is getting higher. The manufacturers are finding solutions for cutting down the cost by implementing hybrid roofing system. Installation costs are quite high for constructing roofing systems which is also restraining the growth of roofing system market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/roofing-systems-market-1177/1

Benefits of Purchasing Roofing Systems Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Roofing Systems Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the projected period. This is attributed due to presence of key players of roofing systems manufacturers. Countries such as India and China are growing and gaining huge potential in construction activities due to growing industrialization and urbanization. For instance, India is expected to be the largest manufacturer of Roofs in 2025 due to high demand and rising infrastructure projects. These are some of the factors that are driving the roofing system in Asia Pacific

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/roofing-systems-market-1177

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The roofing systems market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. Moreover, reduced construction activities further affected the demand roofing systems device manufacturing across the globe. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Roofing Systems Market?

How will the Roofing Systems Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Roofing Systems Market?

What are the Roofing Systems market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Roofing Systems Market throughout the forecast period?

List of Prominent Players in the Roofing Systems Market:

Etex Group NV (Belgium)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (France)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

Braas Monier Building Group SA (Luxembourg)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.)

CSR Limited (Australia)

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (U.S.)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.)

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/roofing-systems-market-1177/contact-analyst

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In September 2021, Atlas Roofing Corporation announced the launch of its StormMaster® Hip & Ridge shingle featuring the company’s proprietary Core4™ Enhanced Polymer Technology, which allows the shingle to provide extra strength, flexibility, durability and extreme weather resistance. Atlas Roofing, an innovator in shingle technology, says Core4 surpasses standard styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) asphalt for overall better rooftop performance. By including Core4 in its hip-and-ridge shingle lines, Atlas further raises quality and performance expectations across the industry.

In March 2019, Owens Corning launched PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ Insulation. The advanced fiber technology of PINK Next Gen™ Fiberglas™ creates a tightly woven network of soft, fine fibers to form a super-resilient blanket of insulating micro-pockets. Leveraging several new technology innovations, the new product is safe for installers and residents and faster to install than competitive insulation products and spray foam insulation. Because no hazardous chemicals are required to be mixed on the install site, there is less potential for human error, increasing peace of mind for installers and residents.

This market titled “Roofing Systems Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 126.98 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 157.23 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 – 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Roofing Material: - Bituminous Roofing, Metal Roofing, Tile Roofing, Others



Application: - Residential, Commercial, Industrial



Roofing Type: - Flat Roof, Slope Roof Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pneumatic-conveying-systems-market-1159

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pneumatic-conveying-systems-market-1159 Low Voltage Protection and Control Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/low-voltage-protection-and-control-market-1149

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/low-voltage-protection-and-control-market-1149 Floating Dry Dock Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/floating-dry-dock-market-0836

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/floating-dry-dock-market-0836 Wall Panels Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wall-panels-market-0834

About Vantage Market Research :

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs