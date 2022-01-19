Spekit Raises $45M to Reinvent Training for Remote Teams

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spekit, the leading platform for onboarding and training remote teams, today announced it raised $45 million in Series B funding led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Felicis, Operator Collective, Matchstick Ventures, Renegade Partners, Foundry Group and Bonfire Ventures. This new funding brings the company's total funds to $60 million. Brian Murray, Partner and COO at Craft Ventures, will be joining the Board.

Since raising a $12.2M Series A funding round in March 2021, Spekit has tripled its employee headcount and grown revenue more than 300% year-over-year. Many of the world's most innovative companies, including Uber Freight, Snowflake, Outreach, Southwest Airlines and Invesco, rely on Spekit to empower their employees with real-time knowledge and training, without disrupting their day-to-day workflows.

"During this age of constant innovation and change, we're seeing organizational growth stunted due to employees leaving en masse, slow ramp times as a result of poor onboarding programs, and valuable knowledge lost forever. Making it easy for employees to find the information they need to be successful is no longer a nice-to-have; it's a business imperative," said Spekit CEO and Co-founder, Melanie Fellay. "We live in a world of 'instant,' conditioned through one-click checkouts, Uber rides and Google searches. Why should we settle for anything less at work? Spekit is creating the same ease of learning in our professional lives as we have in our personal lives."

For the last three decades, companies have relied on PowerPoints, training sessions, learning management system courses and manuals to educate employees on products, roles and tools. But, between the global shift to remote work and the rapid pace of SaaS evolution, the workplace looks drastically different today than it did 30 years ago. Spekit replaces ineffective traditional training methods by surfacing bite-sized training, resources and guidance directly within the applications employees use every day. This alleviates the pain of searching for answers by making knowledge instantly accessible right when it is needed.

Teams leverage Spekit to reduce employee ramp time, introduce new tools, roll out process changes and eliminate time spent searching for answers. When enablement leaders at OwnBackup came to Spekit, they were in a period of hyper-growth after raising a $240 million Series E funding round and scaling from 300 to more than 500 employees. "Spekit gives our reps the product and process knowledge they need to master their roles, directly within the tools they use every day like Salesforce or Slack," said Thomas Cheriyan, the Senior Director of Learning and Development at OwnBackup. "This saves the enablement team time answering repetitive questions, but, more importantly, drives the productivity of our reps so they can focus on what they're best at - closing deals."

"Spekit is pioneering the future of workplace learning with their native, just-in-time enablement platform," said Brian Murray, Partner and COO at Craft Ventures. "Melanie and Zari are a powerhouse duo: clear vision, A+ product, cult-like customer happiness, and a buzzing team culture. We're thrilled to join Spekit as they make the tools we use more accessible and powerful."

With this infusion of capital, Spekit will focus on scaling both the team and the platform - leveraging data to design completely personalized learning experiences for employees that will propel them from novice to master, faster. To learn more about Spekit and the future of employee training - visit www.spekit.com or speak with the Spekit PR team by contacting press@spekit.com.

Spekit Cofounders Melanie Fellay and Zari Zahra









