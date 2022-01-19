Meeting the Needs of Today’s Hybrid Work and Learning Environments, Cyber Acoustics Continues Momentum into 2022

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today celebrates 2021 milestones that include continued innovation in enterprise and edtech solutions, and the growth of the industry’s first large-scale headphone and headset recycling program. The company plans to carry this momentum into 2022 with several new product launches on the horizon that further the Cyber Acoustics mission to deliver innovative, affordable, reliable, and sustainable products that give customers a superior experience.

A milestone anniversary

In 2021 Cyber Acoustics celebrated 25 years of audio innovation, a milestone achieved by being nimble, prioritizing industry relationships, and through a keen understanding of the Cyber Acoustics customers across all industries. This adaptability was instrumental in the product development of 2021, enabling Cyber Acoustics to quickly meet the needs of changing work and educational landscapes.

Launched a suite of productivity products to enhance working from home or the office

Business has changed and remote work is undoubtedly here to stay. A recent Future Workforce Report states the number of remote workers is expected to nearly double the pre-pandemic level in the next five years, with 36.2 million Americans expected to be remote by 2025. To meet the changing needs of the workforce, Cyber Acoustics launched CA Essential Business , a suite of productivity products that include a range of peripherals to improve the future of work. This line includes:

The CA Essential DS 2000 laptop docking station that serves as a great way to organize your workspace. Featuring integrated laptop cooling that helps to optimize power consumption and laptop performance, the CA Essential DS-2000 has undergone extensive testing on laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Apple, making it a stable, compatible base for most any laptop.

that serves as a great way to organize your workspace. Featuring integrated laptop cooling that helps to optimize power consumption and laptop performance, the CA Essential DS-2000 has undergone extensive testing on laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Apple, making it a stable, compatible base for most any laptop. The CA Essential SP 2000 Speakerphone , a USB and Bluetooth speakerphone that offers a 360 degree noise-canceling microphone combined with crystal-clear sound via smart voice enhancement and ambient noise reduction technology, ensuring all conference calls are clear on any meeting platform including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or via phone. This understated piece of tech is best summed up by technology reviewer Jennifer Allen in her Lifewire review where she says: "The Cyber Acoustics SP-2000 is one of those gadgets you'll underestimate until it becomes a key part of your living space. For calls, it's quickly become an invaluable part of my arsenal."

, a USB and Bluetooth speakerphone that offers a 360 degree noise-canceling microphone combined with crystal-clear sound via smart voice enhancement and ambient noise reduction technology, ensuring all conference calls are clear on any meeting platform including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or via phone. This understated piece of tech is best summed up by technology reviewer Jennifer Allen in her Lifewire review where she says: "The Cyber Acoustics SP-2000 is one of those gadgets you'll underestimate until it becomes a key part of your living space. For calls, it's quickly become an invaluable part of my arsenal." The CA Essential HS 2000 USB headset, which is the best sounding plug and play USB stereo headset for PC and Mac that David Williams of ITWire says, "Really, for a use-all-day business headset, the Cyber Acoustics HS 2000 brings what you want: comfort, clarity, and simplicity."



Building the education technology of the future

As schools, teachers, students, and parents continue to fumble their way through the changes of the last two years, technology has played a critical part in keeping both in person and virtual learning as effective as possible. With these changes the need for high-quality audio-visual equipment such as webcams and headsets has never been more crucial, and as a leader in edtech solutions for decades, Cyber Acoustics has continued to meet the needs of educators.

"Cyber Acoustics is one of the best to work with in the industry,” said Mallory Follmer, purchasing manager at School Tech Supply . “Their products are durable and fit great in the school environment, whether it is for Kindergarten or 12th grades, they have products that will meet your needs in the classroom and in the budget."

Industry-first headset recycling program takes off

In August 2021 Cyber Acoustics launched the industry’s first large-scale sustainability program to take wired headphones and headsets from any brand, and reprocess them responsibly. Since kicking off this program Cyber Acoustics is already receiving dozens of headsets from schools around the country, products that may have otherwise ended up in landfills. One ton of recycled plastics saves 16 barrels of oil, 5774 KWh of energy, and 30 cubic yards of landfill space, and recycling not only means less trash going to landfills, but equally important is the conservation of energy and natural resources, and the reduction in pollution generated when raw materials are used to make new products. This program remains open to schools and enterprises of all sizes that meet the minimum product requirements. More information on how to participate can be found here https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

