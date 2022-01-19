Recro Appoints Eduardo Uribe as Head of Quality for Recro San Diego

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (“Recro”; NASD: REPH), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced the appointment of Eduardo Uribe as the company’s head of quality for Recro San Diego. Mr. Uribe has more than 30 years of experience developing, implementing and managing quality systems within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, including more than a decade in senior leadership positions overseeing quality and compliance at a number of leading CDMOs. In his new role with Recro, he will be responsible for strategic planning and management of all quality and compliance initiatives for the company’s San Diego operations.



“We continue to make excellent progress integrating our San Diego operations and building out a top-tier leadership team to oversee our West Coast activities, highlighted most recently by Eduardo’s appointment as head of quality. These operational advances and team expansions are all taking place concurrent with our ongoing leveraging of our San Diego-based capabilities and expertise to grow our business through new customer wins and the expansion of existing client relationships,” said David Enloe, president and chief executive officer of Recro. “Quality is one of the most critical pillars of the Recro organization and having a leader with Eduardo’s experience and track record of excellence will ensure that it remains a key differentiator for the company as we continue to grow our San Diego business. We welcome him to the Recro team and look forward to the important contributions he will make to our success.”

Mr. Uribe most recently served as vice president of quality and regulatory compliance at Cambrex Corporation (previously Avista Pharma Solutions prior to its 2019 acquisition by Cambrex Corporation). In this role, he oversaw quality systems inclusive of lab and manufacturing quality and served as a quality liaison to support the growth of the company’s CDMO business. In addition, he led the successful commercialization of multiple U.S. facilities, while also directing additional facility expansions and integration of a consistent quality management system across all business units. Mr. Uribe previously served as Gilead Sciences’ director of quality and site quality head for biologics at its Oceanside, CA, facility. During his tenure with Gilead, he was charged with CDMO oversite of drug substance and drug product for monoclonal projects, while also supervising quality and compliance for the company’s Oceanside operations spanning early phase to commercial biologic products.

During his career, Mr. Uribe has also held the position of senior director of quality services, manufacturing and analytical labs for AAI Pharma Servies (now ALCAMI), as well as manager of quality and quality control for EMD Millipore (now MilliporeSigma).

About Recro

Recro (NASD: REPH) is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Recro is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Recro has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

For more information about Recro’s CDMO solutions, visit recrocdmo.com.

