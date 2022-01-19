Bio-One Inc. Ranked in Entrepreneur's 43rd Annual Franchise 500® for the Sixth Year in a Row

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-One Inc. ranked #381 in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd annual Franchise 500®. This is the sixth year in a row that Bio-One has been included in the ranking.

A total of 1,177 companies met the requirements, and each franchise was given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"We're grateful to be recognized by Entrepreneur for the sixth year in a row," said Brian Brinegar, President of Bio-One Inc. "The ranking is a direct reflection of our growth, strength of our franchisees, and our ability to consistently deliver care and compassion to our clients."

Succeeding 12 years of franchising, Bio-One has over 115 offices in more than 40 states with services that include crime and trauma scene cleaning, hoarding remediation, odor removal, sewage backups, and more. In 2021, Bio-One also ranked #1 in Entrepreneur's Best of the Best for Crime-Scene Cleaning.

Bio-One provides high-quality decontamination and biohazard cleanup services while treating clients with the privacy and compassion that difficult moments demand. Bio-One services include suicide cleanup, homicide cleanup, hoarding remediation, junk removal, deceased animal recovery, feces removal, and more. Bio-One was first created in 2006 and began franchising in 2010. In 2021, Bio-One joined the Five Star Franchising portfolio. Five Star Franchising is a highly innovative conglomerate of franchisor brands with a mission to ensure its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, branding, and people. For more information about Bio-One, visit us at www.BioOneInc.com.

