Silver Hammer Mining Provides Corporate Update and 2022 Exploration Outlook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR/OTCQB:HAMRF) (“Silver Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update including corporate and exploration achievements in 2021 and plans for advancing the Company’s portfolio of assets during 2022. The Company completed an IPO in early May 2021 and subsequently established an experienced and talented team, acquired three high-grade past-producing properties in top-tier jurisdictions and fast-tracked permitting and drilling at its flagship Silver Strand Project in Idaho.



Silver Hammer President and CEO, Morgan Lekstrom, stated: “Since the Company’s inception eight months ago, we have delivered on numerous key milestones, delivering a successful proof-of-concept drill campaign at Silver Strand, plus significant sample results across our entire portfolio of US assets. We plan to continue this growth and work trajectory putting Silver Hammer in a strong position to create additional shareholder value in 2022.”

2021 Highlights (May-Dec)*:

Acquired the past-producing, high grade, Silver Strand Mine in Idaho

Acquired high-grade past producing Eliza Silver and Silverton Mine projects

Significant surface results at Silver Strand with up to 255 g/t Ag and 11.79 g/t Au

Completed mine rehabilitation work to facilitate cost-effective underground drilling

High-grade sampling results at Eliza, including 1540 g/t Ag (3,071 g/t AgEq)

Initial sampling at Silverton returned 692 g/t Ag and 6 g/t Au

Drill campaign at Silver Strand included 202.76 g/t AgEq over 4.42 m, 209.85 g/t AgEq over 7.93 m (incl 532 g/t AgEq over 0.92 m), and 880 g/t AgEq over 0.92 m

over 0.92 m), and over 0.92 m Phase I drilling at Silver Strand (first in ~20 years) confirmed presence of Au-Ag mineralization at shallow depths, with deeper drilling planned in 2022

Added key personnel, completed name change and uplisted to OTCQB in US



2022 Exploration Plans:

Commence deeper, cost-effective underground drill campaign to continue testing Silver Strand Mine system to 200 m depth

Commence surface drilling at Silver Strand to test targets identified by sampling and geophysics programs completed in 2021

Complete additional mapping and sampling of outcrop at Silver Strand to enhance geological understanding and define more regional targets along 5.5 km trend

Conduct geophysics and additional sampling programs at Eliza and Silverton (underway) to define and permit Phase I drill targets at both properties

Advance Eliza and Silverton to drill-ready stage by H2/2022 and progress discussions with prospective partners



Lekstrom added: “We believe our 2021 drill program has given us an early indication of the massive potential at Silver Strand and look forward to completing a second phase of drilling from our underground drilling bay and testing surface targets in the near future. Our Nevada projects also offer excellent upside and we’ve been actively sampling out in the field this month at Silverton. Our projects share similar characteristics as past-producers in top-tier jurisdictions with demonstrated high-grades, and we are excited to build on a very successful 2021.”

