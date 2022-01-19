Toronto’s Lead Agency for Child & Youth Mental Health enters into a 5-year agreement with VitalHub to license TREAT for their Integrated Client Information and Care Coordination Solution

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce the 5-year licensing of TREAT to Strides Toronto (“Strides”). Formed in January 2020 through the amalgamation of Aisling Discoveries Child and Family Centre and East Metro Youth Services, Strides Toronto provides a range of community, residential and treatment services to improve the mental, social, and physical health of infants, children, and youth. Collaborating with Toronto’s 25 core service providers, Strides engages in community and outreach partnerships to address the mental health needs of the young clients they serve and their families. This partnership represents a substantive investment in the TREAT solution with approximately 70% of the investment supporting recurrent license revenue.



As Toronto’s lead agency for infant, child and youth mental health, Strides works with service providers to design and implement system-level improvements that transform access to services, experience of services and mental health outcomes for Toronto’s diverse communities. TREAT will be implemented to support and enhance Strides’ programs which include - child and youth mental health, early intervention and community support, community engagement and development and autism services.

TREAT will also support Ontario’s Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services’ Child and Youth Mental Health Business Intelligence (CYMH BI) solution. The CYMH BI solution enables standardized data collection, integration, analysis, and presentation of information about the delivery of CYMH core services, allowing for system planning and evidence informed decision making.

“Our amalgamation in 2020 required us to find a solution to replace our three legacy client information systems (CIS). Following a comprehensive RFP process, we selected TREAT as our new CIS. It will enable us to meet our goals of using technology to enhance our clients’ experiences and increase the efficiency of workflows so that employees can dedicate themselves to serving clients, which is their passion. VitalHub’s depth of experience and responsiveness provide us with confidence that we’ve selected the right technology and partner,” said Janet McCrimmon, CEO of Strides Toronto.

Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp, commented, “This is further validation of TREAT being the leading case management system in Canada with the ability to support large scale implementations while supporting unique government reporting requirements. We are seeing a trend of amalgamations in the community and social services sector and we believe we are strongly positioned as organizations upgrade their solutions as a result.”

ABOUT STRIDES TORONTO:

Strides Toronto provides services to young people from birth to age 29 and their families primarily in east Toronto. We provide a range of community, residential and treatment services to improve the mental, social and physical health of infants, children, youth and their families. We provide individual, group and family interventions that include mental health counselling, autism services, education, outreach and referral, early intervention, day treatment and community support.

As Lead Agency for infant, child and youth mental health in Toronto, Strides Toronto works with 23 core service providers to design and implement system-level improvements that transform access to services, experience of services and the mental health outcomes for Toronto’s diverse communities. Strides Toronto has a budget of over $30 million and 325 employees providing services out of 19 locations across east Toronto. The organization is accredited by the Centre for Accreditation and has a long history of providing high-quality services.

http://www.stridestoronto.ca/

ABOUT HEALTHTECH CONSULTANTS (A NORDIC GLOBAL COMPANY):

Since January of 2019, Healthtech has been part of the Nordic Consulting Group. Nordic is the United States’ largest independently owned healthcare consulting firm. Healthtech Consultants delivers healthcare organizations strategic advisory, clinical transformation, implementation solutions, and application support services that result in a stronger business with better patient outcomes.

https://www.healthtech.ca/

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “VHI”.

https://www.vitalhub.com/

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com