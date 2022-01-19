Global Automatic Identification Systems Market to Reach US$310.9 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Identification Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219537/?utm_source=GNW
Increased investments in the global marine industry are leading to increased AIS demand for tracking vessels. Fully automated AIS devices require no manual intervention. Unlike radar, the systems are not impacted by weather conditions and are able to offer longer wavelength, allowing for enhancement in vessel movement monitoring, especially during night times. With AIS, it is possible to transmit accurate information, quickly and dynamically. All these advantages offered by AIS devices helped in market growth over the past many years. Another primary reason for increase in growth for the market for AIS devices is the expansion of applications. There are now several new maritime applications for which AIS has been made compulsory. Initially, deployment of AIS on vessels was only for collision prevention and safety but the technology`s flexibility enabled new applications like allowing cost-effective navigation. Oil companies and large shipping operators are the primary end-users of AIS devices. AIS was also employed for identifying how the pandemic impacted fishing activity globally.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automatic Identification Systems estimated at US$231.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$310.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Class A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$160.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Class B segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Automatic Identification Systems market. The Class A segment is gaining from mandatory installation of Class A AIS on Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) vessels. These vessels encompass passenger ships of all sizes, vessels exceeding the 500 gross tonnage mark but not intended for international voyages, and vessels that exceed the 300 gross tonnage mark and move on international voyages. While Class B AIS scores low over Class A options in terms of functionality, they can be used with Class A AIS for communications and operations.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $44.7 Million by 2026
The Automatic Identification Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$44.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$26.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North American and European markets are currently the largest for AIS devices. These regions depend heavily on water transportation for cross border trade. The large coastline of North America requires constant monitoring. This combined with growing trade and other commercial activities is promoting the need for enhanced maritime surveillance. Also, quite a few AIS device manufacturers are based in this region. Growth is significant in the Asia-Pacific market, where countries like South Korea, India and China are trying to strengthen their maritime security and increase cross border trade.
AIS Base Stations Segment to Reach $70.7 Million by 2026
In the global AIS Base Stations segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$58.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 155 Featured)
- C.N.S. Systems AB
- ComNav
- exactEarth Ltd.
- Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Jotron AS
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Onwa Marine Electronics Co. Ltd.
- ORBCOMM, Inc.
- SAAB AB
- SRT Marine Systems plc
- Teledyne FLIR LLC
- True Heading AB
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
AIS Market to Come Out from Sea of Challenges Brought by COVID -
19 Pandemic
Impact of Pandemic on Underwater Sound Levels
An Introduction to Automatic Identification Systems (AIS)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
AIS-Powered Nowcasts for Effective Tracking of Seaborne Trade
to Open New Avenues for AIS Technology
Inconsistent Data Quality Remains Key Restraint for AIS Market
Analysis by Class
EXHIBIT 2: World Automatic Identification Systems Market by
Class (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Class
A, Class B, and AIS Base Stations
Analysis by Platform Type
EXHIBIT 3: World Automatic Identification Systems Market by
Platform (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Vessel-based, and Onshore-based
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 4: World Automatic Identification Systems Market by
Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management, and
Other Applications
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 5: World Automatic Identification Systems Market by
Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 6: World Automatic Identification Systems Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and
Japan
India for Inclusion of AIS-Related Clauses in its New Maritime
Contracts
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Diverse Application Areas Promise Growth of the AIS Market
AIS and CAS Gain Traction in Maritime Applications
Positive Outlook for Maritime Transport to Augment Growth of
AIS Market
AIS Becomes New Norm in Maritime Industry for Real-Time Vessel
Tracking
Rising Commercial & Recreational Maritime Activity: Opportunity
Indicator for AIS
EXHIBIT 7: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton
Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
EXHIBIT 8: World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years
2010, 2015 and 2019
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for
Automatic Identification System
EXHIBIT 9: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade
Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine
Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market
EXHIBIT 10: Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-
Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018
Expanding Fleet of Cruise Liners Presents Favorable Outlook for
AIS Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
EXHIBIT 12: Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026
Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Automatic
Identification System Market
EXHIBIT 13: New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide:
Percentage Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel
Type for 2018 and 2020
Transmission of Environmental Information over AIS for Ensuring
Navigational Safety
Automatic Identification System Gains Traction in Climate
Recording Applications
Reporting Weather Observations Using AIS Transmitters
Real-time Monitoring of Ship Response to Major Storm Events
Novel Opportunities Identified in Hydrography Survey Projects
Automatic Identification Systems Steps In to Simplify Harbor
Monitoring
Emphasis on Migration from Onshore to Offshore Oilfield
Operations to Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 14: Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration & Production
Expenditure Worldwide by Segment (2015-2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Expenditure for Drilling, Engineering,
Procurement, Construction, Installation (EPCI), Life of
Field, Offshore Supply Vehicle, and Subsea
EXHIBIT 15: Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by
Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the
Years 2011, 2015 and 2019
EXHIBIT 16: Subsea Capital Expenditure Worldwide by Depth of
Installation (2019 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of CAPEX for
Installations at Depth of Below 99 Meters, 100-499, 500-999,
1000-1499, and 1500 Meters and Above
Critical Importance of Tracking System in Offshore Environments
Augurs Well for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 17: Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018
-2025
EXHIBIT 18: Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of
Companies Using Technology in Operations
Naval Defense Emerge as a Key End-Use Sector
EXHIBIT 19: Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$
Million (2011-2019)
Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels Bodes Well
Disruptions in Military Training and Defense Budget Cuts Amidst
the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 20: Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel
Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19
Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June,
September & November 2020
EXHIBIT 21: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 22: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
AIS Evolution in Full Swing with Regulatory Support &
Technological Progress
Select Technological Advancements
AIS Spoofing Menace Highlights Need for AI to Help Businesses
Stay on Top of Game
Automatic Identification System Data: The Promises and Drawbacks
Challenges in the AIS Domain
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Automatic Identification
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Class A by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Class A by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Class A by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Class B by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Class B by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Class B by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for AIS Base Stations
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for AIS Base Stations by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for AIS Base Stations by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Vessel-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Vessel-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Vessel-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Onshore-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Onshore-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Onshore-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Maritime Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Maritime Security by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Maritime Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Vessel Tracking
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Vessel Tracking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Vessel Tracking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Fleet Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Fleet Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Fleet Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base
Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Automatic Identification
Systems by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and
Onshore-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and Onshore-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Automatic Identification
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Vessel-based and Onshore-based for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Maritime Security,
Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Application - Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking,
Fleet Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Automatic Identification
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management and
Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base
Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and
Onshore-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and Onshore-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vessel-based and Onshore-based for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Maritime Security,
Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Application - Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking,
Fleet Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking, Fleet
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base
Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and
Onshore-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and Onshore-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vessel-based and Onshore-based for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Maritime Security,
Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Application - Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking,
Fleet Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking, Fleet
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base
Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and
Onshore-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and Onshore-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vessel-based and Onshore-based for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Maritime Security,
Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Application - Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking,
Fleet Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking, Fleet
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base
Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and
Onshore-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and Onshore-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vessel-based and Onshore-based for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Maritime Security,
Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Application - Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking,
Fleet Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking, Fleet
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base
Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and
Onshore-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and Onshore-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vessel-based and Onshore-based for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Maritime Security,
Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Application - Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking,
Fleet Management and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking, Fleet
Management and Other Applications for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base
Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Class - Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Class A, Class B and AIS Base Stations for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and
Onshore-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Automatic Identification
Systems by Platform - Vessel-based and Onshore-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Automatic
Identification Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Vessel-based and Onshore-based for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automatic
Identification Systems by Application - Maritime Security,
Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
