Adagene Expands Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board with Appointment of David Gandara, M.D.

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a biotech company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of David Gandara, M.D., to its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board (the “SAB”). Dr. Gandara, Professor Emeritus and Senior Advisor of the Thoracic Oncology Program at University of California Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center (UCDCCC), brings deep knowledge and understanding to the immuno-oncology field, and he is recognized for his translational research and clinical work in cancer drug and biomarker development.

Dr. Gandara commented, "I am delighted to join Adagene’s SAB at such an exciting time in the company's evolution. Adagene’s innovative antibody-based technology platform has the potential to advance the next generation of immuno-oncology treatments. I look forward to working alongside the impressive team to execute on the company’s mission to bring transformative new cancer therapeutics to patients around the world.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gandara to our SAB as a leading researcher and physician, as well as a thought leader in biomarker-driven strategies for lung cancer therapies,” said Peter Luo, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Adagene. “We look forward to Dr. Gandara’s insights, especially on the heels of the recently initiated trial in Singapore evaluating ADG106 in combination with Nivolumab in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. More broadly, we value his inputs as we accelerate the global clinical development of our rapidly expanding pipeline, including novel combination therapies. Together we look forward to maximizing the potential of our platform to transform immunotherapy for cancer patients across the world.”

Dr. Gandara has received numerous awards, authored over 450 publications, and presented his work at meetings nationally and internationally. He is a co-leader at Lung MAP, a precision medicine umbrella clinical trial for the development of biomarker-driven strategies for new therapies in lung cancer. His current research includes the development of preclinical modeling and clinical research in lung cancer. Recently, he was appointed Chief Medical Officer of the International Society for Liquid Biopsy. Prior to his present roles, he was president of the International Association for Study of Lung Cancer, as well as treasurer and BOD member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). He has previously served as chair of the Lung Committee for the Southwest oncology group (SWOG) and is founding co-chair of the NCI Investigational Drug Steering Committee (IDSC). Dr. Gandara obtained his M.D. from University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and he completed his clinical training as a resident at Madigan Army Medical Center, and as a Fellow in hematology and oncology at Letterman Army Medical Center. He received his B.A. at the University of Texas, Austin.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotech company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody®, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

