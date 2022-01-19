Global microRNA (miRNA) Market to Reach $485.3 Million by 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global microRNA (miRNA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219523/?utm_source=GNW
The growth of microRNA in oncology can be attributed to the growing burden of cancer as well as other cardiovascular diseases, broader therapeutic applications, lowering the cost of sequencing, and greater acceptance of the technology. Rising microRNA adoption in emerging countries such as India, China, among others will offer new growth opportunities. The growing use of microRNA biomarkers is augmenting growth in the market. Such biomarkers play a particularly important role in data-driven approaches, genome-wide population-based studies because they show high reproducibility and robustness in comparison to conventional procedures. Furthermore, the growing relevance of liquid biopsies is further driving its popularity in the discovery and development of biomarkers. However, intensified demand for highly skilled personnel and challenges regarding in-house development are major hurdles to growth in the global market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for microRNA (miRNA) estimated at US$225.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$485.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period. Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.2% CAGR and reach US$290.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $50.7 Million by 2026
The microRNA (miRNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 13% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR. The North American region dominates the global market, owing to technological advances, government support, and excellent medical reimbursement facilities. Ever-increasing clinical trials seeking to develop novel diagnostics and therapeutics, particularly in the US, is another key growth driver. Growth in the Europe market is because of increased funding towards research in countries like Germany to encourage the entry of startups in the molecular diagnostics industry, particularly in microRNA. The microRNA market in Asia Pacific is likely to gain considerable momentum due to increasing consumer awareness, rapid growth in population, supportive government policies, healthcare infrastructure modernization, and escalating foreign investments in developing nations like India and China in the regional market. The Asia Pacific region will also be driven by advances in proteomics and genomics along with increasing adoption of novel tools that help meet research goals.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)
- Abcam Plc
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Biodynamics Laboratory Inc.
- BioGenex
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- BioVendor — Laboratorní medicína a.s.
- Dharmacon, a Horizon Discovery Group Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GeneCopoeia, Inc.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
- Lexogen GmbH
- Meridian Bioscience
- Miltenyi Biotec
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- Norgen Biotek Corp
- OriGene Technologies, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- QIAGEN NV
- Quantabio
- SeqMatic LLC
- Sistemic Scotland Limited
- System Biosciences LLC
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- TriLink BioTechnologies Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to MicroRNA
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on mRNA Market
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global miRNA Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
Disease Diagnostics Segment Leads the Market
MicroRNAs Likely to Be Instrumental in Disease Diagnosis and
Treatment
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Dominates the Instruments Category
Academic and Government Research Institutes Holds the Largest
Share
North America Dominates Global miRNA Market, Asia-Pacific to
Witness Steady Growth
Competition
Increasing Emphasis on R&D by Players to Boost Market Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Chronic
Conditions to Help miRNA Market Gallop Ahead
EXHIBIT 2: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage
Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,
Stroke, and Others
Increasing Application in Cancer Diagnostics as Biomarkers to
Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 4: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region:
2020
EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
The Future of miRNA-based Cancer Biomarkers
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive
Healthy Market Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
EXHIBIT 7: Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person))
Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among
Children below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Children below 5 Years (in %)
MicroRNA Biomarkers Hold Promise for Diagnosis of Infectious
Diseases
Focus on Development of miRNA-based Therapeutics Bodes Well for
Market Growth
Increasing Investments in miRNA to Bolster Market Growth
Diagnostics and Therapeutics Investments
Standard Methods Utilized to measure miRNA Biomarkers
Advancements in Detection Methodologies Focus on Enhancing
Sensitivity and Selectivity of miRNA Detection
Increasing Demand for Liquid Biopsies to Drive the MicroRNA Market
miRNA by Type of Gastrointestinal Cancers
Circulating miRNAs as Cancer Detectors
Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic
Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market
EXHIBIT 9: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Growing Global Healthcare Spending and Supportive Government
Initiatives Boost Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 11: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
miRNA and Next Generation Sequencing
Market Restraints
AN INSIGHT INTO MIRNA APPLICATIONS
CANCER
Role of miRNA in Cancer Cell
DNA Repair and Cancer
HEART DISEASE
miRNA-712
Human Homolog?microRNA-205
KIDNEY DISEASE
NERVOUS SYSTEM
Stroke
ALCOHOLISM
OBESITY
HEMOSTASIS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Products by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Infectious
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Immunological
Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Immunological Disorders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Immunological Disorders
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Diseases
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurological
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Neurological Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Neurological Diseases
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic &
Government Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Academic & Government
Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Academic & Government
Research Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Biotech & Pharma
Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Biotech & Pharma Companies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Biotech & Pharma
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA) by
Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,
Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &
Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by End-Use -
Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: USA 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &
Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,
Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &
Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &
Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &
Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,
Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &
Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by End-Use -
Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Japan 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &
Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,
Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &
Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by End-Use -
Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma
Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: China 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &
Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,
Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &
Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &
Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &
Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,
Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)
by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &
Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &
Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &
Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for microRNA
(miRNA) by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -
Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Germany 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and
Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for microRNA
(miRNA) by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases,
Immunological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological
Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological
Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,
Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other
