Global microRNA (miRNA) Market to Reach $485.3 Million by 2026

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global microRNA (miRNA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219523/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of microRNA in oncology can be attributed to the growing burden of cancer as well as other cardiovascular diseases, broader therapeutic applications, lowering the cost of sequencing, and greater acceptance of the technology. Rising microRNA adoption in emerging countries such as India, China, among others will offer new growth opportunities. The growing use of microRNA biomarkers is augmenting growth in the market. Such biomarkers play a particularly important role in data-driven approaches, genome-wide population-based studies because they show high reproducibility and robustness in comparison to conventional procedures. Furthermore, the growing relevance of liquid biopsies is further driving its popularity in the discovery and development of biomarkers. However, intensified demand for highly skilled personnel and challenges regarding in-house development are major hurdles to growth in the global market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for microRNA (miRNA) estimated at US$225.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$485.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period. Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.2% CAGR and reach US$290.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $107.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $50.7 Million by 2026



The microRNA (miRNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$107.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$50.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 13% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR. The North American region dominates the global market, owing to technological advances, government support, and excellent medical reimbursement facilities. Ever-increasing clinical trials seeking to develop novel diagnostics and therapeutics, particularly in the US, is another key growth driver. Growth in the Europe market is because of increased funding towards research in countries like Germany to encourage the entry of startups in the molecular diagnostics industry, particularly in microRNA. The microRNA market in Asia Pacific is likely to gain considerable momentum due to increasing consumer awareness, rapid growth in population, supportive government policies, healthcare infrastructure modernization, and escalating foreign investments in developing nations like India and China in the regional market. The Asia Pacific region will also be driven by advances in proteomics and genomics along with increasing adoption of novel tools that help meet research goals.





Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)



Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biodynamics Laboratory Inc.

BioGenex

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioVendor — Laboratorní medicína a.s.

Dharmacon, a Horizon Discovery Group Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

Lexogen GmbH

Meridian Bioscience

Miltenyi Biotec

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

New England Biolabs

Norgen Biotek Corp

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN NV

Quantabio

SeqMatic LLC

Sistemic Scotland Limited

System Biosciences LLC

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TriLink BioTechnologies Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219523/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to MicroRNA

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on mRNA Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global miRNA Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Disease Diagnostics Segment Leads the Market

MicroRNAs Likely to Be Instrumental in Disease Diagnosis and

Treatment

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Dominates the Instruments Category

Academic and Government Research Institutes Holds the Largest

Share

North America Dominates Global miRNA Market, Asia-Pacific to

Witness Steady Growth

Competition

Increasing Emphasis on R&D by Players to Boost Market Growth



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases and Chronic

Conditions to Help miRNA Market Gallop Ahead

EXHIBIT 2: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others

Increasing Application in Cancer Diagnostics as Biomarkers to

Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 4: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region:

2020

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

The Future of miRNA-based Cancer Biomarkers

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive

Healthy Market Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

EXHIBIT 7: Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person))

Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among

Children below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Children below 5 Years (in %)

MicroRNA Biomarkers Hold Promise for Diagnosis of Infectious

Diseases

Focus on Development of miRNA-based Therapeutics Bodes Well for

Market Growth

Increasing Investments in miRNA to Bolster Market Growth

Diagnostics and Therapeutics Investments

Standard Methods Utilized to measure miRNA Biomarkers

Advancements in Detection Methodologies Focus on Enhancing

Sensitivity and Selectivity of miRNA Detection

Increasing Demand for Liquid Biopsies to Drive the MicroRNA Market

miRNA by Type of Gastrointestinal Cancers

Circulating miRNAs as Cancer Detectors

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

EXHIBIT 9: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Growing Global Healthcare Spending and Supportive Government

Initiatives Boost Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 11: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

miRNA and Next Generation Sequencing

Market Restraints

AN INSIGHT INTO MIRNA APPLICATIONS

CANCER

Role of miRNA in Cancer Cell

DNA Repair and Cancer

HEART DISEASE

miRNA-712

Human Homolog?microRNA-205

KIDNEY DISEASE

NERVOUS SYSTEM

Stroke

ALCOHOLISM

OBESITY

HEMOSTASIS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Products by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Infectious

Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Immunological

Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Immunological Disorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Immunological Disorders

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular

Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Diseases

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurological

Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Neurological Diseases by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Neurological Diseases

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic &

Government Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Academic & Government

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Academic & Government

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Biotech & Pharma

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Biotech & Pharma Companies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Biotech & Pharma

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA) by

Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and

Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &

Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by End-Use -

Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: USA 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &

Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and

Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &

Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &

Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &

Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and

Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &

Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by End-Use -

Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Japan 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &

Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and

Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &

Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by End-Use -

Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma

Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: China 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &

Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and

Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &

Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &

Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &

Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and

Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other

Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for microRNA (miRNA)

by End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &

Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Academic & Government Research Institutes, Biotech &

Pharma Companies and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic &

Government Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharma Companies and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for microRNA

(miRNA) by Type - Products and Services - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by Type -

Products and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Products and

Services for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for microRNA

(miRNA) by Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases,

Immunological Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological

Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological

Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 11-Year Perspective for microRNA (miRNA) by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders,

Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases and Other



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219523/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________